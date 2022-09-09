Read full article on original website
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Meet Two Guys Traveling the Kentucky River on a Homemade Houseboat, or Shantyboat
If Mark Twain were alive today, he might just make a pilgrimage to Kentucky and hang out with Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel. They would seem to be right up his alley. Heck, he'd probably even ask if he could join them. And I bet another classic novel would be the result.
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 For Our Community, Dylan Query Shoots Movie in Pike Co.
Dylan Query, Local Movie Director from Pike County, talks about his New Movie “Cold Cross” out now in limited release.
vincennespbs.org
Road work continues in Southern Indiana
Some road closings are happening this week throughout Southern Indiana. In Daviess County State Road 358 is closing between County Roads 300-East and 425 East which is just south of Elnora. Pipe replacement work is being done and the road will be reopened by the end of the week. The detour is State Road 57 to State Road 58.
Have You Seen Ghostly Rings Around the Moon Over Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, What Do They Mean?
This common lunar phenomenon makes night sky watching pretty interesting!. On Friday, September 9th, we saw the final full moon of summer. What was really cool about this year's final full moon of summer, was that it also happened to be the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the name for the full moon that arrives closest to the autumn equinox. Usually, the Harvest Moon occurs in September but occasionally it will occur as late as October.
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu
Kudzu is thriving in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology is working to try and eradicate the invasive vine, but they need the help of landowners to identify and report it on their property to avoid any further damage to the surrounding areas. What is kudzu and where […]
cbs4indy.com
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
wevv.com
Traffic alert for Tri-State drivers using US 60
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, road work will soon impact drivers in western Kentucky. A portion of US 60 will be restricted while a bridge deck overlay project is completed. The maximum lane width during this project will be 11 feet for all lanes in the work zones. The...
14news.com
Fire Ops 101 allows Indiana leaders to be firefighters for a day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City leaders and state representatives gathered at the Official Indiana Firefighter Training Center for their morning safety briefing. On Saturday, they got the opportunity to put on the uniform, face the flames and be the hero. It’s all part of Fire Ops 101, which is a...
wbaa.org
Feds penalize Indiana mine operator for 'knowingly' putting miner safety at risk
A federal commission leveled $96,000 in penalties against Peabody Midwest Mining for a safety failure at an Indiana site that could have been “catastrophic.” No one was injured or killed. “Very thankful here that nobody was hurt, but [the penalty] sends that message to miners that there's an...
14news.com
Owensboro man among three found guilty in pyramid scheme
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was one of three found guilty by a federal jury in a pyramid scheme case. Officials say 55-year-old Richard Maike of Owensboro, 73-year-old Doyce Barnes of North Carolina and 54-year-old Faraday Hosseinipour of Florida were convicted of conspiracies to commit mail and securities fraud.
Indiana residents to get up to $650 in stimulus money
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Indiana residents. You might want to check your bank statement as you have likely received (or will soon receive) a payment between $125 and $250 from the state of Indiana. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
WOWO News
State Revenue Once Again Beats Projections
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana once again surpassed the most recent revenue projections in August. The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues last month totaled more than $1.5 billion, which was 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year. The agency tells Inside Indiana Business that better-than-expected collections from individual income tax, sales tax, and corporate taxes, as well as well as interest and miscellaneous revenues all drove the numbers for August.
cbs4indy.com
State ‘on track’ to distribute taxpayer refund checks by early October
INDIANAPOLIS – Payments from the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund continue to hit bank accounts and mailboxes. The Auditor of State’s Office said the printing and mailing process for checks is well underway and remains on schedule. The office was unable to provide specifics on how many checks had...
New COVID-19 booster shots going out to Hoosiers: Who should sign up
INDIANAPOLIS — It is a tool to help fight the most dominant strains of the coronavirus. Newly-approved COVID-19 booster shots are now going into the arms of Hoosiers, nearly two weeks after Centers for Disease Control endorsed the upgraded shots. The CDC reports the updated Pfizer vaccine is available...
