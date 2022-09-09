Read full article on original website
Related
Owensboro Family Creates Elaborate Halloween Display to Raise Money for St. Jude
Paul and Lauren Westerfield, along with their two children, love Halloween. They grow pumpkins, decorate and donate. Many ghosts, skeletons, ghouls, and goblins have taken over their Owensboro house and yard this year. They've gone all out to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. I love seeing stories...
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
The World’s Best Watercoaster is Located in Santa Claus, Indiana
Those of us who live in southern Indiana and western Kentucky have known for years a day spent at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is a day well spent. The theme park in Santa Claus is regularly recognized for being one of the cleanest in the nation and features amenities you typically don't find at most theme parks, including free parking, free sunscreen, and free soft drinks. We also know it offers a wide variety of rides for guests of all ages and thrill levels, many of which have been recognized for being some of the best in the theme park industry. That includes one of their watercoasters which was recently recognized as the best of its kind on the planet.
Autism Evansville Hosting Annual ‘Night Out for Special Needs’ October 11th
According to Autism Speaks, the national organization dedicated to providing education and services to people with autism and their families, one in every 44 children in the United States is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder which affects how they learn, think, and problem solve. I think when most of us picture someone with autism, we see someone who is quiet, doesn't like to be touched, is frightened by loud sounds or other intense stimuli like flashing lights, and must have things done the exact same way each and every time or they will lose their minds, for lack of a better term. While that certainly is the case for some people diagnosed as being "on the spectrum," as they say, there are those who are highly functional individuals and live on their own with little to no issues. Regardless of where a child in the Tri-State falls on the spectrum, Austim Evansville is inviting them to the 2nd Annual Night Out for Special Needs on October 11th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s Marching Band Season! See the Schedule of Competitions in Evansville
One of the things most commonly associated with this time of the year (fall) is football, for this article, I am specifically referring to high school football. Something else that shouldn’t be overlooked each fall, especially in regards to high school football, is marching bands – the fall is their season too, and we have some amazingly talented high school marching bands in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC). During their season, the bands not only entertain crowds every Friday night during halftime of the football game, but they also face off against other marching bands in the hopes of winning a state championship.
How to Win Tickets to See Comedian Jo Koy at the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville
Comedian Jo Koy has been on quite a roll over the past several years, going from making guest appearances on several late-night talk shows to headlining, and selling out, comedy shows at some of the world’s most prestigious venues including Radio City Music Hall (New York), Chase Center (San Francisco), The Forum (Los Angeles), Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai) and ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU). And just last month, Koy starred in his own movie, a comedy called Easter Sunday. He is, without a doubt, one of the best stand-up comedians in the country right now, and you have the chance to see him in concert in Evansville.
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
RELATED PEOPLE
84-Year-Old Southern Indiana Woman Completes Bucket List with High-Flying Excitement
Just like we learned from Carl Fredricksen in the Disney Pixar movie Up, you are never too old for adventure. Our sassy school bus driver with the North Gibson School Corporation shared this high-flying good news story with me, and I had to share it with the world. What's on...
Here’s How To Put A Little Free Library in Your Yard in Ky & Indiana
Have you heard of the Little Free Library? Here is what the national organization says it is;. Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world. Studies show that children who do not...
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum Launching Daviess County Days – Free Admission for Residents in Fall 2022
Recently, The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced via a Facebook post that they were about to make the museum very accessible for Daviess County residents. Starting September the 7th 2022, The Bluegrass Music Hall and Fame will be hosting a free admittance day for all Daviess County residents with a valid ID each week.
My School Rules – 2022 WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT
Congrats to all our top five schools. You all put up a valiant effort! But there can only be one winner in MY SCHOOL RULES!. THE 2022 MY SCHOOL RULES WINNING SCHOOL IS... My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest came back to the tri-state 2022 and we are so excited to announce Robert John & Associates is granting Sturgis Elementary in Kentucky $1,000 to use on whatever they want!
IN THIS ARTICLE
See the Full List of Vendors for the 2022 Fall Farm Market at Hayden Farms in Kentucky
The 4th Annual Fall Farm Market is less than two weeks away at Hayden Farms in Whitesville, Kentucky. The 2022 edition promises to be the biggest and best yet. Daniel Hayden, owner of Hayden Farms, says that there are more vendors lined up this year than ever before. And, in addition to more shopping opportunities, there are more food options as well.
Warrick County Indiana Humane Society Hosting Low Cost Vaccine Clinic
Juggling all of the finances can be a challenge, especially with the cost of goods and services continuing to climb but as pet owners, we still have to make the care of our beloved pets a top priority. Fortunately, there are some ways to save a little cash when it comes to pet vaccines.
Vote Now For The First-Ever Muttsminster Rescue Dog Show
Forget about those purebred pups they show off on TV. Around here, rescued is our favorite breed and on September 10, 2022, we, along with our other Townsquare Media sister stations, will be celebrating the rescue dogs in our community with the first-ever Muttsminster Rescue Dog Show hosted by Daisy's New Beginnings.
Here’s Why You Might See Clay Aiken in Owensboro This Week
If you watched Season 2 of American Idol, you are likely a familiar with Clay Aiken. The North Carolina native sang all the way to finale to set up one of the Idol's most famous finales- Ruben Studdard vs. Clay Aiken. Though Ruben eventually won the title, Clay earned himself a legion of fans called Claymates. And, I'll confess it. I was one of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Veteran Skeet Shoot to Fight Depression Happening in Indiana
Calling all veterans! You and your immediate families are invited to take part in a day of fun where you will find resources available to help connect you with services you may need in hopes of combatting the statistic of 22 a day. Twenty-two a Day. Twenty-two. That is the...
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0