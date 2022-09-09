Read full article on original website
Brenda Lee Russell, 69, Jasper
Brenda Lee Russell, 69, of Jasper, died Wednesday, August 18, at her home. She was born in Washington December 18, 1952, to Jerry and Mae (Rhoades) Kinman. She married Larry Russell June 1, 1990, in Henderson, Kentucky. Brenda was a 1970 graduate of Otwell High School, worked at Jasper Office...
Obituary: Karen Lynn May
Karen Lynn May, 66, of Bedford passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. at Mitchell Manor. Karen was born in Bedford on December 29, 1955, to Robert and Mary (Potts) May. Karen was a graduate of Bedford High School and Oakland City College, she retired from Visteon in Bedford.
Larry H. Eckert, 79, Huntingburg
Larry H. Eckert, 79, of Huntingburg, died Wednesday, August 31, at Legacy Living in Jasper. He was born in Huntingburg September 25, 1942, to James L. and Eunice “Lorraine” (Smith) Eckert. Larry was a graduate of Huntingburg High School and attended Purdue University. He worked as a regional...
Obituary: Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Hall
Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Hall, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 8:08 p.m., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at I.U. Born March 3, 1977, in Bedford, he was the son of Timothy B. and Brenda (Tolbert) Hall. He married Marguerite “Maggy” Vo, and she survives. He worked as a warehouse worker for Best Beers. He was baptized in Gulletts Creek Church. He loved his family, music, and fishing. He was proud of his children and enjoyed attending their games.
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville has settled a lawsuit stemming from a crash in 2017 that killed a man and his two children. On Monday night, Evansville City Council approved $1.75 million to settle the suit filed by Janae Carter, the only survivor in her car. Her...
Turning 50 with friends
Monday and Tuesday mornings provide the fleeting moments when John Songer can take time just to think and maybe imagine what the next stage of his business looks like. He doesn’t open until 4 p.m. on those days. “I can come in, and I’m still working, but there’s nobody...
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
Casino commotion ends with officer bit at Bally’s
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville. Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted […]
Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois
On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
Evansville ranks among the WORST for cultural diversity
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new study has found that Evansville is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country. WalletHub’s study compared just over 500 cities on diversity metrics including ethno-racial, birthplace and linguistic. Of all the cities ranked in the study, Evansville placed in at a measly 418. Source: WalletHub Compared […]
New details emerge in Illinois Street shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have released new details on a home shooting that left a woman with a gunshot wound at the 1300 block of E Illinois Street. Monday around 3:07 p.m., EPD says officers were dispatched to a home after learning someone had been shot. We’re told a brief standoff with police took […]
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro neighborhood came together for a fun meet and greet with community leaders on Thursday. Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance is a community organization designed to take concerns from the residents and discuss them with city officials. Thursday’s event encouraged community members to learn more about the organization and what they do for the neighborhood.
Evansville attempted kidnapping suspect believed to have ties to Dubois County, authorities say
An attempted kidnapping suspect in a case out of Evansville, Indiana, is believed to be connected to Dubois County, according to authorities. We first told you about the attempted kidnapping case in Evansville on Friday, after a woman called 911 and said that a man armed with a gun tried to abduct her.
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
EPD investigate attempted kidnapping
The Evansville Police Department say there was an attempted kidnapping on Thursday at 8:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. Louisiana.
$50 fee evolves into class action lawsuit in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A family is hoping to get their money back after they say county animal services issued them a $50 fee. The class action lawsuit was filed against the Gibson County Animal Services and the county. The family says they filed the suit because there was no way to appeal the […]
Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
