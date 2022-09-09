Josh Heupel's current 45-plus points streak in comparison to 1993 tied for a school record

Tennessee (1-0) defeated Ball State (0-1), 59-10, in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

The Vols’ point total against Ball State is Tennessee’s fourth consecutive game scoring 45 or more points.

59 points against the Cardinals in Week 1 tied a school record for most consecutive games scoring 45 or more points in a contest.

Tennessee scored 45 or more points in four consecutive games during the final four games of the 1993 regular season.

The Vols will look to break the school record Saturday at No. 14 Pittsburgh (1-0).

Kickoff between the Vols and Panthers is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. ABC will televise the second Johnny Majors Classic at Acrisure Stadium. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath are on the call.

Below are game-by-game point totals during Tennessee’s current 45-plus points streak in comparison to the Vols’ 1993 season.

