The latest model of the PlayStation 5 that has been released by Sony seems to have come with a rather notable upgrade. Within the past month, the newest hardware revision of the PS5, formally known as model CFI-1200 model, began hitting store shelves in territories like Australia. And while it was known that this version of the console was a bit lighter in weight than the model that launched in 2020, questions circled about whether or not any other changes were in tow. Now, we finally have those answers.
