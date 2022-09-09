Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
wuwm.com
2 MPS high schools get major athletic upgrades, thanks to federal pandemic funding and private donations
Students at two MPS high schools are getting long-overdue improvements to the athletic facilities they use for practices and games. Last week, MPS held ceremonial groundbreaking ceremonies at Reagan High School, on the south side, and Washington High School in Sherman Park. Reagan High School is getting new athletic facilities...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee disability voting rights event demonstrates ExpressVote machine
To celebrate Disability Voting Rights Week, voters with disabilities and Milwaukee leaders gathered to speak about inclusivity and accessibility at polling places Monday. Scott Luber is the vice chair at Independence First, where the event was held. Luber thanked Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson for his recent ruling that allows disabled voters to receive assistance when returning absentee ballots.
wuwm.com
Community First builds affordable housing, helps keep homeowners in place
Last year, Milwaukee Public School’s former 37th Street School reopened as affordable housing for seniors and veterans. The project was led by Community First, an organization based in Washington Park, and the Heartland Housing Alliance. Community First works to better the neighborhood without displacing current residents across Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.
wuwm.com
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
wuwm.com
Tuj Lub courts are coming to Milwaukee's Carmen Playfield
Once spring hits in Milwaukee, Tuj Lub (pronounced too-loo) players set up mats everyday at Clovernook Playfield in Milwaukee’s Silver Spring neighborhood. Tuj Lub is a 5,000 year old game played within the Hmong community and it’s been passed down for generations. And soon there will be permanent courts at Carmen Playfield, the first through Milwaukee Recreation.
wuwm.com
Monday on Lake Effect: preparing for extreme weather, Capitol Notes, 'Kaukana and King' doc, Bubbler Talk, tuj lub
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how local organizations are preparing vulnerable Milwaukeeans for extreme weather conditions. Then, learn about a documentary inspired by a student exchange program in the 1960s in Milwaukee. We learn about the Mural of Peace on Milwaukee’s south side. Plus, look at the traditional Hmong sport tuj lub.
wuwm.com
'The Exchange. In White America. Kaukauna & King 50 Years Later' documentary shares a part of Wisconsin's hidden history
In 1966 Milwaukee’s Rufus King High School and Kaukauna High School participated in an exchange program of students that culminated in a production of the Martin Duberman play “In White America.” The goal of the program was to help the students have a broader view of the world, as well as spark conversations about racial understanding in their communities amid the Civil Rights era.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest
Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
wuwm.com
Local groups prepare vulnerable Milwaukeeans for extreme weather conditions
The summer heat is finally beginning to cool down, but the heat waves are just beginning in the region. Recent forecasts of weather trends show the Milwaukee-area at the tip of a major heat belt emerging in the central midwestern U.S.. In the coming decades, heat waves are likely to become more frequent and more dangerous, with temperatures that can cause health problems and even death.
