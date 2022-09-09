Read full article on original website
Soybeans extend rally, corn holds gains after USDA supply cuts
PARIS/MANILA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended a rally to a new two-month top while corn held onto day-earlier gains as reduced U.S. government crop forecasts renewed global supply concerns. Wheat was higher as it also stayed near a two-month peak, drawing support from corn and uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following Russian criticism of a diplomatic deal allowing maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.
India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise
MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India's restrictions on rice exports have paralysed trading in Asia, with buyers scouring for alternative supplies from Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar where seller are holding off on deals as prices rise, industry officials said. India, the world's biggest exporter of the grain, banned shipments of...
Russian wheat prices rise with global benchmarks, demand - analyst
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week with global benchmarks and demand from importers, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said in a note. Russia exported 640,000 tonnes of grain last week, down from 760,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon expects Russian grain exports to grow to 4.95 million tonnes in September, up from 4.20 million in August. Domestic wheat prices in roubles also rose last week amid demand from traders seeking to secure more grain for approaching vessels, it added. Rains are expected to arrive in Russia's southern, central and Volga regions this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grain for the 2023 crop on 4.8 million hectares. That compares with 5.4 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,250 rbls/t +275 rbls wheat, European part ($201.81) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 24,850 rbls/t -825 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,500 rbls/t -175 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,900 rbls/t -2,350 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,270/t -$90 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,110/t -$80 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $805.9/t -$32.4 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 8: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 126.5 92.7 22.2 Crop, as of same 96.0 69.3 17.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.50 3.83 3.14 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.67 2.92 2.42 date in 2021 Harvested area, 36.1 24.2 7.1 mln hectares Harvested area, as 36.0 23.7 7.1 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 60.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
FACTBOX-Asia commodities export curbs in 2022
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Governments across Asia implemented export curbs on various agricultural and energy products this year to ensure sufficient supplies and cap a rise in prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but these measures have disrupted global trade. Here is a summary of the commodities affected this year.
Indian shares rise on tech rally; inflation data eyed
BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares were on track for a third straight session of gains on Monday, boosted by technology stocks, while investors awaited domestic inflation data for cues on the pace of the central bank's rate hikes. The NSE Nifty 50 index, with most of its major...
GRAINS-Chicago futures dip on Ukraine supply deal; USDA report in focus
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures dipped in early Asian trading on Monday after France's transport minister said he would sign an agreement with Romania to help increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries. Losses, however, were capped ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply-and-demand report,...
UPDATE 1-Malaysia end-Aug palm oil stocks jump to 33-month high
* End-Aug stocks rise to highest since Nov, 2019 * Output climbs 9.7%, up for third straight month * Exports fall 1.9% (Writes through with details, quotes) By Mei Mei Chu KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of August climbed to their highest in 33 months, as output rose with peak production season getting underway, palm oil board data showed on Monday. Inventories rose 18.16% from the previous month to 2.09 million tonnes, hitting the highest level since November 2019, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. <MYPOMS-TPO> Crude palm oil (CPO) production rose for a third straight month, expanding 9.67% from July to 1.73 million tonnes. <MYPOMP-CPOTT> Exports fell 1.94% to 1.3 million tonnes, MPOB said. <MYPOME-PO> Overseas shipments will remain robust above 1.3 million tonnes both in September and October as weakening palm prices will draw greater interest from India, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. "Concerns remain over demand for Malaysian CPO as neighbour Indonesia revises taxes and raises exportable volumes to clear its inventories, which could potentially weigh on the benchmark CPO prices and render tough competition," Joseph Tek, Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) chief executive said in a statement last week. The MPOA had warned that weather uncertainties and a triple-dip La Nina weather phenomenon, the first of this century, will hit production in the months ahead. La Nina is forecast to last through the end of this year, with heavy rainfall and floods expected to force plantations to their limits, Tek said. Further hammered by a labour shortage, 2022 production in the world's second-largest producer is forecast to decline for a third year, or at best remain unchanged from last year's 18.8 million tonnes. Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for August (volumes in tonnes) : August 2022 August 2022 July 2022* August poll 2021 Output 1,725,781 1,699,445 1,573,560 1,710,356 Stocks 2,094,667 2,030,000 1,772,804 1,877,773 Exports 1,299,654 1,320,000 1,325,342 1,167,425 Imports 145,452 150,000 130,615 91,408 *indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Britain's wheat imports fall in July, corn imports climb
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports fell in July compared with the same month last year but corn imports rose, customs data showed on Monday. Wheat imports for the month totalled 127,872 tonnes, down from 274,785 tonnes in the same month in 2021. France was the largest supplier,...
