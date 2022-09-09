Read full article on original website
Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation
Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know
The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral.Here is some of the information mourners need to know.– What exactly is meant by the term ‘lying in state’?Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view, as thousands of people queue to file past and pay their respects.The coffin will be adorned with the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre.– When and where will the Queen lie in state?The late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on September 19 – the day...
Queen’s family pay respects as her coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
The Queen has returned to Buckingham Palace and her family, who turned out to witness the arrival of her coffin at the royal residence affectionately known as the “office”.Standing at the grand entrance, King Charles III and his Queen Consort were surrounded by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren and their partners, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.For one night the coffin will lie at rest in the palace’s bow room before the monarch is handed to the nation to allow the public to pay their respects when she lies in state...
Prince Harry Didn't Make it to the Queen's Bedside Before She Died. And the Media Is Blaming Meghan Markle.
In the five days since Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the story has been covered by just about every media outlet on the planet from just about every angle imaginable. Naturally, there’s been much focus on the Queen’s final moments and the profound impact that her death has had upon her family.
Meghan Markle: Forced By King Charles to Cancel Podcast Following Queen's Death?
Obviously, there’s never a good time for a beloved matriarch and monarch to pass away, but if there’s any silver lining to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it’s that at least it occurred when her entire family was close at hand. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
Anne: Honour and privilege to be with Queen on her final journeys
The Princess Royal has paid tribute to the Queen saying it was an “honour and a privilege” to accompany her on her “final journeys”.Anne, the late monarch’s only daughter, told how she was “fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life”.She said the love and respect shown to the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and onto London had been “both humbling uplifting”.Anne also thanked the nation for the “support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles” as he takes on his duties as King.She ended her statement with the words: “To...
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?
Wednesday marks D-Day +5, or D+5, in the plans marking the Queen’s death. Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. The Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers will be placed on top of the Queen’s coffin. At 2:22pm,...
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
After Elizabeth: inside the 16 September Guardian Weekly
Reflections on the changing of a royal era
Meghan Markle: Video of White Woman Refusing to Shake Duchess' Hand Goes Viral
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led those who knew the monarch best and those who merely admired her from afar to come together and honor her remarkable life and achievements. However, it’s also exposed many of the flaws in the centuries-old institution of the royal family, as Britons...
King’s royal tartan worn at Queen’s vigil was sign of love for Scotland – expert
A historic tartan worn by the King as he stood vigil by the Queen’s coffin was a “sign of respect” and love for Scotland, an expert has said.The monarch wore the Prince Charles Edward Stewart – or Stuart – tartan on his visit to the Scottish Parliament and St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.Charles was visiting Scotland as his first engagement in the country as King following the death of the Queen last week, aged 96.He visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse for a ceremony of the keys before joining the procession of his mother’s coffin up the Royal...
Prince Harry Praised for Chivalrous Display While Twitter Trashes William
Though it was not part of the original plan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t make the final trip to Balmoral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did, however, join Prince William and other royals in Windsor. The royal family is in mourning. A certain segment of the family’s...
