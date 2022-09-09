Read full article on original website
Deadline to apply for marijuana pardon in PA approaching
The clock is ticking on a new program announced by Governor Wolf that could pardon many individuals who have been convicted of non-violent marijuana offenses in Pennsylvania and eligible individuals will need to fill out an application soon. The program is called the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project. Those convicted of...
PA Secretary of State discusses voter access, integrity of PA elections
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Over the past two and a half years, much information, and disinformation has spread about the integrity of elections in PA. In a one-on-one interview with the Pennsylvania Secretary of State, CBS 21's Michael Gorsegner found out what's being done to make sure the process is secure.
Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
$1.07 billion of funding for opioid programs in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania is getting $1.07 billion as a result of the landmark opioid settlement with main distributors. Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined Dauphin County officials Monday to announce the funds coming to the state, and individual communities, to help them fight the opioid epidemic. He says it also holds the manufacturers accountable.
PA Physician General pushes importance of good oral health
York, PA — Pushing the message of good oral health, Pennsylvania’s Physicians General is making a case to see a dentist. “Poor oral health can affect your heart, your lungs, and can worsen diabetes as we get older,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Acting Secretary of Health. During...
Report shows impacts of Biden's college debt forgiveness plan in Pa. amid calls for repeal
(WJAC) — A new report out this week said nearly two million Pennsylvanians would get a total of nearly $22 billion in college debt relief from President Joe Biden’s plan to provide loan forgiveness. "Jobs are increasingly requiring higher education, yet we continue to underfund higher education, and...
Students face mental health struggles as they return to the classroom
Pennsylvania has more than 1.7 million students in its K-12 education system but, officials say, many students are struggling with mental health as they return to the classroom. “Mental health is a significant crisis across the state,” Pennsylvania School Boards Association Chief Advocacy Officer John Callahan said. “The last...
Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
PennDOT phases in newly-designed driver licenses, ID cards
PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced that, as part of ongoing security enhancements, it will be updating the design and enhancing the security features of its driver license and identification card products. “The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the...
Animal cruelty charges dismissed against City Controller Snyder
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case following a summary trial on Tuesday. On August 9th, Snyder was originally charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of disorderly conduct. These charges came after officials were provided with a video showing him kicking, stomping on, slapping, and lifting his dogs during a walk.
PSP says skimmers and shimmers are being used across state to steal payment card info
Dauphin County, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police is reminding PA residents to be vigilant when using payment cards at ATMS, gas pumps, and other point-of-sale terminals at businesses. According to PSP, they are aware of the use of skimmers at ATMS and point-of-sale terminals across the Commonwealth. Skimmers...
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
Man sought after stealing $900 from Wal-Mart and brandishing knife
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — East Lampeter Township Police are seeking information on a suspect who stole $900 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart, who also brandished a knife outside of their parking lot. Authorities investigated surveillance footage from a Wal-Mark on 2034 Lincoln Highway East that showed a man...
