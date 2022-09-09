ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, FL

WMBB

Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Chipley Bugle

Scarecrows Downtown!

You may have noticed scarecrows popping up around downtown Chipley and hanging around at the Washington County Historical Society. They are “gathering” in anticipation of Chipley Garden Club’s Scarecrow Building Contest and Homecoming at the museum at 685 7th Street. The family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 10AM until 2PM. In addition to the scarecrow building contest, the museum will be open and hosting vendors, food, the farmers’ market, and free crafts for kids in the gazebo.
CHIPLEY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local child care service offers a monthly break for parents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having children can be rewarding, but many parents know it can be overwhelming, too. That’s why one small business owner opens her doors for children one Saturday every month. Amilia Bell, owner of “Saved By Ms. Bell,” said she wanted to have a special day where parents can take the day off and enjoy themselves.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Destin Log

After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'

For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DESTIN, FL
Chipley Bugle

September 13, 2022

Johnnie G. McClain, age 82 of Altha, FL passed from this life on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Gulf Coast regional Medical Center. Read More …
ALTHA, FL
WMBB

BDS puts teacher on leave amid DCF investigation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Children and Families is investigating an abuse complaint against a local school teacher. The alleged incident happened last Friday at Hutchinson Beach Elementary School. The 10-year old special needs student came home Friday and told his mother his teacher had hurt his feelings. She said it […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Two south Florida residents jailed for trafficking cocaine and meth

A south Florida couple are behind bars in Washington County after a routine patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in Vernon. A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle around 3 a.m. on September 9, parked to the side of the Vernon Express convenience store, after business hours.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Stargazing at St. Andrews State Park Sept. 30

Come to see and learn about the stars on Friday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrews State Park. The Bay County Astronomical Society will be leading a star gazing in the park. Meet at the Jetties parking lot at 6:30 pm. Bring binoculars, water and mosquito repellent. Address:
PANAMA CITY, FL
Chipley Bugle

Johnnie G. McClain Obit

Johnnie G. McClain, age 82 of Altha, FL passed from this life on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Gulf Coast regional Medical Center. She was born on July 1, 1940 to the late John Wesley Corbin and Alma (Davis) Corbin. She is survived by her husband, Jerry McClain, one daughter,...
ALTHA, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach expects boil water notice

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Gulf Co. School Board Chair charged with stalking

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The chairman of the Gulf County School Board is under investigation after he was charged with a misdemeanor count of stalking by Lynn Haven police. Dennis McGlon allegedly waited for a woman at her workplace on Aug. 12. Once the victim left work and went home, the arrest report said […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Mexico Beach, Florida

With close to 175 state parks residing within its borders, Florida is a haven for those who love to explore nature and take part in outdoor recreational activities. A winner of the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence on no less than four separate occasions, Florida’s state park system boasts landscapes that encompass everything from immaculate beaches and verdant wetlands, to flowing rivers and deep caverns.
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WMBB

Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.  The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Bully

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Bully, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet french bulldog dachshund mix is two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal...
PANAMA CITY, FL

