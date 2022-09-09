ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Governor Launches Abortion.ca.gov

Come to California, visit our “misty Northern California redwood forests to sun-kissed Southern California beaches,” and get an abortion. California, the Abortion Sanctuary State, has officially created a new website to assist out-of-staters with their abortion travel plans. “As other states outlaw fundamental reproductive health care and criminalize...
Examples of Common Provisions Found in California Bills

There are a number of common provisions to California legislation that can be found, and these provisions should be familiar to those reading, analyzing, or drafting bills in the Legislature. The following features examples of some of the common provisions of bills:. The following is an example of contingent enactment...
Veto Urged for Bill Extending CA Reparations Task Force

Groups that favor reparations for African-Americans in California, such as the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California, sent a letter to Gavin Newsom earlier this week urging him not to sign an upcoming bill that would extend the life of the task force from an end date of 2023 to an end date of 2024.
Why Do California Bills Have Certain Provisions?

Why do bills in the California Legislature contain certain provisions? I am sure some readers have asked that question at least once! Or so I tell myself. Here are some examples of what I mean with an explanation:. Why does an urgency bill include a brief statement following the urgency...
Are Certain Special Statute Statements Sufficient?

In the California Legislature, there are “special statute” bills that are used when legislators believe a bill’s provisions are unique and should apply in only a specified circumstance or to a specified entity or jurisdiction. Not any bill can be given a special statute designation. Instead, legislators...
