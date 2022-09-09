Read full article on original website
$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area
The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
Bellaire OKs new sidewalk addition along Paseo Park
Paseo Park will receive a connecting sidewalk to its southern border with Bellaire Boulevard. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Bellaire City Council on Sept. 12 approved plans for the addition of a sidewalk connecting Paseo Park’s southern end. Previously presented with two options during an Aug. 1 meeting, council settled...
The Woodlands Township eyes drought management, future plans in dry year
Abnormally dry conditions persisted in The Woodlands area into early September, though rain offered some relief. (Courtesy Pexels) The abnormally dry conditions affecting most of Texas this year, including Montgomery County, had receded as of Sept. 8 due to increasingly frequent rainfall. However, drought management has been on the radar...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Katy
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Katy? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
European Wax Center coming soon to Kingwood
European Wax Center offers full-body waxing services for men and women. (Courtesy Pexels) A European Wax Center location is coming soon to the Kingwood Place shopping center, located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 700, Kingwood. The business will offer full-body waxing services for men and women upon opening, though a projected opening date for this location had not been announced as of press time. www.waxcenter.com.
Humble City Council approves roughly $145.4M budget for FY 2022-23
Humble City Council approved an approximately $145.4 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 13 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble City Council approved an approximately $145.4 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 13 meeting. The budget includes 3% raises for all employees, additional 3%...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FATAL CRASH UPDATE
Just after 3pm Conroe Police responded to a reported vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound immediately north of South Loop 336. Units responded and found the male to be deceased on the scene. At this time all main lanes are back open. Freeway traffic is backed up to SH 105, however, the feeders are moving extremely slow. Freeway speeds are almost back to normal at South Loop 336. We will update when additional information is available.
Pearland’s new budget includes 13% water rate increase
Pearland’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget, which begins Oct. 1, will include a 13% increase to water rates, though it is possible the budget may change before final approval. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) Pearland’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23, which will begin Oct. 1, will include a 13% increase to...
Katy Freeway EB lanes back open after wrong-way driver incident, Houston police say
The driver was going westbound on the eastbound lanes near Park Ten. Video shows the moments leading up to police making that traffic stop.
KHOU
VERIFY: Yes, gas stations can charge more for paying with a credit card
HOUSTON — The cost of gas may be falling but we’re still looking for ways to save when we fill up. A viewer in Spring reached out to our VERIFY team when he thought he caught some gas stations breaking the law and charging more for gas. Stephen...
Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood
CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LANES OF I-45 SOUTHBOUND IN CONROE REMAINS CLOSED AFTER FATAL CRASH
3PM-A fatal auto pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound just north of Loop 336 north has the right lanes closed. The southbound feeder is also very congested.
HPD warns about possible loud noises and low-flying helicopters during annual training exercises
Heads up! HPD says you don't need to be alarmed during the training period, which starts Tuesday. Houstonians might hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters.
FBISD bus system receives excellence award from Texas Association of School Boards
The Texas Association of School Boards has awarded Fort Bend ISD a 2022 Excellence Award for the use of its tracking system to evaluate bus incidents and accidents. (Courtesy Fort Bend ISD) Fort Bend ISD has been recognized with an excellence award due to a system it uses to track...
Brewery, steakhouse, 7 deadly sins-themed restaurant: 5 businesses opening this fall in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose areas
A combination entertainment and high-end restaurant concept will open sometime in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the Upper Kirby area at 3300 Kirby Drive, Houston. (Rendering courtesy Seven Hospitality Group) Several new business and restaurant concepts are slated to open this fall in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose...
What are the some of the best neighborhoods in the outer loop?
In between the beltway and and interstate 610. What are the some of the best neighborhoods?. Spring Valley, on I-10 and Bingle. The police will give you a ticket for going a mile over 30.
Clear Creek ISD ranked in the top 13 best Texas employers
CCISD made Forbes' top Texas employers list as one of the two Houston-area employers to make the ranking. (Courtesy Clear Creek ISD) Clear Creek ISD made Forbes’ annual America’s Best Employers By State list, ranking as the 13th best workspace in Texas. The district is one of two Houston-area school districts on the list of 101 Texas workplaces.
Tiff's Treats to open soon in League City
The cookie delivery company is opening a new location in League City this fall. (Courtesy Tiff's Treats) The popular Austin-based cookie delivery shop Tiff's Treats is estimated to open at 201 S. FM 270, League City, in early fall, according to the city of League City website. Tiff's Treats offers a variety of desserts from warm cookies to brownies and ice cream, including bundles for birthdays and other special occasions. The franchise also has a location at 593 Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. www.cookiedelivery.com.
Proposed trail improvements advance along Brays Bayou
A pedestrian bridge at Stella Link Road, a project being led by Harris County Precinct 1, is among the trail improvements being planned along Brays Bayou. (Rendering courtesy Harris County Precinct 1) Trail improvements are being planned along a stretch of Brays Bayou through the Braeswood and Meyerland areas. Pending...
