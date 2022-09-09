Read full article on original website
Kevin's Weather: I Wonder?
Today is the anniversary of a very dark day in our country’s history. It was on this day in 2001 that two airplanes flew into the twin towers in New York, another plane crashed into the Pentagon and another crashed in Pennsylvania. Thousands of people lost their lives on...
Updated COVID-19 booster guidance - here's what you need to know
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An updated COVID-19 bivalent booster was authorized on August 31st by the FDA and recommended on September 1st by the CDC. Just a few weeks later and local health departments are already scheduling appointments. Hoosiers ages 12 and up can now receive updated COVID-19 booster...
