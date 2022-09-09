NORCO, La. – H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial provider, has announced the purchase of a new building and property located at 22 Apple Street in Norco. The funeral home’s new building will replace its former Fourth Street location, which sustained damage after Hurricane Ida in 2021 and was beyond repair following a fire in January of 2022. Serving the River Parishes since 1912, H.C. Alexander will rebuild in a larger and more modern space. The building, formerly home to a Capital One Bank, will undergo a renovation that is expected to take up to a year.

NORCO, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO