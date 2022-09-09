Read full article on original website
Honor Flight Rochester welcomes home veterans aboard Mission 73 flight
Honor Flight Rochester officials said they provide veterans in Rochester with the "trip of a lifetime."
Puppy Mill Rescue Team helps save dogs with unique shoe drive fundraiser
To help PMRT in its efforts, the organization is currently hosting a unique shoe drive fundraiser.
Rochester beauty school training stylists to recognize human trafficking signs
While the school is still getting the logistics of space sorted out, organizers are hosting a program for any stylists in the area to patriciate in.
Canandaigua Academy hosts annual 9/11 stair climb to pay tribute to first responders
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students and participants stepped up for Canandaigua Academy’s second annual community stair climb to remember the brave men and women that died on Sept. 11. “It truly was a devastating day, not just for our country, but for the world,” high school graduate Katie Compton...
Fairport raises thousands for family of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz
The Original Steve’s Diner in Fairport was packed with those close to the Mazurkiewicz family.
Longtime WHAM Rochester Anchor Team to Leave Local TV at the Same Time
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHAM‘s longest running anchor team of Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge have announced their plans to leave local television. The two...
Man shot, injured while sitting at picnic table near Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center
"It's ridiculous," Rochester Police Lieutenant Greg Bello said.
Armory Square business had bricks thrown into windows twice in three days
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside of Flynnstoned Cannabis Company, a dispensary that will open as soon as New York State allows it, it’s a business unlike anywhere else in Armory Square. Outside, the owner is dealing with the same problem as everyone else. Twice in the last three days, someone tried to smash the business’ […]
Jimmy Z’s in Brockport reopening for indoor dining
Jimmy Z's in Brockport is set to reopen for dine-in, owners announced Tuesday morning on social media.
Leslie Daum: The first woman to join the Brockport FD
In the spring of 1974, 21-year-old Leslie Daum was a senior at SUNY Brockport majoring in sociology and recreation. Her schedule was such that she had most of her afternoons free, and after hearing volunteers were needed during that day part, she applied to join the Brockport Fire Department’s Silsby Hose Company. In doing so, she became the first woman to join in the department’s 99-year history.
News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
NY State Troopers said authorities chased a stolen car from Canada to Ontario County
PHELPS, N.Y. — New York State Troopers said that authorities chased a stolen car from Canada all the way to Ontario County on Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver of the stolen car blew through the inspection booths at the Peace Bridge on the border with Canada. The ordeal slowed a lot of people down on the thruway on Sunday.
Rochester teen steals car, accidentally shoots self
According to police, officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a teenage male who had been shot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Fatality in the Town of Ithaca
On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
Supervisor's Note: Speeding in our community
One of the most important lessons I learned from my father was that I should always consider how my actions affect other people. As I get older, I realize more and more the gravity of what my dad taught me. It can be hard to think of others when going through our day, and it’s easy to feel that we exist in a bubble all to ourselves. But know this; our community is most certainly interconnected, and our actions always affect others.
20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
News10NBC Investigates: Hilton Man Gets $7,622 Bill from RG&E
HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — For months, News10NBC has been reporting on major billing issues at RG&E. Some of you have told us you’ve gone months without being billed and then gotten clobbered with a huge one, or RG&E hasn’t shown up for scheduled appointments and trying to get through to customer service has been a nightmare.
It’s FINALLY Barn Sale time!
I’ve long been impressed by the volunteers at the Webster Museum. The challenges they tackle every week curating, organizing, sorting, setting up displays, serving as docents — all designed to keep Webster’s history alive for us all — take a lot of work and incredible dedication. But all that pales in comparison to the monumental task these volunteers tackle every year at Barn Sale time.
Hollerhorn Distilling buys historical building in Naples
In May, Hollerhorn's main building in Naples was mostly destroyed by a fire. Not long after, rebuilding and restoration efforts were underway.
Waterloo man arrested again for defrauding people who hired him to do work for them
WATERLOO, N.Y. – A Waterloo man was arrested on Friday, and charged with scheme to defraud, and petit larceny. Brian Macgill (49) is accused of taking money from several people in the Town of Seneca Falls to complete residential work, which he never started. The money was not returned.
