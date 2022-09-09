ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Nuclear Power Plants Update Emergency Plan Information

OSWEGO COUNTY – The 2022-2023 Emergency Planning brochure for the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant is now online at www.oswegocounty.com/emo. Printed copies of the brochure are available from Constellation Energy by calling 1-800-220-2159. The public information brochure is published by Constellation...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
TheHorse.com

Four Positive EEE Cases in New York

On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
iheartoswego.com

Port of Oswego Awards Building Contract For $2.1M New Goble Dry Dock Marina

The Port of Oswego Authority (POA), recently awarded a construction contract to W.D. Malone Trucking & Excavating Inc. of Oswego to build its new $2.1 million deep-water marina on the site of the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard, adjacent to the Port’s West Pier, said William Scriber, POA executive director and CEO.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Barbara Ann Boyce – September 11, 2022

It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Boyce announces her passing on the morning of September 11th, 2022. Barbara was born in Potsdam, NY on June 14, 1933, to the late William and Gladys (Trouse) Holmes. When she was 10 years old, their family moved to Oswego, where they operated the West End Diner for years. She lived a full, loving, family-filled upbringing with three sisters; Florence (who died at a very young age), Shirley and Connie, and a brother, Bob. She graduated from Oswego High School in 1951. Barb met her first husband, Charles Sawyer while working at the family diner. They fell in love and were married on September 27th, 1952. They lived on State Route 104 in Scriba and raised their four children. Barb and Charlie were a great couple and enjoyed traveling the country by motorcycle. After her beloved Charlie passed in 1988, Barb went on to work in food prep at SUNY Oswego where she eventually retired. She then met and married her second husband, Harrison (Harry) Boyce until his passing in 2018. They enjoyed vacationing in Bradenton, FL during winters and had many friends in the area.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

CiTi BOCES Presents Manufacturing Day for Students Oct. 7

The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) is celebrating its annual Manufacturing Day at its Mexico campus on Oct. 7 as an opportunity for students to meet with local company partners to learn more about the manufacturing industry. Through CiTi’s Career and Technical Education program and the Oswego County...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Heavy rain could bring isolated flash flooding to Central NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rounds of heavy rain today and into Tuesday could cause isolated flash flooding in Central New York. The National Weather Service says all of Central New York is in the “slight” risk category for flash flooding, which is defined as at least a 15% chance of flooding occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Some spots could get 3 inches or more if a series of thunderstorms “train,” or move across the same point like passing train cars.
SYRACUSE, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants

Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
SODUS POINT, NY
cnycentral.com

New COVID boosters not tested on humans but deemed safe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The first day of fall is next week, and there is a push to get people protected against COVID-19. Health officials are urging you to get the new booster shot which is now available to protect against the highly-contagious omicron sub-variant. Health officials are urging people...
ROME, NY
wrvo.org

John Hurlbutt, longtime voice of WRVO, dies at 74

A longtime voice of WRVO and a staple in public radio in central New York has passed away. John Hurlbutt, one of WRVO’s founding fathers and longtime voice of Morning Edition on WRVO, died this week at the age of 74. Hurbutt graduated from Middlesex Valley High School in...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

12th Annual Stride to Save Lives 5K Fun Walk/Run in Oswego Sept. 17th

The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition in partnership with Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) will host the 12th annual STRIDE to SAVE Lives Walk to raise awareness of suicide and mental health. This event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the SUNY Oswego Marano Campus Center....
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

John B. Hurlbutt – September 12, 2022

John B. Hurlbutt, 74, of Oswego, passed away on September 12, 2022. Born in Canandaigua, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryant Charles, M.D. and Bessie (Adams) Hurlbutt. John graduated from Middlesex Valley Central High School and earned his BA from Oswego State. He was a well-known radio...
OSWEGO, NY

