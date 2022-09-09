Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oswego man hits road to explore massive NY-24, implications of redistricting
An Oswego man is going the extra mile to help residents of New York’s new 24th Congressional District familiarize themselves with its new borders. Eric Olson traveled the district armed with large maps and artifacts intended to demonstrate the size and diversity of the district. Olson said because he’s...
Nuclear Power Plants Update Emergency Plan Information
OSWEGO COUNTY – The 2022-2023 Emergency Planning brochure for the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant is now online at www.oswegocounty.com/emo. Printed copies of the brochure are available from Constellation Energy by calling 1-800-220-2159. The public information brochure is published by Constellation...
TheHorse.com
Four Positive EEE Cases in New York
On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
Years long dispute in Cayuga Nation sees tribal arrests, trials beginning
Moments after Jason John stepped out of the Cayuga Nation’s Tribal Court, he was rushed to the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, he was escorted by his lawyer Michael Benson out of the unassuming building that houses the court, past a gate guarded by Cayuga Nation Police, and across NYS Route 89. John appeared sluggish and dazed.
After 2-month delay, Syracuse Common Council approves sale for ambitious housing project
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Common Councilor Pat Hogan ended a two-month stalemate with city officials, allowing the sale of one of the city’s largest available parcels to move forward and paving the way for hundreds of housing units to potentially be built. Following conversations with city officials over the...
iheartoswego.com
Port of Oswego Awards Building Contract For $2.1M New Goble Dry Dock Marina
The Port of Oswego Authority (POA), recently awarded a construction contract to W.D. Malone Trucking & Excavating Inc. of Oswego to build its new $2.1 million deep-water marina on the site of the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard, adjacent to the Port’s West Pier, said William Scriber, POA executive director and CEO.
31 new businesses in Central NY include restaurants and floral arranging
The four days following the Labor Day holiday saw 31 businesses file certificates in Central New York. Twenty of them were filed in Onondaga County and 11 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. One business filed to cease operating in Onondaga County.
Fulton Block Builder Neighborhood Block Celebrations Continue
FULTON – As part of the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program, in addition to working together and sharing resources to improve the exteriors of their homes, participating homeowners plan a celebratory event. Shannon Sawyer is the Block leader for a very active group on Batavia and Fulton Avenues had...
iheartoswego.com
Barbara Ann Boyce – September 11, 2022
It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Boyce announces her passing on the morning of September 11th, 2022. Barbara was born in Potsdam, NY on June 14, 1933, to the late William and Gladys (Trouse) Holmes. When she was 10 years old, their family moved to Oswego, where they operated the West End Diner for years. She lived a full, loving, family-filled upbringing with three sisters; Florence (who died at a very young age), Shirley and Connie, and a brother, Bob. She graduated from Oswego High School in 1951. Barb met her first husband, Charles Sawyer while working at the family diner. They fell in love and were married on September 27th, 1952. They lived on State Route 104 in Scriba and raised their four children. Barb and Charlie were a great couple and enjoyed traveling the country by motorcycle. After her beloved Charlie passed in 1988, Barb went on to work in food prep at SUNY Oswego where she eventually retired. She then met and married her second husband, Harrison (Harry) Boyce until his passing in 2018. They enjoyed vacationing in Bradenton, FL during winters and had many friends in the area.
iheartoswego.com
CiTi BOCES Presents Manufacturing Day for Students Oct. 7
The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) is celebrating its annual Manufacturing Day at its Mexico campus on Oct. 7 as an opportunity for students to meet with local company partners to learn more about the manufacturing industry. Through CiTi’s Career and Technical Education program and the Oswego County...
newyorkupstate.com
Heavy rain could bring isolated flash flooding to Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rounds of heavy rain today and into Tuesday could cause isolated flash flooding in Central New York. The National Weather Service says all of Central New York is in the “slight” risk category for flash flooding, which is defined as at least a 15% chance of flooding occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Some spots could get 3 inches or more if a series of thunderstorms “train,” or move across the same point like passing train cars.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants
Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Gun Show coming to New York State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday
Geddes, N.Y. — The Syracuse Gun Show will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds Center of Progress building on Saturday and Sunday. The hours for the show are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The show is hosted...
cnycentral.com
New COVID boosters not tested on humans but deemed safe
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The first day of fall is next week, and there is a push to get people protected against COVID-19. Health officials are urging you to get the new booster shot which is now available to protect against the highly-contagious omicron sub-variant. Health officials are urging people...
cnycentral.com
NYS Police underage vaping operation in Oneida, Herkimer counties led to 10 arrests
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit launched “Operation Vaporizer” in Oneida and Herkimer counties, a weekslong initiative targeting the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. The operation, conducted in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, was launched in...
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, an independent, takes sides in CNY race for Congress
Ben Walsh, Syracuse’s first independent mayor in 100 years, has decided to endorse Democrat Francis Conole in his bid to represent Central New York in Congress. Until now, Walsh had refrained as mayor from choosing sides in the region’s elections for Congress.
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
wrvo.org
John Hurlbutt, longtime voice of WRVO, dies at 74
A longtime voice of WRVO and a staple in public radio in central New York has passed away. John Hurlbutt, one of WRVO’s founding fathers and longtime voice of Morning Edition on WRVO, died this week at the age of 74. Hurbutt graduated from Middlesex Valley High School in...
iheartoswego.com
12th Annual Stride to Save Lives 5K Fun Walk/Run in Oswego Sept. 17th
The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition in partnership with Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) will host the 12th annual STRIDE to SAVE Lives Walk to raise awareness of suicide and mental health. This event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the SUNY Oswego Marano Campus Center....
iheartoswego.com
John B. Hurlbutt – September 12, 2022
John B. Hurlbutt, 74, of Oswego, passed away on September 12, 2022. Born in Canandaigua, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryant Charles, M.D. and Bessie (Adams) Hurlbutt. John graduated from Middlesex Valley Central High School and earned his BA from Oswego State. He was a well-known radio...
