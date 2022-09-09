Read full article on original website
‘One of the best departments in the world’ Mayor Bynum speaks with the KRMG Morning News
TULSA, Okla. — In this week’s edition of ‘Mondays with the Mayor’ Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum joins the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter to discuss raises for Tulsa Firefighters, his involvement in a White House event, and a $30M grant coming to the City of Tulsa.
publicradiotulsa.org
Superintendent calls for unity, says voucher system would be 'foolish'
The head of Minco Public Schools says schools should not be political battlegrounds, and a voucher system that would see public money going to private schools is unwise. Minco Public Schools posted a message to Facebook from Superintendent Kevin Sims on Sept. 8. In the message, Sims praised his school district and said those who work for the betterment of students should be appreciated regardless of politics.
news9.com
Tulsa First Responders Gather To Climb 110 Floors In Commemoration Of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 attacks when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. First responders from all over Tulsa will gather to climb 110 floors Sunday at the First Place Tower in downtown Tulsa, the equivalent of the 110 stories in the World Trade Center.
news9.com
National Pet Adoption Tour Holds 14th Annual Event In Tulsa
A national pet adoption tour made a stop at Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall on Sunday. "Get Your Licks on Route 66" travels from LA to Chicago every year, and the visit on Sunday marked its 14th year in Tulsa. The tour helps support adoption events and raises money for local...
Tulsa acupuncturist offers unique therapy, treatment
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman, inspired her own medical needs, has developed a new type of treatment and wants to share it with others. FOX23 introduced you to Sarah Carpenter last year. Carpenter contracted COVID and then suffered from parosmia, a condition that distorts your sense of smell or taste.
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!
Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
news9.com
Utah Lab Working On Tulsa Race Massacre Investigation Says People Are Turning In DNA, Family History
The Utah lab working on the Tulsa Race Massacre graves investigation said people are starting to turn in information and DNA. People sharing that information are hopeful they could be a match with the remains found in a mass grave at Oaklawn Cemetery last summer. Intermountain Forensics said it has...
news9.com
Tulsa Zoo's Waltz On The Wild Side Returns
TULSA, Okla. - Grab your fancy clothes and dancing shoes because the Tulsa Zoo's WALTZ on the Wild Side Fundraiser is back. Director of Development at the zoo, Monica Ericson-Simmons joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the big event. Find even more detailsHERE.
news9.com
Mass Graves Oversight Committee To Offer Update On DNA Analysis
The committee investigating the mass grave found at Tulsa's Oaklawn Cemetery will meet on Tuesday for the first time since June. The committee will give an update on how DNA is being analyzed to determine if any of the remains found could be victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
anadisgoi.com
Rock stars wanted at Hard Rock job fair on Sept. 15
TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is officially opening its doors to new team members to help amplify its award-winning service to Tulsa with a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Grand Hall o’ the Cherokees. The casino...
Small crowd protests Bartlesville Pride event over drag show
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Price Tower in Bartlesville was lit up in rainbow colors as hundreds of people turned out for what organizers said was the biggest Pride event in Bartlesville. But despite the message of love, some people came out to express their dislike of the drag show.
cherokeephoenix.org
Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture
TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
Mayor signs “historic” contract giving all Tulsa firefighters raise
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are getting the largest pay raise city history after Mayor G.T. Bynum signed a new contract on Friday. According to Tulsa Fire Union President Matt Lay, Bynum signed a contract that will give all firefighters a minimum 4 percent boost in pay, depending on their years of service.
news9.com
New Fitness Court Coming To Claremore Lake Park
Construction is underway on a new fitness court that’s designed to get people moving in Claremore. City leaders are hopeful the new attraction will help bring more people to the area. The 38-by-38 foot fitness court will be equipped with pull-up bars and areas for high jumping. It is...
KTUL
Tulsa fire, police participate in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On September 11, of this year, Tulsa firefighters and police officers came together to honor the fallen. They participated in their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the First Place Tower in downtown Tulsa. Participants climbed in full gear, just as their fellow officers had...
Men indicted for murder of infamous mobster connected to death of Tulsa businessman
TULSA, Okla. — James “Whitey” Bulger is an infamous name in American history. Bulger, a former mobster, has been linked to dozens of crimes across the United States, including the murder of Tulsa businessman Roger Wheeler. Bulger was sentenced to prison nine years ago, but the 89-year-old was beaten to death in prison in 2018.
poncacitynow.com
Oklahoma Volunteer Deployed to California to Help With Wildfire Disaster Relief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Volunteers from Oklahoma and Kansas are joining other Red Cross disaster workers to respond to the wildfires in California. Patsy Aguilar of Lawton is one of those individuals heading to help in any way she can. She will arrive with Shelley Houser of Wamego, Kan....
news9.com
Hundreds Of Tires Being Recycled After Volunteer Cleanup Efforts Along Arkansas River
What started with a Tulsa man digging up old tires along the Arkansas River has led to hundreds of tires being picked up and removed. A lot has happened since people started noticing hundreds of tires standing up along the river. Over the past few weeks, 300 tires have been removed, and the story has come full circle. Zane Bettis, with his shovel and determination, inspired dozens of people to clean up the Arkansas River.
News On 6
Ike's Chili On 11th And Rockford Celebrates 114th Anniversary
Oklahoma's oldest restaurant, which happens to be in Tulsa, is celebrating a big milestone. Ike's Chili, on 11th and Rockford, celebrates 114 years Saturday with a classic car show, giveaways and raffles for big prizes. Money made from the raffle will go to Helpless Hounds Dog Rescue. Plus, drinks and...
AT&T offers $5k reward for information on Green Country copper thieves
AT&T announced it will offer a $5 thousand reward for information that leads to convictions of copper thieves in Northeast Oklahoma. The phone company said they are requesting information for copper cable thefts in Tulsa, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Osage, Rogers, McAlester and Washington counties dating back to January. Local authorities have investigated numerous copper thefts over the years.
