Laws Struggle to Handle Post-Work Marijuana Use
We've come a long way from "Reefer Madness." The 1936 propaganda flick about the alleged dangers of marijuana tells the strange story of some hapless young people who get sucked into a maelstrom of murder, suicide and extreme kookiness as they succumb to their desperate need for weed. The film,...
I-Team: Man hopes his case helps others erase old marijuana records
BOSTON - "You make one mistake, it sets you back for the rest of your life," he said. He was a Boston man the I-Team interviewed two years ago, and he wanted to remain anonymous, because he was haunted by his criminal record. It included marijuana crimes that would not amount to charges today. Now, he goes public. "My name is Kevin Waldron. I am from Mattapan, Massachusetts, and I had a case reversed that will hopefully help the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. You're welcome!" In a unanimous opinion, Massachusetts' highest court just reversed a lower court's ruling that had...
Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall
Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
If Trump is convicted for violating the Espionage Act and two other federal laws, he could face up to 33 years in prison, legal experts say
Former President Donald Trump could receive up to 33 years in prison if he is charged and convicted of violating three federal laws following the FBI's search at his Mar-a-Lago residence, legal experts say. The search warrant revealed that federal authorities were looking for evidence to see if Trump violated...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights
The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
Is Recreational Marijuana Coming To Oklahoma's Ballot In November? Supreme Court Challenges Ballot Campaign
Should recreational cannabis become legal in Oklahoma? Activists in the state have gathered enough signatures to present that question to Oklahoma voters this November. However, Oklahoma's Supreme Court is performing a final revision on whether the question should be on the ballot, and the jury —or rather, the court— is still out.
Federal appeals court sends California gun litigants back to trial court, history books
In May, a federal appeals court ruled that California's ban on semiautomatic rifle sales to adults younger than 21 was unconstitutional. On Wednesday, that same court, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, reversed itself, sending the case back to a lower court to be retried. What happened between the...
Massachusetts voters faced with 4 ballot questions in November
In addition to contests for statewide offices and legislative races, there will be four questions on November's general election ballot in Massachusetts. If passed, Question One would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds to be used on education and transportation purposes. If the amendment is approved by voters, the first $1 million of annual household income would still be taxed at the current 5% tax rate and income above that first $1 million would be taxed at an effective rate of 9%. It would add an estimated $1.3 billion in annual revenue for the state, according to a report published this year by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.
