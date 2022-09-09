Read full article on original website
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Trial Starts in Murder of Former NBA Player Andre EmmettLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Not to be Placed on IRLarry LeaseDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Rival revival: McKinney scores road win over Boyd, continues strong season
The McKinney volleyball team entered the week at 19-8 and having comfortably surpassed their win total from last season. In fact, the Lionettes had submitted the second-highest win total in all of District 5-6A during the preseason. And while every win at this juncture of the season is crucial, Tuesday's...
thecomeback.com
Wild high school brawl results in both teams ejected
Football is inherently violent, and it’s always a shame to watch teams go outside the rules and fight. That’s exactly what happened Friday night in Dallas, Texas, during a high school football game between the Fort Worth Eastern Hills Highlanders and the Dallas Roosevelt Mustangs. The Highlanders led...
starlocalmedia.com
Northern Texas PGA announces Ronny Glanton as namesake for new Frisco golf park
Last week, Northern Texas PGA Executive Director/CEO, Mark Harrison, surprised long-time NTPGA professional Ronny Glanton with the news of being honored as the namesake for the new NTPGA Golf Park in Frisco. It will be called “The Ronny” Golf Park. Harrison was joined by Glanton’s close friends Philip...
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Prestonwood Christian's AJ Sibley
After a difficult season opener, the Prestonwood Christian football team has strung together back-to-back wins under first-year head coach Donnie Yantis, including a 42-41 thriller on the road against Class 6A program Little Elm on Sept. 9. Sibley had plenty to do with Prestonwood's dramatic victory, tasked with carrying the...
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper ISD to open third high school in Fall 2023
The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees and district administration announced Tuesday that Walnut Grove High School will open in Fall 2023 for grades 9-12, a full year ahead of schedule. This state-of-the-art, comprehensive high school aims to relieve overcrowding at Prosper High School.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trial This Week for Man Charged With Killing Former NBA Player Andre Emmett
A man charged in the death of former professional basketball player Andre Emmett stands trial this week in Dallas County. The killing was captured on a home surveillance camera on Sept. 23, 2019. Emmett, 37, was sitting in his vehicle outside his home at about 2:30 a.m. when investigators said...
flashbackdallas.com
L. O. Daniel’s Country Home, “Cedar Crest”
While looking for something on W. Lee “Pappy” O’Daniel (former governor and U.S. senator), I came across the image above, which I had mistakenly labeled “O’Daniel” rather than “Daniel.” It had nothing at all to do with W. Lee O’Daniel but, instead, showed a house belonging to L. O. Daniel. Who was L. O. Daniel? I’d never heard of him.
How the weather in North Texas will be starting the week off right
NFL football is back alongside college football and everything in between and while the Dallas Cowboys fell short Sunday night, that doesn't mean you need to start the work week in a sour mood.
fox4news.com
Andre Emmett Murder: Trial begins in killing of ex-NBA player
DALLAS - The murder trial of a man accused in the death of former NBA player and Dallas Carter High superstar Andre Emmett, who was killed in September 2019 near his Dallas home is now underway. Emmett's mother took the stand on the first day of testimony in the trial...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas there is a winner amongst you, now they probably don't play for the Dallas Cowboys, because unfortunately, they lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday night.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas
A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
Dallas home to 3 of the top 15 donut shops in Texas, report says
Do donuts make you go nuts? Are you itching to get your hands on a dozen glistening glazed or even some blueberry cake donuts? Well, what about cream-filled donuts?
starlocalmedia.com
Flower Mound High School student portrays symbolic people, objects through art
When she was younger, Alice Won immersed herself in the arts through drawing and painting, quickly coming to the conclusion that this was something she wanted to pursue. As a current junior at Flower Mound High School, she is taking AP Art and said she hopes that art continues to be part of her life after high school.
When is ‘second summer’ weather arriving in Texas?
There was a stretch of cooler temperatures around North Texas but the heat is slowly creeping back up, but you won't have to worry too much for Tuesday and Wednesday but be warned, second summer weather could be coming sooner than you think.
starlocalmedia.com
Zombies to invade Mesquite and more in this week's five things to do in Mesquite
5Ks, reunions, sales, oh my! Mesquite has several upcoming events as we reach mid-September. Check out what’s happening in Mesquite this week!
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD celebrates major projects as a result of 2018 bond program
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting several ribbon-cutting events, celebrating progress that has been made as a result of the 2018 bond program. Before the end of the year, there will be four ribbon-cutting events, plus a naming ceremony for the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. The improvements to buildings in CFBISD that will have ribbon cuttings include Newman Smith High School, Sheffield Elementary School, Perry Middle School, and Standridge Stadium.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 16-18
Fall festival season is here and that means there is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
Cyclist Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Sunday morning. The officials stated that a cyclist was struck by a white SUV at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Arlington Fire deputy chiefs suing city for overtime pay
ARLINGTON, Texas — Deputy chiefs with the Arlington Fire Department are suing the city, arguing they're owed more than $250,000 in overtime pay. The suit was filed in the Tarrant County Courthouse Wednesday morning by deputy chiefs Troy Brooks and Scott Hofstrom. Court documents show the plaintiffs are asking...
starlocalmedia.com
Comerica Bank unveils plans for business and innovation hub at The Star in Frisco
Comerica Incorporated on Wednesday announced corporate expansion plans in North Texas with development underway for its new Business & Innovation Hub in Frisco. To meet the evolving needs of its colleagues and customers, Comerica Bank will open the hub in a new office tower at 17 Cowboys Way at The Star development between late 2023 and early 2024. The building is currently under construction, with Comerica’s tenant construction beginning later this year.
