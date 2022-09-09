ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Third Test between England and South Africa to resume on Saturday

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31L0h3_0hoeURg500

England’s third and final Test against South Africa will resume this weekend after Ben Stokes said he would be “honoured” to play in the Queen’s memory.

What was supposed to be day two of the LV= Insurance series decider at the Kia Oval was called off on Friday as a mark of respect following the death of the long-reigning monarch.

There were suggestions the Test could be postponed or cancelled, but the England and Wales Cricket Board gave the green light to all international, domestic and recreational fixtures going ahead from Saturday “to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service”.

The ECB’s decision, taken after consultations with the DCMS and in line with the Government guidance on the period of mourning which advised cancelling matches was not mandatory, means the Women’s Twenty20 between England and India at Chester-le-Street will also take place as planned.

England men’s Test captain Stokes, responding to a question about whether sporting events should proceed this weekend, earlier tweeted: “She loved sport, be honoured to play in her memory.”

Saturday will remain day three of the Test, as scheduled, following a washout on Thursday, with all players and coaches wearing black armbands.

A minute’s silence and the national anthems will be carried out before the start of play, which looks set to be the first sporting rendition of ‘God Save The King’.

The ECB and its South Africa counterparts explored the option of extending the Test into Tuesday but the tourists will stick to their original plan of flying home on that day, which confirms a three-day match.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Luke Harris earns chance to impress Wales ahead of World Cup

Fulham teenager Luke Harris has been handed a chance to stake his claim for a place in Wales’ World Cup party.The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has been named in Robert Page’s 28-man squad for the Nations League games against Belgium and Poland next week.Harris made his Fulham debut in the Carabao Cup last month and has been on the bench several times in the Premier League this season.17-year-old @lukeharris2005 at the treble! 🎩Sit back and enjoy. 😎#FFCU21 pic.twitter.com/3VTCvNyCr7— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 16, 2022Page said: “He has been in the system now for a few years. He’s a talent and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Ben Stokes
The Independent

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

King Charles III and his siblings paid a poignant tribute to the Queen by staging a silent vigil around her coffin after she was praised by politicians in Westminster and Edinburgh.With their heads bowed Charles, the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York stood guard around the late Queen’s coffin, at rest in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.Earlier, the Queen’s children had followed the hearse carrying their mother to the cathedral, walking in unison as thousands watched from the city’s Royal Mile.A hush descended on the famous thoroughfare as the procession travelled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#International Cricket#Cricket Matches#Third Test#Ecb#Chester Le Street
The Independent

What happens next after Queen’s death? A day-by-day schedule

The Queen’s lying in state will begin on Wednesday in Westminster Hall – Operation Marquee – following a ceremonial procession through London. It will last four full days.The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace.Thursday 8 September would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plan but the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm – meaning Friday was considered as D+0 to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place.Here is the day-by-day account of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jude Bellingham: Liverpool and Manchester United ‘in race to sign Borussia Dortmund star’

What the papers sayLiverpool and Manchester United are set to battle it out for the signature of Jude Bellingham. Metro, citing Sky Sports Germany, says the 19-year-old is almost assured to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2023, with United and Liverpool’s long-term interest in the England midfielder likely to put them in good stead to pick him up.Leicestershire Live, via French outlet MediaFoot, reports Leicester are interested in Lens striker Lois Openda. The 22-year-old has been on fire since joining the Ligue 1 side this summer – already netting four times this season – and there is speculation he could provide...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Route revealed for mourners queueing to see Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall

Details of the route for mourners queuing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state in London have been announced by the government.Following her death at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, the Queen’s coffin was taken to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, where tens of thousands queued through the night on Monday to pay their respects, some filing past as the late monarch’s four children – including King Charles III – led a 10-minute vigil by her side.After arriving at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to Westminster Hall by gun carriage on Wednesday afternoon, where it...
U.K.
The Independent

Four Pacific Commonwealth leaders to join Australian PM at Queen’s funeral

Four leaders of Pacific Commonwealth nations will join the Australian prime minister at the Queen’s state funeral.Anthony Albanese told a press conference shortly before midday (3am BST) on Wednesday that the respective leaders of the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Samoa and Papua New Guinea have accepted Australia’s offer of help with transportation to London.The delegation which is due to leave Thursday evening will also include governor-general David Hurley as well as ten Australian citizens “who have made extraordinary contributions to their communities”.The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am next Monday and members of the royal family, senior...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chelsea vs Salzburg prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea aim to bounce back in the Champions League under Graham Potter when they host RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were hit by the upset in Zagreb when Dinamo picked up a 1-0 win, which proved to be the last game in charge for Thomas Tuchel. Potter is now tasked with turning around a side struggling for consistency this season and inspiring a more cohesive attacking unit, with tonight his only game until October after this weekend’s match against Liverpool was postponed.Chelsea will hope to regain control in pursuit of qualification for the last 16, though the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Heavy rain forecast for early-morning mourners in London queue

Mourners lining the streets of London to see the Queen’s coffin are facing the strong possibility of heavy rain on Wednesday morning.A weather front situated along the south of England did not appear to be moving in the very early hours of first day of the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall.While high pressure from the Atlantic was trying to nudge its way in to potentially throw the rain off course of the capital, forecasters said the morning was still likely to be a wet one.“(It) will be a rather wet start to the day on Wednesday – especially...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The first step, nothing more – Jurgen Klopp won’t get carried away by late win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the last-gasp 2-1 Champions League victory over Ajax is only the first step on the road to regaining their form.Mohamed Salah’s first goal in eight European matches was cancelled out by Mohammed Kudus in the first half and it needed an 89th-minute Joel Matip header to register Liverpool’s first points in Group A after last week’s 4-1 defeat in Naples.It has been a mixed season so far and, with no match now for three weeks – Sunday’s match at Chelsea has been postponed because of policing issues associated with the Queen’s funeral – Klopp has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy