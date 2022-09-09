Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
France to agree deal with Romania to increase Ukraine grain exports - minister
PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France's transport minister said on Sunday he would sign an agreement with Romania to increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean. "Tomorrow, I will sign an accord with Romania that will allow Ukraine to get even more grains out ... towards...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices rise with global benchmarks, demand - analyst
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week with global benchmarks and demand from importers, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said in a note. Russia exported 640,000 tonnes of grain last week, down from 760,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon expects Russian grain exports to grow to 4.95 million tonnes in September, up from 4.20 million in August. Domestic wheat prices in roubles also rose last week amid demand from traders seeking to secure more grain for approaching vessels, it added. Rains are expected to arrive in Russia's southern, central and Volga regions this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grain for the 2023 crop on 4.8 million hectares. That compares with 5.4 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,250 rbls/t +275 rbls wheat, European part ($201.81) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 24,850 rbls/t -825 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,500 rbls/t -175 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,900 rbls/t -2,350 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,270/t -$90 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,110/t -$80 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $805.9/t -$32.4 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 8: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 126.5 92.7 22.2 Crop, as of same 96.0 69.3 17.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.50 3.83 3.14 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.67 2.92 2.42 date in 2021 Harvested area, 36.1 24.2 7.1 mln hectares Harvested area, as 36.0 23.7 7.1 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 60.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Agriculture Online
UN seeks deal to allow Russia ammonia exports
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations is "pursuing all efforts to allow for a positive outcome on Russian ammonia exports to international markets," senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan said on Tuesday. She declined to comment on the specifics of negotiations as the international body seeks an...
Agriculture Online
Egypt approves replacement for detained Ukrainian wheat cargo - sources
CAIRO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer has agreed to replace a detained Ukrainian wheat shipment with a new 60,000-tonne cargo, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, following weeks-long negotiations to either free or replace the shipment. The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) will...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures dip on Ukraine supply deal; USDA report in focus
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures dipped in early Asian trading on Monday after France's transport minister said he would sign an agreement with Romania to help increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries. Losses, however, were capped ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply-and-demand report,...
Agriculture Online
Ukrainian winter wheat sowing underway, 3.5% complete - agriculture ministry
KYIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms in almost all regions have started sowing winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, seeding 141,000 hectares, or 3.5% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry did not provide a forecast, although minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters last month...
Russian companies are issuing bonds in the Chinese yuan amid sanctions. Putin's government may follow suit.
Russian commodity giants Rosneft, Polyus, and Rusal have issued billions of dollars worth in Chinese yuan denominated bonds recently.
Exclusive-As war began, Putin rejected a Ukraine peace deal recommended by his aide: sources
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it and pressed ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.
Agriculture Online
FACTBOX-Asia commodities export curbs in 2022
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Governments across Asia implemented export curbs on various agricultural and energy products this year to ensure sufficient supplies and cap a rise in prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but these measures have disrupted global trade. Here is a summary of the commodities affected this year.
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, September 13, 2022
1. Wheat, Soybean Futures Surge in Overnight Trading. Wheat futures jumped in overnight trading on concerns that Russia will disrupt grain exports from Ukraine. Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba reportedly said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine that Russia likely will disrupt an agreement that allows Ukrainian agricultural products safe passage to importing countries.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine farmers may cut winter grain sowing by at least 30% - Union
KYIV, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers are likely to cut the winter grain sowing area by at least 30% because of a jump in prices for seeds and fuel combined with a low selling prices of their grain, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council (UAC) said on Monday. Ukraine has already...
Agriculture Online
Britain's wheat imports fall in July, corn imports climb
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports fell in July compared with the same month last year but corn imports rose, customs data showed on Monday. Wheat imports for the month totalled 127,872 tonnes, down from 274,785 tonnes in the same month in 2021. France was the largest supplier,...
Agriculture Online
China to release second batch of pork reserves this week
BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China will release a second batch of pork from its state reserves this week, the state planner said on Tuesday, as it seeks to ensure stable pork prices ahead of upcoming holidays. Pork prices have surged in recent months, a concern for Beijing at a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India's August palm oil imports jump 87% m/m to 11-month high
MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in August jumped 87% from a month ago to the highest level in 11 months as a sharp drop in prices prompted refiners to ramp up purchases, a leading trade body said on Tuesday. Higher palm oil purchases by the world's...
Agriculture Online
India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise
MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India's restrictions on rice exports have paralysed trading in Asia, with buyers scouring for alternative supplies from Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar where seller are holding off on deals as prices rise, industry officials said. India, the world's biggest exporter of the grain, banned shipments of...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. government cuts corn, soy supply view on harvest setbacks
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will fall to multi-year lows as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into the harvest potential for both crops, the government said on Monday. The U.S. Agriculture Department cut its outlook for U.S. corn end...
Agriculture Online
India's August palm oil imports up more than 87% from July, vegoil up 15%
Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in August jumped more than 87% from the previous month to 994,997 tonnes, while vegetable oil imports rose about 15% to 1.40 million tonnes, a trade body said on Tuesday. Imports of soyoil fell about 53% to 244,697 tonnes while sunflower oil...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy, corn futures hold near peaks; wheat firms
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday but remained near their nearly three-month highs as the government's reduced forecasts for this year's harvests continued to underpin prices, traders said. Wheat futures were firm, supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn hovers near 2-1/2-month high on U.S. supply concerns
* USDA cuts corn, soy supply estimates on harvest setbacks. * U.S. corn, soy ratings decline; corn 5% harvested - USDA. * Corn yield prospects sag; rain maintains bean hopes - Braun (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Enrico Dela Cruz. Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up...
Agriculture Online
U.S. corn drops on profit-taking; wheat, soybeans edge higher
Sept. 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures dipped in Asian trading on Wednesday, as traders chose to pocket profits from recent gains spurred by expectations of tight U.S. supplies, while risks of a global economic slowdown also weighed on sentiment. Wheat rose slightly in range-bound trade amid concerns over Black...
