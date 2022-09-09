Smith’s Point closed to driving by wash-over; High Surf Advisory through Saturday evening

PLYMOUTH -- The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles at the Plymouth Service Center is closed after a water pipe burst in the ceiling on Sunday. The building flooded and repairs are expected to take at least one week. The Registry said customers who had an appointment scheduled in Plymouth this week or next week will have their appointment date and time honored at the Taunton RMV (1 Washington Street, Taunton) or South Yarmouth RMV (1084 MA-28, South Yarmouth). Plymouth RMV workers will be temporarily assisting at those locations as well. Road tests scheduled out of the Plymouth RMV will still take place.More than 40 RMV transactions and services are available online.

15 HOURS AGO