UPDATE 1-India's August palm oil imports jump 87% m/m to 11-month high
MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in August jumped 87% from a month ago to the highest level in 11 months as a sharp drop in prices prompted refiners to ramp up purchases, a leading trade body said on Tuesday. Higher palm oil purchases by the world's...
UPDATE 1-U.S. government cuts corn, soy supply view on harvest setbacks
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will fall to multi-year lows as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into the harvest potential for both crops, the government said on Monday. The U.S. Agriculture Department cut its outlook for U.S. corn end...
GRAINS-Soy, corn futures hit June highs after U.S. cuts harvest estimates
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures surged to their highest price since June on Monday after the U.S. government made bigger-than-expected cuts to its estimates for the domestic harvest. Corn futures also hit their highest price in more than two months on a reduced production...
UPDATE 1-France, Romania to agree deal to boost Ukrainian grain exports - minister
PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France's transport minister said on Sunday he would sign an agreement with Romania to help increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean. Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route...
Financials drive India's Nifty above 18,000, U.S. inflation in focus
BENGALURU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip Nifty 50 stock index jumped to its highest closing level since mid-January on Tuesday, driven by sharp gains in financials, while investors eyed U.S. inflation data for cues on interest rates. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.75% at 18,070.05 while the S&P...
GRAINS-U.S. soy, corn futures hold near peaks; wheat firms
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday but remained near their nearly three-month highs as the government's reduced forecasts for this year's harvests continued to underpin prices, traders said. Wheat futures were firm, supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following...
CBOT wheat closes firm; Black Sea shipments in focus
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, with the market supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following Russian criticism of a diplomatic deal allowing maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract gained 1-3/4 cents to settle at $8.60-1/2 a bushel. * Technical resistance was noted around the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range. * MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was up 2-3/4 cents at $9.29-1/4 a bushel and K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were up 5-1/2 cents at $9.32-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
GRAINS-U.S. soybean, corn futures dip on profit taking; wheat firms
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday but remained near their nearly three-month highs as the government's reduced forecasts for this year's harvests continued to underpin prices, traders said. Wheat futures were firm, supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following...
Argentina's soybean farmers speed up sales after FX boost
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Argentine soybean farmers have sold around 57% of the 2021/22 crop, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday citing data through last week, reflecting a boost after the government offered them a preferential foreign exchange rate. Argentina last week bumped up the exchange rate in...
UPDATE 2-France expects drought-hit maize crop to hit 32-year low
PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - France, the European Union's biggest grain grower, on Tuesday reduced its forecast for this year's drought-hit maize crop by 1 million tonnes to the lowest level since 1990. Grain maize production, excluding crop grown for seeds, was now expected at 11.33 million tonnes, 8% below...
GRAINS-Corn hovers near 2-1/2-month high on U.S. supply concerns
* USDA cuts corn, soy supply estimates on harvest setbacks. * U.S. corn, soy ratings decline; corn 5% harvested - USDA. * Corn yield prospects sag; rain maintains bean hopes - Braun (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Enrico Dela Cruz. Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up...
U.S. corn, soy harvest forecast cut after hot August - government
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean production will be smaller than previously forecast, as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into yield potential for both crops, the government said on Monday. Farmers will likely harvest a corn crop of 13.944 billion bushels,...
