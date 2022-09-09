Smith’s Point closed to driving by wash-over; High Surf Advisory through Saturday evening

Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Powerboat runs aground on east jetty Monday night
(Sept. 13, 2022) No one was injured when an 18-foot center console powerboat ran aground on the east jetty around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Two people were on board, and were safely taken off by a crew from Coast Guard Station Brant Point, BM1 Charlie Smith said. The boat was inbound...
capecod.com
Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod
FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
capecod.com
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Riverway Bait & Tackle around 4:30 PM Tuesday. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape...
capecod.com
Box truck overturns in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A box truck overturned in Falmouth sometime before 10 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Old Homestead Lane, apparently after the truck snagged some overhead power lines. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escape any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Falmouth. Update...
Plymouth RMV closed for at least a week after water pipe bursts
PLYMOUTH -- The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles at the Plymouth Service Center is closed after a water pipe burst in the ceiling on Sunday. The building flooded and repairs are expected to take at least one week. The Registry said customers who had an appointment scheduled in Plymouth this week or next week will have their appointment date and time honored at the Taunton RMV (1 Washington Street, Taunton) or South Yarmouth RMV (1084 MA-28, South Yarmouth). Plymouth RMV workers will be temporarily assisting at those locations as well. Road tests scheduled out of the Plymouth RMV will still take place.More than 40 RMV transactions and services are available online.
capecod.com
Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm
HYANNIS – Multiple Barnstable Police units responded to the Cape Cod Mall about 3 PM Sunday after reports came in of a person who allegedly showed a firearm. No shots were fired and no one was injured. CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.. Cape Wide News...
Inquirer and Mirror
Fuel costs drive proposed SSA fare hikes
(Sept. 13, 2022) Steamship Authority management has proposed raising fares across the board next year to meet expected increases in fuel, payroll and other costs in its $132.8 million 2023 budget. Nantucket rate hikes would include $9-$15 increases each way in regular vehicle fares – currently $166 to $275 depending...
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
Crews respond to overnight rollover in Plympton
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Rescue crews responded to an overnight rollover in Plympton. Shortly before 2 a.m., the Plympton Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that they, along with Plympton Police, responded to the area of 153 Center Street for a rollover accident. As a result of the crash,...
Inquirer and Mirror
Esmeralda Martinez, the late Jack Gardner honored with Nantucket Civic Salute
(Sept. 12, 2022) Esmeralda Martinez and the late Jack Gardner were awarded the annual Civic Salute by the Nantucket Civic League at its annual meeting Monday. “Our Civic Salute publicly acknowledges extraordinary individuals whose activities have furthered the Civic League’s broad objectives and bettered our entire island community,” co-president Charles Stott said in presenting the award to Martinez and family members of Gardner.
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
Inquirer and Mirror
Glenora Kelly Smith, 85
Glenora Kelly Smith, 85, of Nantucket, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Sherburne Commons. Services were held in August.
capecod.com
Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach
WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.
Inquirer and Mirror
Peter W. Nash, 89
Peter W. Nash, 89, of Concord and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2002 in Concord. A small memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 in Duvall Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord. A full celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at St. Paul’s Church on Nantucket.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Inquirer and Mirror
Jay Wertheimer, 90
Jay Wertheimer, 90, of New York City and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave. at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Inquirer and Mirror
Effort to recall Bridges put on hold
(Sept. 13, 2022) The effort by a group of citizens to recall Select Board chair Jason Bridges is now on hold, according to a statement provided by the friends and family of firefighters who initiated the recall move. Despite obtaining the required number of signatures to move on to the next phase of the recall process, they said they now feel the recall of one official won’t solve the bigger issues facing town government.
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys soccer picks up first win of the season
(Sept. 12, 2022) The boys varsity soccer team jumped out to an early lead with a goal in the first minute of the game Monday against Sturgis East, a lead it would never relinquish en route to a 3-0 home win, the Whalers’ first victory of the season. “It...
theweektoday.com
Lobster Bowl comes down in Tuesday demolition
WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
