U.K.

BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death

A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
BBC

Lynette White: Tony Paris, one of Cardiff Three, dies

Tony Paris, one of the three men wrongly convicted of the 1988 murder of Cardiff woman Lynette White, has died. Mr Paris, Yusef Abdullahi and Stephen Miller, who became known as the "Cardiff Three", were jailed in 1990 but cleared at the Court of Appeal. The real murderer, Jeffrey Gafoor,...
BBC

Prince Andrew to care for Queen's beloved corgis

Queen Elizabeth II's corgis are going to live with her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, the BBC has confirmed. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy - two young corgis that the prince and his daughters gave the Queen as a present in 2021.
BBC

Queen's favourite brands hope to keep Royal Warrants

In many cupboards, bathroom cabinets - or even on the side of a few lorries - the Queen's Royal Arms have, as a symbol, shown consumers that those same products grace palaces and castles. But all of that is about to change. When Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her...
BBC

Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'

Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC

Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation

An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC

Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh

The Queen's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle. The coffin passed through Aberdeen and Dundee before it was greeted by thousands of people on the city's Royal Mile. Travelling in the second car of the cortege was the Queen's...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II's children in poignant reunion walk

Queen Elizabeth II's four children were seen in public together for the first time since her death in Balmoral. King Charles, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were walking behind the Queen's hearse as it made its way towards St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. It was a poignant...
U.K.
BBC

Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal

There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Artist 'very teary' over response to tribute sketch

An artist whose sketch of the Queen and Paddington Bear went viral earlier this year said she was "very teary" to see it used in floral tributes in London. Eleanor Tomlinson, from East Yorkshire, created the work during Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Ms Tomlinson said since the...
BBC

King Charles III says Queen prayed for Northern Ireland

On his first visit to Northern Ireland as King, Charles III said his mother "never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people". The King also received a message of condolence from the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey said...
U.K.
BBC

Royal Family greet Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Buckingham Palace

The Queen's children and grandchildren greeted her coffin on its arrival at Buckingham Palace. The King was there with Royal Family members including his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princes William and Harry and their wives, Catherine and Meghan. The hearse, accompanied by the Queen's daughter Princess Anne, travelled by...
U.K.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Dressmaker 'so lucky' to land dream job

A former dressmaker to the Queen has recalled her "30 fantastic years" making outfits for the monarch. Maureen Rose, from Ringwood in Hampshire, had dreamed of becoming a seamstress aged 10 after seeing the Queen in her wedding dress. She went on to work for the designer Sir Norman Hartnell...
U.K.
BBC

Mourning prompts memories of King George VI's death

As Queen Elizabeth II lies in state, people across the West have been remembering what happened in the days and weeks following King George VI's death in 1952. Stan Jones, 88, remembered working in Trowbridge's County Hall aged 18 when he heard the news in 1952. "One of the people...
U.K.

