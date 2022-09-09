Read full article on original website
spencercountyonline.com
Memories made at 54th annual Dale Fall Fest
The 54th annual Dale Fall Festival kicked off in fine fashion on Thursday, September 8, with the Little Miss and Master Pageant. This year’s theme was “Children of the World: Let Your Light Shine” and shine they did on the stage in Dale’s Heichelbech Park. The...
visitowensboro.com
A List of Fall Events in Owensboro
Here in Owensboro, we celebrate Fall in all the best ways. Whether it’s a festival, trick-or-treating, or a day spent among the sunflowers, we’ve got it all. And here’s a list of what you can look forward to!. Reid’s Orchard Apple Festival. The Apple Festival will...
Owensboro Nonprofit Will Deliver a $5 Box Lunch To You This Friday
Our Yard Party series continues here at the WBKR/WOMI studios this Friday and we're excited to welcome back New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services. We've hosted New Beginnings for several years now and they have the yard party down to a science. One reason they do so incredibly well is that they're willing to make deliveries.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Historic Maple Grove Foundation hosting fundraiser rummage sale
The Historic Maple Grove Foundation is hosting a rummage sale on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 7 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maple Grove Campground, 6685 South 585 West., Huntingburg. Breakfast and lunch will be served. All proceeds go towards restoring historic Maple Grove.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Krempp to be honored as Distinguished Citizen
Andy Krempp will be honored by the Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trace Council with the 30th annual Distinguished Citizen award. The award will be presented during a Distinguished Citizen Award Banquet to be held at the Huntingburg Event Center on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The reception begins at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 6:45 p.m. EDT. RSVP by September 12th; limited seating is available.
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 16-18
The Funniest Man in America is making a return to Owensboro! It’s been several years since his last visit, but James Gregory still has all the jokes and stories to entertain audiences across the country. The comedic genius will delight you with his blue shirt untucked as he takes you down a carefree, hilarious storytelling experience with whimsical reflections on life from the front porch. You can see Gregory live at the Owensboro Convention Center on September 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $40.
High Score ‘throws back’ new annual tradition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - High Score Saloon, a popular arcade bar located downtown, started a new tradition on Saturday night. They hosted Throwback on Main on the 300 block of Main Street after Downtown Evansville planned to discontinue Night on Main.
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Touch a Truck and Family Festival this Saturday in Schroeder Park
Enjoy a fun day in Schroeder Park in Jasper with the Jasper Touch a Truck event, followed by the 2022 Family Festival. From 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., everyone is welcome to come out and check out everything from backhoes to police cars and fire trucks during the Touch a Truck event.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
100 Cooks Who Care raises $218,000 for Mentors for Youth and Crisis Connection
Old National Bank’s signature fundraiser, 100 Cooks Who Care (formerly 100 Men Who Cook) raised $218,000 for two local nonprofits on Saturday, September 10 at the Huntingburg Event Center. Food, festivities, auction items and entertainment were enjoyed by more than 600 chefs and guests in attendance. This contributed to...
14news.com
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 years ago we introduced you to Ivie Duncan. Many may know her as ‘Baby Ivie,’ and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. ”I mean, Ivie’s known in the community as baby Ivie. I...
14news.com
Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dog lovers spent time in Downtown Evansville over the weekend for the third annual “Dog Day Dowtown.”. At the event, it was announced a new dog park is planned. Josh Armstrong with Downtown Evansville tells us they aren’t quit ready to share a location or...
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 For Our Community, Dylan Query Shoots Movie in Pike Co.
Dylan Query, Local Movie Director from Pike County, talks about his New Movie “Cold Cross” out now in limited release.
14news.com
Owensboro nonprofit helping people transition out of homelessness
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Transitioning out of homelessness is not easy. An Owensboro nonprofit is working to take some of the pressure away. A Simple Path collects used furniture and other home goods and gives them to people moving out of local homeless shelters. Kim Jagoe, a leader with the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Herbstfest Pageant candidates
The 2022 Huntingburg Herbstfest Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Queen Pageants are set for Sunday, September 18th at Market Street Park in Huntingburg starting at 7:00 p.m. EST. Due to limited seating available, we ask the audience to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit and enjoy the pageant at Market Street Park.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Eugenia “Jeanne” B. Mundy, 78, Jasper
Eugenia “Jeanne” B. Mundy, 78, of Jasper, passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Jeanne was born in Jasper on February 17, 1944, to Sylvan and Pauline (Wehr) Mehringer. Jeanne is a 1962 Jasper High School graduate.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Hagen, 82, Dubois
Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Hagen, 82, of Dubois, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family, in Indianapolis. Liz was born in Marengo, Ind., on July 1, 1940, to Ernest and Alta (Logsdon) Zahnd. She married Harry F. Hagen on March 3,...
Inside Indiana Business
Knox County farmland up for auction
A nearly 1,700-acre farm in Knox County is set to go to auction next month. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which is conducting the auction, says the farm includes cropland, timber and recreational potential. The farm includes more than 1,400 acres of Farm Service Agency cropland and...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Memorial Health Family Medicine open house
Memorial Health Family Medicine is hosting an open house on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. to explain all the health care services available at the clinic including: Health checkup visits; Women’s health care, including prenatal care; Family planning; Immunizations and physicals; Referrals to specialty care when needed.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Frankie L. Meece, 60, Spurgeon
Frankie L. Meece, 60, of Spurgeon, Ind., passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Frankie was born on November 1, 1961, in Chrisney, Ind., to William and Golda (Blackwell) Meece. He married Tami Jones on July 3, 2012. He was...
