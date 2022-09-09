Read full article on original website
Add popular pickleball to the recreation choices coming to Huntsville’s fast-growing MidCity District, the Huntsville Sports Commission said this weekend. “Camp Pickle” will open in 2024 with indoor and outdoor pickleball and classic games like horseshoes, darts and bowling, developers said. Food and drinks will be served there, as well.
By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, […]. By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, you read that correctly, a black bear in Ider. While this was a very rare event, as bears have been practically non-existent in our area for many years, bear sightings…
A Huntsville driver saw something he didn't expect near his apartment complex on Tuesday – a bobcat staring at him from the roadside.
It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
So many live music memories being made in Huntsville these days. Between Orion Amphitheater and Mars Music Hall, the city’s music fans get to see elite artists more often and even some stars who’ve never performed here before. Music memories can get louder over time. Especially if they...
Learn why the City of Huntsville is incentivizing Breeze Airlines to fly out of Huntsville International Airport 16 times a month and the real reason why Huntsville is often rated the “Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.”
The Albertville location for Bankston Motor Homes will soon find a new "home" in Etowah County.
One of the founding members of the country band Alabama was arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, Ala. on Monday.
A sports collection decades in the making was stolen from a home in Huntsville. The owner says that the collection was in honor of his dad.
BRIDGEPORT, Ala — Motorcyclists from across the southeast will come together on September 17, for a scenic ride across the north Alabama region to honor Native American Indians. Now in its 29th year, the Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride travels from Bridgeport in the northeastern part of Alabama...
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of legendary country music band Alabama, was arrested Monday morning on misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges, according to jail records. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail at 10:38 a.m. and released at 11:06 a.m. The jail log did...
Those bringing items are asked to bring no more than three large trash bags/boxes full of documents to be shredded and remain in their vehicles.
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing plants. The Calhoun County School System says it will have a limited supply of milk and chocolate milk beginning Monday and that will continue at least until September 20. Borden...
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
The two-day Monte Sano Art Festival brings together nature and art each year.
A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials.
~Statement issued by former State Senator Craig Ford regarding closing on sale of the former Goodyear plant site in Gadsden:. “The closing of the Goodyear plant was a sad day for Gadsden. I fought in the legislature to help keep this vital part of our economy operational. Today, I am...
While fall begins on Sept. 22, leaf peepers in most parts of the United States will have to wait a few weeks until peak foliage time, according to one prediction map.
Two stories from recent news about Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works after outlandish bills leave homeowners both shocked and confused at the billing practices. Electricity meterPhoto by Robert Linder on Unsplash.
A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
