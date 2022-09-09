ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 170

Kathleen Hopper
4d ago

Can confidently say that if Illinois was located at southern border like Texas, you would have been busing people out for months! And your president would have supported it:). Come down and see what we’re experiencing …

Reply(3)
115
Jamella Reese
4d ago

Well JB, Another puppet following along with other democratic states. I guess you think Texas and Arizona is supposed to absorb all these illigal immigrants, nearly 2,000,000 coming across so far this year. Maybe if you democrats would tell the president to finish building the walls and vetting the illigals and send them to the sanctuary states. Mr. governor you and your fellow democrats ask for this, now deal with it. You and your democrat legislators think you are above anyone else. Watch out, the people that put you where you are today could vote you out tomorrow.

Reply(10)
105
Concerned American
4d ago

I've lived in Texas 95% of my life and rhis is the best expenditure of my tax money I've ever seen and I would gladly gofund a bus load to Delaware!!!!!

Reply(4)
92
Related
CBS Chicago

Pritzker defends state's handling of migrants sent from Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker defended the state's handling of 90 migrants that arrived in the Chicago suburbs over the weekend.Leaders in Elk Grove Village said they were blindsided when the state told them the migrants were coming.But the governor said it's just a temporary move."It's not like there's going to be a mass effort to send people to suburban locations," Pritzker said. "It's just that when there isn't enough room at hotels in the city of Chicago and people are arriving with a few hours notice, that we end up having to send them where it is possible to provide immediate shelter."The governor said the migrants will only be sheltered for a few weeks until family or friends come pick them up.More than 300 migrants have been bussed to the Chicago area from Texas in recent weeks.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Tom Handy

This PAC Reemerged and Criticized Governor Abbott Over School Choice

A Texas Political Action Committee (PAC) that started in 2005 recently came out and urged parents to vote against him in this year’s election. On Monday, the PAC launched its campaign taking issue with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s stance on school choice which allows parents to use public education funding for private schools or homeschooling.
TEXAS STATE
messenger-news.com

Chicago Mayor Complains as Gov. Abbott Sends Migrants to Windy City

EAST TEXAS – During a Thursday, Sept. 1 news conference, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “racist” after he sent two busloads of immigrants to Chicago. Abbott initiated Operation Lone Star, launched in March 2021, as a joint operation between the Texas Department of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KBTX.com

Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
WASHINGTON, DC
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details

For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling in the court case over child custody jurisdiction between former Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, was that a Boone County judge agreed to move it to a Texas court. Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider put her ruling under a tight seal, […] The post Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details appeared first on Missouri Independent.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Governor#Disgusting#Politics State#Politics Governor
CBS Chicago

Elk Grove Village mayor takes Illinois, Chicago to task after buses full of migrants arrive

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill.  (CBS) – The mayor of Elk Grove Village called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday after two Chicago Transit Authority buses filled with 90 migrants from Texas arrived in that northwest suburb. The migrants were dropped off at the local La Quinta Hotel with some staying at the hotel indefinitely, while others were to find shelter elsewhere. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, a tense situation has resulted. The Illinois Department of Human Services said their goal is to make sure some the migrants are in a save haven with food, water, and shelter. Elk Grove Village Mayor...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
wmay.com

Illinois agency: Build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month

(The Center Square) – September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) encourages people to mark the month by putting together emergency “go packs” for everyone in the household. Kevin Sur, director of communications for IEMA, said September weather in Illinois can...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy