ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Smith’s Point closed to driving by wash-over; High Surf Advisory through Saturday evening

By Joshua Balling Email: jballing@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inquirer and Mirror

Powerboat runs aground on east jetty Monday night

(Sept. 13, 2022) No one was injured when an 18-foot center console powerboat ran aground on the east jetty around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Two people were on board, and were safely taken off by a crew from Coast Guard Station Brant Point, BM1 Charlie Smith said. The boat was inbound...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod

FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Riverway Bait & Tackle around 4:30 PM Tuesday. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Box truck overturns in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A box truck overturned in Falmouth sometime before 10 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Old Homestead Lane, apparently after the truck snagged some overhead power lines. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escape any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Falmouth. Update...
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Traffic
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
CBS Boston

Plymouth RMV closed for at least a week after water pipe bursts

PLYMOUTH -- The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles at the Plymouth Service Center is closed after a water pipe burst in the ceiling on Sunday. The building flooded and repairs are expected to take at least one week. The Registry said customers who had an appointment scheduled in Plymouth this week or next week will have their appointment date and time honored at the Taunton RMV (1 Washington Street, Taunton) or South Yarmouth RMV (1084 MA-28, South Yarmouth). Plymouth RMV workers will be temporarily assisting at those locations as well. Road tests scheduled out of the Plymouth RMV will still take place.More than 40 RMV transactions and services are available online. 
Inquirer and Mirror

Fuel costs drive proposed SSA fare hikes

(Sept. 13, 2022) Steamship Authority management has proposed raising fares across the board next year to meet expected increases in fuel, payroll and other costs in its $132.8 million 2023 budget. Nantucket rate hikes would include $9-$15 increases each way in regular vehicle fares – currently $166 to $275 depending...
NANTUCKET, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Surf#Smith S Point
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews respond to overnight rollover in Plympton

PLYMPTON, Mass. — Rescue crews responded to an overnight rollover in Plympton. Shortly before 2 a.m., the Plympton Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that they, along with Plympton Police, responded to the area of 153 Center Street for a rollover accident. As a result of the crash,...
PLYMPTON, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Esmeralda Martinez, the late Jack Gardner honored with Nantucket Civic Salute

(Sept. 12, 2022) Esmeralda Martinez and the late Jack Gardner were awarded the annual Civic Salute by the Nantucket Civic League at its annual meeting Monday. “Our Civic Salute publicly acknowledges extraordinary individuals whose activities have furthered the Civic League’s broad objectives and bettered our entire island community,” co-president Charles Stott said in presenting the award to Martinez and family members of Gardner.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Glenora Kelly Smith, 85

Glenora Kelly Smith, 85, of Nantucket, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Sherburne Commons. Services were held in August.
NANTUCKET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
capecod.com

Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach

WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.
WELLFLEET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Peter W. Nash, 89

Peter W. Nash, 89, of Concord and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2002 in Concord. A small memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 in Duvall Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord. A full celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at St. Paul’s Church on Nantucket.
CONCORD, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Jay Wertheimer, 90

Jay Wertheimer, 90, of New York City and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave. at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Effort to recall Bridges put on hold

(Sept. 13, 2022) The effort by a group of citizens to recall Select Board chair Jason Bridges is now on hold, according to a statement provided by the friends and family of firefighters who initiated the recall move. Despite obtaining the required number of signatures to move on to the next phase of the recall process, they said they now feel the recall of one official won’t solve the bigger issues facing town government.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Boys soccer picks up first win of the season

(Sept. 12, 2022) The boys varsity soccer team jumped out to an early lead with a goal in the first minute of the game Monday against Sturgis East, a lead it would never relinquish en route to a 3-0 home win, the Whalers’ first victory of the season. “It...
NANTUCKET, MA
theweektoday.com

Lobster Bowl comes down in Tuesday demolition

WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
Boston 25 News WFXT

Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy