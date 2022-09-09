Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans close up | Monday, September 12, 2022
Corn finished the day up 9¢. Soybeans are up 73¢. Wheat prices are all still down to end the day. CBOT wheat is down 11¢. KC is down a penny. Minneapolis is down a penny. Live cattle are up 8¢. Feeder cattle are down $2.45. Lean hogs are down $1.30.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans extend rally, corn holds gains after USDA supply cuts
PARIS/MANILA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended a rally to a new two-month top while corn held onto day-earlier gains as reduced U.S. government crop forecasts renewed global supply concerns. Wheat was higher as it also stayed near a two-month peak, drawing support from corn and uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following Russian criticism of a diplomatic deal allowing maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.
Agriculture Online
Britain's wheat imports fall in July, corn imports climb
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports fell in July compared with the same month last year but corn imports rose, customs data showed on Monday. Wheat imports for the month totalled 127,872 tonnes, down from 274,785 tonnes in the same month in 2021. France was the largest supplier,...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices rise with global benchmarks, demand - analyst
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week with global benchmarks and demand from importers, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said in a note. Russia exported 640,000 tonnes of grain last week, down from 760,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon expects Russian grain exports to grow to 4.95 million tonnes in September, up from 4.20 million in August. Domestic wheat prices in roubles also rose last week amid demand from traders seeking to secure more grain for approaching vessels, it added. Rains are expected to arrive in Russia's southern, central and Volga regions this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grain for the 2023 crop on 4.8 million hectares. That compares with 5.4 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,250 rbls/t +275 rbls wheat, European part ($201.81) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 24,850 rbls/t -825 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,500 rbls/t -175 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,900 rbls/t -2,350 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,270/t -$90 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,110/t -$80 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $805.9/t -$32.4 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 8: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 126.5 92.7 22.2 Crop, as of same 96.0 69.3 17.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.50 3.83 3.14 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.67 2.92 2.42 date in 2021 Harvested area, 36.1 24.2 7.1 mln hectares Harvested area, as 36.0 23.7 7.1 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 60.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, corn futures hit June highs after U.S. cuts harvest estimates
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures surged to their highest price since June on Monday and closed near their highs after the U.S. government made bigger-than-expected cuts to its domestic harvest estimate. Corn futures also hit their highest price in more than two months following...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. government cuts corn, soy supply view on harvest setbacks
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will fall to multi-year lows as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into the harvest potential for both crops, the government said on Monday. The U.S. Agriculture Department cut its outlook for U.S. corn end...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans top two-month high on reduced U.S. crop forecast
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures soared on Monday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its domestic crop estimates more than expected, analysts said. * The benchmark November contract ended 76 cents higher at $14.88-1/4 a bushel. The most-active contract reached its highest price since June 30 at $14.90-1/4. * CBOT December soyoil was up 1.67 cents at 66.49 cents per lb. CBOT December soymeal ended $23.90 higher at $434.60 a ton and set a contract high. * The USDA, in a monthly report, said U.S. corn and soybean supplies will fall to multi-year lows as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into the harvest potential for both crops. * U.S. soybean ending stocks for 2022/23 were projected at a seven-year low, of 200 million bushels. * The USDA, in a separate weekly report due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday, is expected to say that the condition of the corn crop remains unchanged at 57% good-excellent, analysts said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Corn and wheat down 3-6 cents, soybeans steady-up 3
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. NOTE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release its monthly World Agricultural Supply...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybean, corn futures dip on profit taking; wheat firms
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday but remained near their nearly three-month highs as the government's reduced forecasts for this year's harvests continued to underpin prices, traders said. Wheat futures were firm, supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's soybean farmers speed up sales after FX boost
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Argentine soybean farmers have sold around 57% of the 2021/22 crop, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday citing data through last week, reflecting a boost after the government offered them a preferential foreign exchange rate. Argentina last week bumped up the exchange rate in...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures dip on Ukraine supply boost; USDA reports awaited
* France, Romania set to sign deal on Ukrainian grain exports. * USDA likely to trim U.S. corn, soy harvest outlook on Monday (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures dipped in Asian trading on Monday after France's transport minister said he would sign an agreement with Romania to help increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn hovers near 2-1/2-month high on subdued U.S. harvest outlook
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up on Tuesday, hovering near their highest levels since end June hit in the previous session, following a reduced production outlook from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Soybeans were also trading near their strongest prices since June after the USDA made...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy, corn futures hold near peaks; wheat firms
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday but remained near their nearly three-month highs as the government's reduced forecasts for this year's harvests continued to underpin prices, traders said. Wheat futures were firm, supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-France expects drought-hit maize crop to hit 32-year low
PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - France, the European Union's biggest grain grower, on Tuesday reduced its forecast for this year's drought-hit maize crop by 1 million tonnes to the lowest level since 1990. Grain maize production, excluding crop grown for seeds, was now expected at 11.33 million tonnes, 8% below...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's oilseed processing capacity rises 4.1% in 2020-2022, says Abiove
SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's total oilseed processing capacity grew 4.1% in 2020-2022 from the previous two-year period, the fastest pace of increase since 2016, according to a survey released on Tuesday by oilseeds crushers group Abiove. Brazil's total oilseeds crushing capacity is now at 66.7 million tonnes...
Agriculture Online
Ukrainian winter wheat sowing underway, 3.5% complete - agriculture ministry
KYIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms in almost all regions have started sowing winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, seeding 141,000 hectares, or 3.5% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry did not provide a forecast, although minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters last month...
Agriculture Online
FACTBOX-Asia commodities export curbs in 2022
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Governments across Asia implemented export curbs on various agricultural and energy products this year to ensure sufficient supplies and cap a rise in prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but these measures have disrupted global trade. Here is a summary of the commodities affected this year.
Agriculture Online
U.S. corn, soy harvest forecast cut after hot August - government
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean production will be smaller than previously forecast, as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into yield potential for both crops, the government said on Monday. Farmers will likely harvest a corn crop of 13.944 billion bushels,...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat ends lower in pullback from two-month high
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended lower on Monday as the market pulled back from a two-month high reached earlier in the session, analysts said. * A monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report contained no major shocks for the market, analysts said. * The USDA pegged U.S. wheat ending stocks for 2022/23 at 610 million bushels, unchanged from last month and below analysts' estimates for 618 million. World wheat ending stocks increased to 268.57 million tonnes, compared to analysts' estimates for 268.10 million. * The USDA, in a separate weekly report due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday, is expected to say the nation's winter wheat crop is 10% planted so far, analysts said. Analysts expect the department to report the spring wheat harvest is 83% complete. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat contract ended down 10-3/4 cents at $8.58-3/4 a bushel. Earlier, the most-active contract rose to $8.78, its highest price since July 11. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures slipped 2-1/4 cents to $9.27 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat was down 1 cent at $9.26-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Agriculture Online
Indian shares rise on tech rally; inflation data eyed
BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares were on track for a third straight session of gains on Monday, boosted by technology stocks, while investors awaited domestic inflation data for cues on the pace of the central bank's rate hikes. The NSE Nifty 50 index, with most of its major...
