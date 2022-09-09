ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Community Impact Houston

$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area

The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bellaire OKs new sidewalk addition along Paseo Park

Paseo Park will receive a connecting sidewalk to its southern border with Bellaire Boulevard. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Bellaire City Council on Sept. 12 approved plans for the addition of a sidewalk connecting Paseo Park’s southern end. Previously presented with two options during an Aug. 1 meeting, council settled...
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Katy

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Katy? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

European Wax Center coming soon to Kingwood

European Wax Center offers full-body waxing services for men and women. (Courtesy Pexels) A European Wax Center location is coming soon to the Kingwood Place shopping center, located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 700, Kingwood. The business will offer full-body waxing services for men and women upon opening, though a projected opening date for this location had not been announced as of press time. www.waxcenter.com.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE FATAL CRASH UPDATE

Just after 3pm Conroe Police responded to a reported vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound immediately north of South Loop 336. Units responded and found the male to be deceased on the scene. At this time all main lanes are back open. Freeway traffic is backed up to SH 105, however, the feeders are moving extremely slow. Freeway speeds are almost back to normal at South Loop 336. We will update when additional information is available.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood

CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
CINCO RANCH, TX
Community Impact Houston

Brewery, steakhouse, 7 deadly sins-themed restaurant: 5 businesses opening this fall in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose areas

A combination entertainment and high-end restaurant concept will open sometime in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the Upper Kirby area at 3300 Kirby Drive, Houston. (Rendering courtesy Seven Hospitality Group) Several new business and restaurant concepts are slated to open this fall in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Clear Creek ISD ranked in the top 13 best Texas employers

CCISD made Forbes' top Texas employers list as one of the two Houston-area employers to make the ranking. (Courtesy Clear Creek ISD) Clear Creek ISD made Forbes’ annual America’s Best Employers By State list, ranking as the 13th best workspace in Texas. The district is one of two Houston-area school districts on the list of 101 Texas workplaces.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tiff's Treats to open soon in League City

The cookie delivery company is opening a new location in League City this fall. (Courtesy Tiff's Treats) The popular Austin-based cookie delivery shop Tiff's Treats is estimated to open at 201 S. FM 270, League City, in early fall, according to the city of League City website. Tiff's Treats offers a variety of desserts from warm cookies to brownies and ice cream, including bundles for birthdays and other special occasions. The franchise also has a location at 593 Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. www.cookiedelivery.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

