Timothée Chalamet, making history as the first solo man to cover British Vogue, has a lot to say. In the Giles Hattersly-penned cover story, the man described as “boyfriend to an entire generation,” opens up about his new film, Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal love story Bones and All, his meteoric rise to fame and what life is like as an ever-evolving artist. But, Hattersly writes, Chalamet often prefers to ask the questions rather than offer a definite opinion on anything as a “classic deflector.”More from The Hollywood ReporterVenice: World Premiere of 'Bones and All' Gets Wild Reception From Festival Audience'Bones and All'...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO