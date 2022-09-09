You may have noticed scarecrows popping up around downtown Chipley and hanging around at the Washington County Historical Society. They are “gathering” in anticipation of Chipley Garden Club’s Scarecrow Building Contest and Homecoming at the museum at 685 7th Street. The family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 10AM until 2PM. In addition to the scarecrow building contest, the museum will be open and hosting vendors, food, the farmers’ market, and free crafts for kids in the gazebo.

