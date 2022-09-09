With a name like Honeysuckle, you just know this adorable guy is as sweet as can be! Honeysuckle, a Hound mix, is a little over 3 years old and weighs in at 56 pounds. His unique facial markings make him stand out in the crowd and regularly draw attention from people who want to meet him and just say hi. He has a sweet and endearing personality; he enjoys the company of other dogs and is great around kids. It is unknown if he has been around cats. This cute-as-a-button boy is a blend of easy-going playfulness and childlike joy who loves to cuddle after a fun day of sniffing adventures! Having a bit of a hound mix breed, getting outside exploring on long walks or hikes so he can put his curiosity to good use is a necessity. He will benefit from a home with someone who is committed, patient, and will be consistent with obedience training, positive reinforcement and socialization. There is no looking back for Honeysuckle as he has moved forward in learning the commands of sit, and lie down. He is an enthusiastic boy looking to learn more commands. His abilities do not stop there, Honeysuckle is also house trained. He is ready to live the good life and show his family the result of all his hard work. Currently, he is working on leash training but he knows that will be a success as well. Although Honeysuckle is house-trained, it is important to know that accidents can occur while adjusting to a new home environment. Honeysuckle is truly a dog for the outdoors. He can reach some pretty good height with his jumping ability and would be an amazing frisbee catcher. He has a medium energy level and he enjoys playing with other dogs but when the activities settle down he loves nothing more than to cuddle and sleep. If you are looking to make that perfect addition to your family, look no more - grab that pen (or keyboard) to start the process. Honeysuckle has lots of love to give. The adoption fee for Honeysuckle is $500. That includes the cost of spaying/neutering, up to date vaccinations, foster care, rescue and transportation fees. To get the ball rolling, head over to our Adoption Application and submit your application here today. A Dog Star representative will contact you within 24 hours. To speed up the process, contact your vet and give them permission to speak with us. If you do not get a response within 24 hours, check your spam folder.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO