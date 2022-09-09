ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis, KS

Little Apple Post

COLUMN: Remembering the Four County Fire

You may remember hearing about the Four County Fire back on Dec. 15, 2021. The fire devastated many acres in the counties of Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks. I remember the day vividly, despite being almost 200 miles from those four counties. It was the strangest day I can recall in my entire life living in Kansas. In Manhattan, the tornado sirens blew in the middle of the afternoon as high winds tore roofs off buildings. The power went off and I could smell something burning. I thought at first it could be the beginning of an electrical fire. However, as I stepped outside, ashes were falling from the sky, and the air smelled of smoke.
