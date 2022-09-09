ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Magnificant service’: Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 4 days ago

Sir Lindsay Hoyle , the speaker of the House of Commons , paid an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in the chamber on Friday (9 September).

He described the Queen as “the most conscientious and dutiful of monarchs”.

“As the longest-serving monarch this country has known, she would have been assured a notable entry in our history books, even were it not for the magnificence in which she undertook the role of Queen,” Mr Hoyle said.

