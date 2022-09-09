Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chautauquatoday.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Charges for Jamestown Man
A Jamestown man is facing multiple drug charges stemming from a months-long narcotics investigation. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 19 Langford Street shortly before 1:15 PM Tuesday, with entry gained by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Police located three people inside the residence at the time, along with a quantity of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, three units of suboxone, scales, packaging materials, drug cutting agents, cash, and an imitation pistol. 27-year-old John Dahn was arrested for one count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Dahn was transported to the Jamestown City Jail to be arraigned before a Jamestown City Court judge. Also assisting with the search were the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, the Jamestown Police Patrol Division, a Jamestown Police K-9 unit, a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit, the Dunkirk Police Department, and the Jamestown Fire Department.
chautauquatoday.com
Deputies Charge Dunkirk Man After Disorderly Person Complaint
A report of a disorderly person Tuesday afternoon led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Lakeside Mobile Home Park on Route 5 in the Town of Dunkirk shortly before 4:00 PM and found that 34-year-old Shaun Clutter had allegedly damaged property that did not belong to him. Deputies add that Clutter was also causing a disturbance in the presence of children under the age of 17. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and 4th-degree criminal mischief, then sent to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.
Jamestown man arrested on multiple drug charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing drug charges after police conducted a search warrant at a home on Langford Street on Tuesday, they said. Jamestown police say they executed the warrant just after 1 p.m. after a months-long investigation. The search revealed a quantity of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, three units […]
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Threatening Police Officer with Knife
A Dunkirk man who threatened to stab a city police officer with a large knife last year was sentenced in Chautauqua County Court on Monday. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 37-year-old Juan Resto, Jr. was sentenced by Judge David Foley to four years in state prison and four years post-release supervision for his conviction on a Class D violent felony count of 1st-degree menacing a police officer, the result of a plea by Resto in July. The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on September 4, 2021 in the area of East 2nd Street and Washington Avenue, where Resto led police on a foot pursuit and held up a large knife in a menacing manner towards officers. He was tased after advancing on the pursuing officers with the knife.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chautauquatoday.com
Sinclairville woman charged after altercation in Stockton
A Sinclairville woman is facing reckless endangerment and menacing charges after an investigation into an altercation on Waterman Road in the town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 19-year-old Kaelyn Hayward had allegedly fired a round from a 20-gauge shotgun in the vicinity of another person, almost striking him, on August 28. Deputies arrested Hayward on Monday, transporting her to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arrangement. She will answer the charges out of Stockton Town Court.
chautauquatoday.com
Stockton man arrested for DWAI-Leandra's Law
A Stockton man has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs under Leandra's Law after a traffic stop on Route 380 near Sinclairville. State troopers pulled over 29-year-old Eric Michael for speeding shortly after 12:30 PM Monday. After failing several standard field sobriety tests, Michael was transported to SP Fredonia, where a drug recognition expert determined that he was allegedly under the influence of cannabis and alcohol. Michael was then processed and released with tickets directing him to appear in Gerry Town Court at a later date. A juvenile passenger was turned over to a third party.
Dunkirk man sentenced for threatening to stab officer
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man learned his fate for pulling out a knife and threatening to stab a Dunkirk police officer in September 2021. Juan Resto will spend four years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in July. He was charged with menacing a police officer, a […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Stolen Vehicle, Loaded Handgun
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is facing several charges after police allegedly busted him with a stolen vehicle and loaded handgun on Sunday. Officers with Jamestown Police say Nelson Hernandez was allegedly observed driving a stolen vehicle in the area of North Main and 6th Streets around 3:20 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown woman charged after County Jail incident
A Jamestown woman has been charged with harassment in the 2nd degree after an incident at the Chautauqua County Jail on September 4th. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office say that 20-year-old Nakeya Hardy allegedly became disruptive and spat on officers at the jail, who were attempting to place restraints on her. She was held for centralized arraignment on the new charge.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Investigating Yet Another Instance Of Illegal Dumping
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are investigating yet another instance of illegal dumping on the city’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera footage of a vehicle suspected of illegally dumping on Pratt Avenue on Sunday around 5:10 p.m. This summer,...
yourdailylocal.com
Sept. 12, 2022 Police Blotter
James Bolyard Jr, 31, Spring Creek was charged with Theft by Deception, Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices, and Receives Advance Payment for Services and Fails to Perform on 09/09/2022 following an investigation. A 13-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Indecent Assault following an investigation into a report from July 2022. Richard...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in connection to shooting in May
A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection to a shooting on Pearl Street in May.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wesb.com
Prescott Found Guilty of in Beating of Toddler
A Bradford Man has been convicted of beating an 18-month-old nearly to death. A jury in McKean County Court found 30-year-old Tyler Prescott guilty of Endangering the Welfare of a Child less than 6 years of age and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. The jury found him not guilty of 3 additional counts of Aggravated Assault.
chautauquatoday.com
Altercation Leads to Arrest of Kennedy Man
A Kennedy man was arrested after he allegedly engaged in a physical conflict with someone on Saturday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an undisclosed address in Kennedy for an altercation at about 12:45 PM and took 30-year-old Johnathan Sipes into custody. Sipes was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, and he was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
City of Salamanca Police warn of thefts
Salamanca Police warn of car break-ins. Police say the majority of cars are unlocked. In the last week, the City reports more than four cars have been targeted. Some of the cars had keys inside.
Teen stabbed inside Buffalo school
Buffalo Police say a 16 year old girl is in custody after stabbing a 17 year old girl inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts on West Huron Tuesday afternoon.
Lewiston police locate suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
Anyone with information on this crash can call Lewiston police at (716) 754-8477 or email msalada@lewpd.com.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Fatal Accidents Reported In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two fatal car accidents were reported in Cattaraugus County. The first happened late Friday night after a Pontiac struck a utility pole on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire. New York State Police say the car was operating erratically just before the collision.
chautauquatoday.com
Fatal crash in Cattaraugus County remains under investigation
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a fatal crash Saturday evening in the town of Freedom. The crash on Pigeon Hill Road occurred shortly after 6 pm, claiming the life of the driver. Three passengers were transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with injuries. The Sheriff's Office says that multiple area fire departments assisted in treating the patients and helped to manage the scene.
Buffalo man admits to killing woman inside his apartment
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty for causing the death of a woman more than two years ago. Antonio B. Lee, 33, plead guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in State Supreme Court. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Less admitted that he caused...
Comments / 0