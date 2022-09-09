Read full article on original website
South Charleston police trying to identify a man who made entry into a vehicle at garage
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — South Charleston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who made entry into a vehicle in a parking garage. Photos accompanying the story are labeled and show the suspect on the second floor on the Division Street side of a garage.
Police: 17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting that occurred on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A juvenile has been arrested in a deadly shooting that occurred on the West Side of Charleston. Police said a 17-year-old was arrested Sunday night. A juvenile petition for first-degree murder had been issued after the shooting death James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston. Hambrick died...
Kanawha judge denies bail request for man accused of fatally shooting man in his garage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County judge denied a bail request during a motion for a bond hearing for a man who is accused of shooting and killing a man in the garage of his home in Kanawha City. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Carrie Webster denied the...
Victims identified in Boone County murder-suicide
MADISON, W.Va. — Investigators believe a woman killed her son and turned the gun on herself at a home in the Prenter community on Monday night. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said his deputies were called to the home in the Prenter area and found a man and woman dead. They were identified as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police has released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville. Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.
South Charleston house hit by car a familiar crash site for vehicles
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A car crashed into a house Friday in South Charleston containing two apartments. The wreck initially trapped one woman who was in bed under the car and injured another who was found in the kitchen. But this isn't the first time a vehicle crashed into this exact house.
Emergency crews respond after ATV flips in Kanawha
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews responded to a crash Tuesday after an ATV flipped. The incident was reported about 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Branch Road in the Witcher Creek area. Dispatchers said medics were at the scene and there was one...
Sheriff: Mother shot son, turned gun on herself in Boone County
UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13): According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Prenter Rd. for a shooting. They found two adults deceased at the scene. The deceased are identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Runion and 64-year-old Tammy Runion, both residents of the Seth area. The sheriff’s office says […]
1 taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 29th Street in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just after 9:40 a.m. on Sunday. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time. No roads are currently shut […]
Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released. Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack. 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of […]
Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
Six students taken to hospital after bus crash in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:03 a.m. 9/12/22. Six students were taken to the hospital by an ambulance or their parents after a school bus crash in Wayne County. A school system spokesperson said all of the students are expected to be OK. State Police and dispatchers said...
Kentucky State Police investigating after trooper shoots person in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police said they are investigating after a trooper shot a male in Johnson County. The incident occurred about 11:50 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from State Police. State Police said a male was transported to the hospital for treatment of...
13 years have passed since Charleston Patrolman Jerry Jones killed in the line of duty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tuesday, Sept. 13, marked a somber day in the history of Charleston – the 13th anniversary of the death of Patrolman Jerry Jones. Jones, 27, was killed by friendly fire while he and two other officers were trying to make an arrest following a high-speed pursuit that went into the Elk River area in September 2009. The suspect was shot and killed at the scene after he tried to use his pickup truck to ram multiple police officers.
Woman’s body found near railroad tracks in Huntington being investigated as homicide
UPDATE (11:22 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10): The Huntington Police Department says the victim is a woman. UPDATE (12:26 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9): Huntington Police say that this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A body was found near the railroad tracks in the 700 block of 4th […]
Man charged in Paintsville triple murder
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — We now know the name of the man accused of killing three people last week in Paintsville. After a brief manhunt, Pack was taken into custody a few blocks away, but was taken to an area hospital due to injuries received during the arrest. The victims...
1 killed in shooting on Charleston’s West Side
(UPDATE: 9:10 p.m., September 8, 2022) – Charleston police say officers found Norman Sweeney, 49, with a single gunshot wound. Sweeney was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are developing leads and looking for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston PD at (304) 348-6400. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is […]
Ky. State Police investigate Johnson County shooting after 3 found dead inside home
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after three people in Johnson County were found dead inside a home on Friday. In a release, Kentucky State Police said troopers and investigators responded to a home on Depot Road on a report of a shooting. Officials found three people...
Ky. State Police apprehend man wanted for 'large amount of thefts' in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police arrested a man “wanted for numerous investigations” including a “large amount of thefts” in Carter County. Eric Justice has been charged with forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle’s contents, parole violation and resisting arrest, according to a social media post from Trooper Shane Goodall.
Man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of his mother in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after prosecutors said he shot his mother multiple times in an attempt to kill her. Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio, is accused of shooting his mother four times, including three times as she tried to escape in 2021, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
