A Jamestown man is facing multiple drug charges stemming from a months-long narcotics investigation. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 19 Langford Street shortly before 1:15 PM Tuesday, with entry gained by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Police located three people inside the residence at the time, along with a quantity of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, three units of suboxone, scales, packaging materials, drug cutting agents, cash, and an imitation pistol. 27-year-old John Dahn was arrested for one count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Dahn was transported to the Jamestown City Jail to be arraigned before a Jamestown City Court judge. Also assisting with the search were the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, the Jamestown Police Patrol Division, a Jamestown Police K-9 unit, a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit, the Dunkirk Police Department, and the Jamestown Fire Department.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO