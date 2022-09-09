Read full article on original website
Off-campus housing: Kansas high school pilots boarding program
ELLIS COUNTY —Thomas More Prep-Marian High School in Hays is going back to the future with the piloting of a new boarding program for its students on the campus of Fort Hays State University, according to a media release from the school. TMP-Marian previously housed boarding students for over...
Chapel of Doves - A chapel of love for northwest Kansas woman
Rosemary Hillman is a good sport while talking about the intricacies of living a long life. “At my age, who can remember anything for very long?” she asked with a laugh recently. But it’s a sure bet that the Hays woman will remember her latest family celebration for a...
Jury returns split decision for Kan. man who attacked his mother
PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was sentenced Sept. 8 for a violent attack on his mother. Cory S. Johnson, 38 of Larned, had originally been bound over following a Preliminary Hearing on June 21, on two counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery with alternative charges of Criminal Restraint, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett.
COLUMN: Remembering the Four County Fire
You may remember hearing about the Four County Fire back on Dec. 15, 2021. The fire devastated many acres in the counties of Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks. I remember the day vividly, despite being almost 200 miles from those four counties. It was the strangest day I can recall in my entire life living in Kansas. In Manhattan, the tornado sirens blew in the middle of the afternoon as high winds tore roofs off buildings. The power went off and I could smell something burning. I thought at first it could be the beginning of an electrical fire. However, as I stepped outside, ashes were falling from the sky, and the air smelled of smoke.
Black settlers' journey to Nicodemus documented in film shot in NW Kansas
In September 1878, freed slaves from Kentucky disembarked from the train in Ellis and made their way on foot 35 miles across the prairie to their new home in Nicodemus. Over the Labor Day weekend, re-enactors — descendants of those original settlers — made that same journey through chest-high prairie grass in the hot late-summer heat for a documentary filmed on the Ellis Trail.
