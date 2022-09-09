ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capcom

IGN

Nintendo 64's GoldenEye 007 is Coming to Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass

Nintendo has announced that its beloved GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online "soon" with official online functionality for the first time ever. Announced during September's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed a ton of new titles coming to its online subscription package including Pokémon Stadium and Mario Party, before confirming that GoldenEye would also be arriving.
IGN

Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World - Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Here's your first look at Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World. Developed by Skyward Entertainment, this announcement trailer shows us some exciting gameplay as well as a few of the skills and abilities that can be unlocked in the upcoming adventure RPG. From glimpses of the game's world, to a snippet of a tense boss fight, here's a tease for what's to come.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Octopath Traveler Is Officially Getting a Sequel

Octopath Traveler, the Square Enix RPG featuring eight protagonists each with their own separate but converging stories, is getting a sequel. It will arrive far sooner than we expected, on February 24, 2023. Announced at today's Nintendo Direct, Octopath Traveler 2 will feature eight new protagonists, travelling through the world...
WORLD
IGN

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Announced

The Atelier Ryza series continues, with a brand new entry announced today entitled Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key, and it's coming to Switch on February 24, 2023. During today's Nintendo Direct, we got a look at the first-ever trailer, revealing an open-world RPG with...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Capcom
IGN

Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to Watch if You Missed It Live

Today's Nintendo Direct has concluded with some pretty big announcements. If you're a fan of Nintendo Switch games, you may want to tune in and watch latest updates on upcoming titles for yourself. If you're wondering where you can watch the stream now that it's over, we've got you covered...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pikmin 4 Has Finally Been Revealed

Years after we last heard about it, Nintendo has finally revealed that Pikmin 4 is real and coming in 2023. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto took to the stage to announce the new game, that will arrive an entire decade after the release of Pikmin 3 on the Wii U.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Harvestella - Official Trailer #2

Learn more about the story of Harvestella and the adventure you will embark on when this lifestyle simulation RPG launches on November 4, 2022. Through the changing seasons, explore an imaginative world, tend your crops, make new friends, face enemies in dynamic combat, and unravel the mystery of the season of death - Quietus.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rune Factory 3 Special - Nintendo Direct September 2022 Trailer

Watch the trailer for the announcement that Rune Factory 3 Special is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023. Check it out to see farming activities and more, including the reveal of the new mode added to the game. In Rune Factory 3 Special, live your fantasy life as Micah, who...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fallout 76: The Pitt - Official Launch Trailer

Travel beyond the borders of Appalachia to The Pitt – a grim industrial wasteland crippled by conflict and awash with radiation. Join up with the Union, a fledgling band of freedom fighters, and work your way through the City of Steel against the Fanatics and whatever else might be lurking in the shadows.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Every Reveal From Nintendo Direct September 2022 in 7 Minutes

The sequel to Breath of the Wild has finally revealed it's title: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. From Fire Emblem Engage to Goldeneye making its grand return, here's every reveal from the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. In addition to Breath of the Wild 2, Resident Evil Village,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Octopath Traveler 2: Here's What Comes in Each Edition

Octopath Traveler 2 is heading to Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC on February 24, 2023. This sequel to the popular “HD-2D” original from 2018 finds an all-new cast of eight heroes coming together to engage in JRPG hi-jinx. The game is now available to preorder (see it at Amazon). We have all the information you need to lock in your preorder below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ib - Announcement Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2022

Check out the reveal trailer for Ib, an upcoming 2D exploration adventure game coming to Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A young girl named Ib visits an art gallery with her parents. While perusing the various works of art, Ib suddenly realizes that she is alone. As she searches for someone – anyone – else, the museum begins to change.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Unretouchable: The Graphic Novel That Exposes the Dark Side of Fashion Photography

Sofia Szamosi's Unretouchable is shaping up to be one of the most memorable debut graphic novels in recent years. It's a book that's already inviting comparisons to Persepolis, and not just because of the similarities to Marjane Satrapi's art style. This is a graphic novel that tells a deeply personal story set against the backdrop of a cutthroat industry.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IGN

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - Announcement Trailer

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on February 16, 2023. The game features 385 music tracks across the Final Fantasy series, while the Digital Deluxe and Premium Digital Deluxe Editions include music from various Square Enix games, such as the NieR series, SaGa series, Live A Live, Octopath Traveler, and more. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the upcoming game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sony Announces Xperia Stream Gaming Gear for Xperia 1 IV

The gaming industry is growing at an incomprehensible level and new players are flocking to all types of gaming platforms in large numbers. One of the platforms that is seeing the most growth is the mobile gaming industry. Big players such as PlayStation and Xbox are also investing in ventures that will increase their reach on this platform. The latest bit of news in the mobile gaming sector is a brand new gaming accessory launched by Sony Xperia called the Xperia Steam. It has been developed alongside esport professionals tp provide competitive gaming without compromise.
TECHNOLOGY

