Warner Thomas Leaving Ochsner; Pete November to Take Top Job
NEW ORLEANS – On Sept. 13, Ochsner Health’s board of directors announced that Warner Thomas, the health system’s current CEO, is leaving to take the top job at Sutter Health, a Sacramento, Ca.-based nonprofit that ranks as the nation’s 10th largest not-for-profit health system. Thomas’ career at Ochsner spanned 24 years. The board has unanimously voted to appoint Pete November, Ochsner Health’s current executive vice president and chief financial officer, as his successor beginning, appropriately enough, at the beginning of November.
Palmisano Foundation Names Eight Scholarship Recipients
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Palmisano Foundation, the nonprofit partner of construction company Impetus, is pleased to name its 2022-2023 college scholarship winners. Chosen from a pool of two dozen applicants, the eight scholarship winners will receive a total of $40,000 in education support in the 2022-2023 school year. These scholarship winners include:
H.C. Alexander Funeral Home Purchases New Property in Norco
NORCO, La. – H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial provider, has announced the purchase of a new building and property located at 22 Apple Street in Norco. The funeral home’s new building will replace its former Fourth Street location, which sustained damage after Hurricane Ida in 2021 and was beyond repair following a fire in January of 2022. Serving the River Parishes since 1912, H.C. Alexander will rebuild in a larger and more modern space. The building, formerly home to a Capital One Bank, will undergo a renovation that is expected to take up to a year.
