Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
Chipley Bugle
Scarecrows Downtown!
You may have noticed scarecrows popping up around downtown Chipley and hanging around at the Washington County Historical Society. They are “gathering” in anticipation of Chipley Garden Club’s Scarecrow Building Contest and Homecoming at the museum at 685 7th Street. The family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 10AM until 2PM. In addition to the scarecrow building contest, the museum will be open and hosting vendors, food, the farmers’ market, and free crafts for kids in the gazebo.
WJHG-TV
Local child care service offers a monthly break for parents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having children can be rewarding, but many parents know it can be overwhelming, too. That’s why one small business owner opens her doors for children one Saturday every month. Amilia Bell, owner of “Saved By Ms. Bell,” said she wanted to have a special day where parents can take the day off and enjoy themselves.
Destin Log
After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'
For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Chipley Bugle
September 13, 2022
Johnnie G. McClain, age 82 of Altha, FL passed from this life on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Gulf Coast regional Medical Center. Read More …
BDS puts teacher on leave amid DCF investigation
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Children and Families is investigating an abuse complaint against a local school teacher. The alleged incident happened last Friday at Hutchinson Beach Elementary School. The 10-year old special needs student came home Friday and told his mother his teacher had hurt his feelings. She said it […]
washingtoncounty.news
Two south Florida residents jailed for trafficking cocaine and meth
A south Florida couple are behind bars in Washington County after a routine patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in Vernon. A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle around 3 a.m. on September 9, parked to the side of the Vernon Express convenience store, after business hours.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Farmers Market Competing in 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmers Market brings the community together every weekend to support local vendors and enjoy the beauty of Downtown Panama City. This year, the market is participating in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. Each year for this celebration, the American Farmland Trust...
waltonoutdoors.com
Stargazing at St. Andrews State Park Sept. 30
Come to see and learn about the stars on Friday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrews State Park. The Bay County Astronomical Society will be leading a star gazing in the park. Meet at the Jetties parking lot at 6:30 pm. Bring binoculars, water and mosquito repellent. Address:
Chipley Bugle
Johnnie G. McClain Obit
Johnnie G. McClain, age 82 of Altha, FL passed from this life on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Gulf Coast regional Medical Center. She was born on July 1, 1940 to the late John Wesley Corbin and Alma (Davis) Corbin. She is survived by her husband, Jerry McClain, one daughter,...
Panama City Beach expects boil water notice
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
WJHG-TV
Latest on Bay County’s Voluntary Home Buyout Program for struggling homeowners
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is an all too familiar combination for Bay County residents. While most areas are cleared out by the next day, not everyone is so lucky. The county has been working to help a select few homeowners who just can’t seem...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Panama City Beach Restaurants for Families With Kids
Panama City Beach offers plenty for families to do during a trip to Florida, from relaxing at their white, sandy beaches or going shopping at Pier Park to playing at their immersive mini golf courses. If you’re looking for a place to unwind after a long day of fun, you...
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Florida high school student writes ‘hit list’: Investigation
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A criminal investigation is underway after a student wrote a “hit list” with the names of other students on a whiteboard at Mosley High School, school officials confirmed Tuesday. “It was reported to administration that a student posted a list of names on a whiteboard and was calling this list […]
Gulf Co. School Board Chair charged with stalking
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The chairman of the Gulf County School Board is under investigation after he was charged with a misdemeanor count of stalking by Lynn Haven police. Dennis McGlon allegedly waited for a woman at her workplace on Aug. 12. Once the victim left work and went home, the arrest report said […]
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Mexico Beach, Florida
With close to 175 state parks residing within its borders, Florida is a haven for those who love to explore nature and take part in outdoor recreational activities. A winner of the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence on no less than four separate occasions, Florida’s state park system boasts landscapes that encompass everything from immaculate beaches and verdant wetlands, to flowing rivers and deep caverns.
Ponce de Leon resident complains about hundreds of dollars in water bills
PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — What would you do if you received a water bill for nearly $1,000? A Ponce de Leon woman said her bills consistently total hundreds of dollars a month, and it’s been going on for 10 years, she said she’s complained to the town, but isn’t getting anywhere. Ponce de […]
Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
mypanhandle.com
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Bully
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Bully, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet french bulldog dachshund mix is two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal...
