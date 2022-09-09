Read full article on original website
RSHS Speech and Debate to hold recruitment/informational meeting tonight
September 13, 2022 – The Rock Springs High School Speech and Debate team will soon kick off their 2022-2023 season, and have announced their first recruitment and informational meeting beginning tonight. Read the statement from the Speech and Debate team below to learn more about their upcoming events:. “Welcome...
Richard Kriest (April 6, 1934 – September 6, 2022)
Richard Kriest, 88, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
SWCSD #2 Board Meeting discussed mental health and wellness program
Green River- At tonight’s Sweetwater County School District number 2 meeting several recognitions were made including the Green River Wyoming All-State Marching Band Members Performing at Disney World, a recognition of FFA Member Delaney Gardea who was Awarded the National American FFA Degree, a recognition of the Green River FFA Chapter for getting the 2022 National Chapter 3 Star Award, a slide show of the Lincoln Middle School Students who went to Washington D.C. this summer, welcoming and introducing the new teachers from all schools.
Elma Maestas (October 10, 1924 – September 8, 2022)
Elma Maestas, 97, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil with Rosary will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Church. Graveside Services and Internment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
Saturday area high school sports results
Mountain View 2 – Lander 0 (at Rawlins) Mountain View 2 – Pinedale 0 (at Rawlins) Mountain View 2 – Douglas 0 (Championship game at Rawlins) Pinedale 2 – Lyman 0 (at Rawlins) Lyman 2 – Lander 0 (at Rawlins) Lyman 2 – Moorcroft 1...
Neil Christensen (December 13, 1973 – September 6, 2022)
Neil Christensen, 48, of Rock Springs, returned to his Father in Heaven when he passed away suddenly from complications of diabetes in Boston, Mass., on September 6, 2022. He had just finished the summer session at Harvard University and was preparing to return home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3315 White Mountain Blvd, Rock Springs, WY.
James Kaste Appointed as Third District Court Judge
CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed James Kaste to be a District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District serving Lincoln, Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. Kaste’s appointment fills a new vacancy created by the addition of a fourth District Court Judge, which was authorized and funded by the 2022 legislature and signed into law by Governor Gordon in March.
A Real Nail Biter: Manhole Cover Vote Tears Apart Rock Springs, WY
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved a request from the engineering/operations and public services department for the emergency replacement of a deteriorated manhole during the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. A letter to the city council from director of engineering, operations and public services Paul...
Trona mine still going strong after 60 years
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – Sisecam’s underground trona mine has been operating since 1962 and has many more years of mine life, while the plant on the surface continues to process the trona into soda ash for a demanding market. “There are two layers of trona under us, and...
September 11 early morning crash in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page, on the morning of September 11, 2022, around 1:19 a.m., officers with the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the area of Bitter Creek Trail and Cascade Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 12, 2022
September 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Widespread haze before 11 am. Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Tonight – Widespread...
WyoRadio and Wyo4news are hiring: Media Marketing Specialist
WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for a Media Marketing Specialist to add to our busy sales staff!. As a Media Marketing Specialist, you will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations and our internet pages for Facebook, our webpage and Wyo4News to new and existing clients by contacting potential and existing customers regarding their advertising needs. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals, and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables generated by your client’s advertising orders.
2022 tax bills mailed, taxpayers encouraged to review statements
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto would like to inform taxpayers that 2022 property tax bills will arrive in mailboxes over the coming days and weeks. Bills include the total amount owed and allocations to taxing entities within the district. “In particular, I encourage people...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 10 – September 11, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Midvale man drowns after cliff jump at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – State park officials found the body of a 35-year-old Midvale man at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey states that the man was reported missing at 3:35 p.m. Saturday after doing a cliff jump at the reservoir and not resurfacing from the water. The incident reportedly […]
Former Executive Director of Young at Heart arrested on allegations of embezzlement of over $2 million
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The sheriff’s office today announced the arrest of the former executive director of the Young at Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs for what investigators describe as the suspected embezzlement of over $2 million from Young at Heart’s daycare facility, the Young at Heart Early Learning Center.
Body of possible drowning victim recovered at Flaming Gorge
Search and rescue crews have found the body a man who may have drowned Saturday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Rock Springs Man Arrested After Fleeing Scene of Crash Sunday
ROCK SPRINGS — A 38-year-old Rock Springs man was arrested Sunday morning after crashing into a power pole, a fence, and then a shed causing significant damage to the property. The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) released a statement that at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, September 11, officers responded to...
