The gaming industry is growing at an incomprehensible level and new players are flocking to all types of gaming platforms in large numbers. One of the platforms that is seeing the most growth is the mobile gaming industry. Big players such as PlayStation and Xbox are also investing in ventures that will increase their reach on this platform. The latest bit of news in the mobile gaming sector is a brand new gaming accessory launched by Sony Xperia called the Xperia Steam. It has been developed alongside esport professionals tp provide competitive gaming without compromise.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 HOURS AGO