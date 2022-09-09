Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Winston
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!. Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”. This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter. Winston is about 1 to...
iheart.com
Meet Butch! Your Newest Snuggle Buddy!
Looking for a pooch that loves to snuggle and be near you? Butch, a sweet male Terrier mix with a beautiful short, black and white coat, is 1 year and 5 months old. He is a medium size boy and is fully grown, weighing 45 pounds. Like his littermate Boots, Butch was brought to a Southern shelter as a stray. He is a high energy boy who is good with kids and other dogs, Butch enjoys running outside, chasing balls and playing with toys. His exuberant nature is all about having a good time and he looks forward to other active playmates to join in on the fun. Butch seems to have an unlimited amount of energy when it comes to other dogs. His behavior around felines is unknown and leash training is in progress. He has mastered his house and crate training! Butch has so much to offer, but in return he needs a great home that provides even more. He will thrive in an affectionate home with someone who has the time, desire and energy to train, exercise and socialize him so he can become the perfect lifelong companion. If Butch sounds like the handsome, lovable dog you have been searching for, do not wait even a minute longer and apply today. The adoption fee for Butch is $500. That includes the cost of spaying/neutering, up to date vaccinations, foster care, rescue and transportation fees. To get the ball rolling, head over to our Adoption Application and submit your application here today. A Dog Star representative will contact you within 24 hours. To speed up the process, contact your vet and give them permission to speak with us. If you do not get a response within 24 hours, check your spam folder.
iheart.com
Meet Honeysuckle! The Cute-As-a-button Dog!
With a name like Honeysuckle, you just know this adorable guy is as sweet as can be! Honeysuckle, a Hound mix, is a little over 3 years old and weighs in at 56 pounds. His unique facial markings make him stand out in the crowd and regularly draw attention from people who want to meet him and just say hi. He has a sweet and endearing personality; he enjoys the company of other dogs and is great around kids. It is unknown if he has been around cats. This cute-as-a-button boy is a blend of easy-going playfulness and childlike joy who loves to cuddle after a fun day of sniffing adventures! Having a bit of a hound mix breed, getting outside exploring on long walks or hikes so he can put his curiosity to good use is a necessity. He will benefit from a home with someone who is committed, patient, and will be consistent with obedience training, positive reinforcement and socialization. There is no looking back for Honeysuckle as he has moved forward in learning the commands of sit, and lie down. He is an enthusiastic boy looking to learn more commands. His abilities do not stop there, Honeysuckle is also house trained. He is ready to live the good life and show his family the result of all his hard work. Currently, he is working on leash training but he knows that will be a success as well. Although Honeysuckle is house-trained, it is important to know that accidents can occur while adjusting to a new home environment. Honeysuckle is truly a dog for the outdoors. He can reach some pretty good height with his jumping ability and would be an amazing frisbee catcher. He has a medium energy level and he enjoys playing with other dogs but when the activities settle down he loves nothing more than to cuddle and sleep. If you are looking to make that perfect addition to your family, look no more - grab that pen (or keyboard) to start the process. Honeysuckle has lots of love to give. The adoption fee for Honeysuckle is $500. That includes the cost of spaying/neutering, up to date vaccinations, foster care, rescue and transportation fees. To get the ball rolling, head over to our Adoption Application and submit your application here today. A Dog Star representative will contact you within 24 hours. To speed up the process, contact your vet and give them permission to speak with us. If you do not get a response within 24 hours, check your spam folder.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs
Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
The Dogington Post
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's plea as no one wants to adopt this Lonely Hearts Club pup who spent whole life in shelter
This gorgeous dog has so much to offer. Despite beingdeaf, Lacey is a delight to have around. The shelter staff are absolutely heartbroken to see that after spending almost all her life with them, this special pet is still a Lonely Hearts Club member, waiting for her forever home. She...
Dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden's kennel just got adopted to its forever home.
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday
SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.
pethelpful.com
Husky's Adorable Protest to Having a Bath Is Impossible to Resist
Huskies are talkative dogs, and they will not be shy about sharing their opinion with you. When this husky's owner took him to the pet groomers, he made it very clear that he was not happy with the circumstances. TikTok user @thehuskymoon_ recently shared a video of their husky, Moon,...
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Pet of the week: Meet Tony, the dancing dog who never misses a beat
Get on your dancing shoes and prepare to wag your tail with Tony the dancing dog. This adorable pooch has gone viral for her unique dance moves, accompanied by her owner, who is a musician and she is always excited to show fans and followers some joyful moments.This...
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
Dog Bringing Teddy to Bed After Realizing Owner Forgot It Melts Hearts
A dog caught on camera bringing her owner their "comfort teddy" has TikTok users teary-eyed. Posted on September 5 by user @pdhickinbottom, in the clip Iris the dog can be seen grabbing her owner's stuffed animal off the sofa and taking it to her upstairs. "I know I'm biased but...
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's tears as this abandoned pup with drooping ear only had one viewing in past 12 months
Handsome pup Mason has been through the heartbreak of being abandoned by his family but managed to maintain his soul-warming nature. He is so loved by everyone in the shelter, yet he doesn’t have much luck with finding a new home. The rescue issued an urgent appeal, in a bid to find happiness for this ‘lonely heart’ pooch.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Maggie
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
natureworldnews.com
Kitten with Two Heads Born in Arkansas Due to Rare Genetic Mutation
A kitten with two heads was born in the city of Harrison in Arkansas, United States, according to reports on Sunday, August 21. The owner of the two-headed kitten named him Harvey, in reference to Batman's enemy Harvey Dent, a hero turned villain named Two-Face, who appeared in "The Dark Knight" move, "The Batman" franchise, and the "Detective Comics."
