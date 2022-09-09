ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Martin Hit With $170M Lawsuit Over Valkyrie Hypercar

Aston Martin has been hit with a £150 million ($170 m) lawsuit from two disgruntled ex-dealers who say the automaker owes them money for part-funding the development of the Valkyrie hypercar. Cash-strapped Aston needed help to get the supercar project off the ground so in 2016 it turned to...
Why Is Tesla Using Hidden Special Codes For Safety Agency Crash Tests?

Tesla’s vehicles are notorious for coming away from safety tests with exceptional results. Now, one person has found a section of Tesla’s software programming that is directly related to safety testing protocols. While we don’t know yet exactly what the code does, it’s an interesting enough development that at least one safety testing organization is asking Tesla about it.
