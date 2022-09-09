Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Hall, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 8:08 p.m., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at I.U. Born March 3, 1977, in Bedford, he was the son of Timothy B. and Brenda (Tolbert) Hall. He married Marguerite “Maggy” Vo, and she survives. He worked as a warehouse worker for Best Beers. He was baptized in Gulletts Creek Church. He loved his family, music, and fishing. He was proud of his children and enjoyed attending their games.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO