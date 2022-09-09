Read full article on original website
Related
Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ TV Series for Amazon From Russo Brothers (Exclusive)
Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are headed West. The Bridgerton alum and Top Gun: Maverick grad are poised to star in an untitled reimagining of Butch and Sundance for Amazon. The straight-to-series drama, which landed at Amazon following a competitive situation with both Disney+ and Peacock bidding, will be exec produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) will pen the scripts for the series, which is envisioned as a larger franchise with multiple series and spinoffs.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's Live Audio App Launches Creator FundDufferin Gate Studios Unveils Toronto Soundstage Expansion (Exclusive)Amazon Orders...
The Best Record Players For Spinning This Year’s Top Hits
Whether you’re inspired by the 2022 MTV VMAs winners or you’re catching up on new artists ahead of this year’s fall festivals, there’s no shortage of new music to add to your playlist — and some of the best record players can deliver every note, melody and bass line exactly as the artists intended. Harry Styles took home the MTV VMA album of the year award for Harry’s House, winning over Adele’s 30, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Si Ti, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. At the Billboard Awards, Mary J. Blige was presented with the Billboard...
Timothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover, Details Leonardo DiCaprio Advice: “No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies”
Timothée Chalamet, making history as the first solo man to cover British Vogue, has a lot to say. In the Giles Hattersly-penned cover story, the man described as “boyfriend to an entire generation,” opens up about his new film, Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal love story Bones and All, his meteoric rise to fame and what life is like as an ever-evolving artist. But, Hattersly writes, Chalamet often prefers to ask the questions rather than offer a definite opinion on anything as a “classic deflector.”More from The Hollywood ReporterVenice: World Premiere of 'Bones and All' Gets Wild Reception From Festival Audience'Bones and All'...
Comments / 0