Can confidently say that if Illinois was located at southern border like Texas, you would have been busing people out for months! And your president would have supported it:). Come down and see what we’re experiencing …
Well JB, Another puppet following along with other democratic states. I guess you think Texas and Arizona is supposed to absorb all these illigal immigrants, nearly 2,000,000 coming across so far this year. Maybe if you democrats would tell the president to finish building the walls and vetting the illigals and send them to the sanctuary states. Mr. governor you and your fellow democrats ask for this, now deal with it. You and your democrat legislators think you are above anyone else. Watch out, the people that put you where you are today could vote you out tomorrow.
I've lived in Texas 95% of my life and rhis is the best expenditure of my tax money I've ever seen and I would gladly gofund a bus load to Delaware!!!!!
Comments / 170