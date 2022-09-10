ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tropical Storm Kay brings rain, possible flash flooding to SoCal

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbRcR_0hoeYJQz00

Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific just short of the U.S. border Friday, while dumping rain throughout Southern California.

The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico's Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday afternoon, but it quickly weakened into a tropical storm after moving back out over open water.

Late Friday afternoon, it had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was becoming less organized, with forecasters predicting it would diminish to a remnant low overnight.

Kay was centered about 130 miles south-southwest of San Diego and was moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

The storm was expected to start a more marked turn to the west that would take it farther out into the Pacific.

The bulk of the rain, which will at times be heavy, is now expected to arrive Friday night and continue through early Saturday morning. Mountain communities and other areas with burn scars should be prepared for significant flash flooding.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to stick around Saturday.

While the rain is a welcome sight to the parched region, it could also prove to be troublesome for some beach communities. South-facing beaches are expected to see big waves for surfers, with 4-8 foot hurricane-pulse swells.

While the rain is a welcome sight to the parched region, it could also prove to be troublesome for some beach communities.

Long Beach city crews on Thursday night started working to erect sand berms at the end of Ocean Boulevard on the peninsula. Residents closest to the shore also started placing sand bags around their homes to keep the water from getting too close.

But surfers and beachgoers are advised to be cautious, as beaches in the Orange County area may also see some thunder showers.

Similar precautions were being taken in Orange County burn areas, including Laguna Niguel which was damaged by the Coastal Fire earlier this year.

As part of the recovery phase, the city has already created fences, catch basins and inspected runoff areas as a precaution. Fire crews have dug diversion ditches to make sure rain water flows smoothly down the burnt hillside into the canyon.

Parts of Orange County are preparing for potentially dangerous flash flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Kay's arrival.

The rain will bring relief to Southern California after a prolonged, record-setting heat wave that has lasted more than a week. The rain will drop temperatures in the region down to the 80s and 90s. It is likely to bring 1-2 inches of rain to mountain communities starting Friday night, leading to a good possibility of flash flooding.

Desert areas are also vulnerable, expecting about an inch of rain that could wash out some roads.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 90

Christie Coulter Adams
5d ago

Is she going to the club…after the weather? She’s gone too far with her dressing! I’m not a hater but really?Skin tight and mini?

Reply(19)
17
Edward Connor
5d ago

we need flash flooding in los angeles. maybe that will clean up the city streets. probably kill alot of fish and close the beachs.. you know it will take a while to,clean up the garbage floating around.

Reply
8
Maribel Rodriguez
5d ago

WE DESPERATELY NEED RAIN IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA! PLEASE MOTHER NATURE BRING US SOME RAIN TO HELP WITH THE FIRES, PEOPLE, and ANIMALS.

Reply(11)
11
Related
KTLA

Remnants of Kay brings another chance of thunderstorms, flood watch to SoCal

Remnants of former Hurricane Kay brought heavy rain to Southern California Sunday and forecasters say that another chance of thunderstorms is on tap for Monday. A flood watch was issued through Monday evening for the Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Palmdale, Lancaster, Acton, Mount Pinos, […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Rain Water#Beaches#Landslides#Mexico#Socal#Tropical Storm Kay#California Sur
holtvilletribune.com

Tropical Storm Kay Cleanup Efforts Continue

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The amount of rainfall that Tropical Storm Kay dropped throughout the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9 equated to about half of the total annual amount the region typically receives. Rainfall ranged from half an inch near Salton City, about an inch in Calexico, to nearly...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
12news.com

Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Toni Koraza

Opinion: Florida to face more frequent wildfires

Florida may face more frequent wildfires in the upcoming years, based on an annual Wildfire Report released Thursday. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico were named alongside Florida as the riskiest housing markets for wildfire damages in the upcoming years. Although wildfires predominantly affect the Western States, like California, recent dry conditions have sparked serious concerns in the Southern and Eastern United States.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds could expand the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. But minimal flooding was reported early Saturday and crews made significant progress on the fire and said they expected full containment on Monday. More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been threatened by the blaze. The National Weather Service forecast an end to the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area Saturday though heat and wind advisories remained in effect through the evening, and warned of possible flooding in mountain areas and some beach communities. In San Diego County, inland areas such as Mt. Laguna and Julian received several inches of rain from the storm while coastal communities got less than an inch, the National Weather Service reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy