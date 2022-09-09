ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Metro News

Victims identified in Boone County murder-suicide

MADISON, W.Va. — Investigators believe a woman killed her son and turned the gun on herself at a home in the Prenter community on Monday night. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said his deputies were called to the home in the Prenter area and found a man and woman dead. They were identified as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.
WSAZ

Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police has released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville. Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.
wchstv.com

Emergency crews respond after ATV flips in Kanawha

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews responded to a crash Tuesday after an ATV flipped. The incident was reported about 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Branch Road in the Witcher Creek area. Dispatchers said medics were at the scene and there was one...
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released. Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack. 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of […]
WSAZ

Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
wchstv.com

Six students taken to hospital after bus crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:03 a.m. 9/12/22. Six students were taken to the hospital by an ambulance or their parents after a school bus crash in Wayne County. A school system spokesperson said all of the students are expected to be OK. State Police and dispatchers said...
wchstv.com

13 years have passed since Charleston Patrolman Jerry Jones killed in the line of duty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tuesday, Sept. 13, marked a somber day in the history of Charleston – the 13th anniversary of the death of Patrolman Jerry Jones. Jones, 27, was killed by friendly fire while he and two other officers were trying to make an arrest following a high-speed pursuit that went into the Elk River area in September 2009. The suspect was shot and killed at the scene after he tried to use his pickup truck to ram multiple police officers.
mountain-topmedia.com

Man charged in Paintsville triple murder

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — We now know the name of the man accused of killing three people last week in Paintsville. After a brief manhunt, Pack was taken into custody a few blocks away, but was taken to an area hospital due to injuries received during the arrest. The victims...
WOWK 13 News

1 killed in shooting on Charleston’s West Side

(UPDATE: 9:10 p.m., September 8, 2022) – Charleston police say officers found Norman Sweeney, 49, with a single gunshot wound. Sweeney was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are developing leads and looking for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston PD at (304) 348-6400. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is […]
wchstv.com

Ky. State Police apprehend man wanted for 'large amount of thefts' in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police arrested a man “wanted for numerous investigations” including a “large amount of thefts” in Carter County. Eric Justice has been charged with forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle’s contents, parole violation and resisting arrest, according to a social media post from Trooper Shane Goodall.
wchstv.com

Man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of his mother in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after prosecutors said he shot his mother multiple times in an attempt to kill her. Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio, is accused of shooting his mother four times, including three times as she tried to escape in 2021, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
