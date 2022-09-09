Read full article on original website
Steve Pierce
3d ago
it's sad that these names have changed, time to remove all historical buildings as well, let's just start over.....oh don't worry one day all this will be gone
Reply(1)
2
Related
New Names Given to 28 Offensively Named Places in Colorado
Colorado has a dark history regarding the treatment of Native Americans, but steps are being taken to create a brighter future. In November of 2021, "Squaw" was officially recognized as a derogatory term by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) and an order was put in place to remove the word from federal use.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico ranked 38th in educational freedom
The Washington, DC-based Heritage Foundation has released its first-ever “Education Freedom Report Card.”. While New Mexico does better than dead-last in educational freedom due to the existence of charter schools and the freedom of parents to home school, New Mexico’s overall ranking is 38th in educational freedom. As is usually the case New Mexico trails its neighbors including:
Investors bought 24% of Colorado homes last year
Investors have been snapping up more and more homes across the country, including in Colorado.
Coloradans to vote on 3 alcohol initiatives this November
There will be nine ballot questions for Coloradans, three were placed there by state lawmakers and six landed on the ballot after citizens collected enough signatures to put them there. Three of the six citizen initiatives all involve alcohol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
worldpropertyjournal.com
Four Western States and Florida at Most Risk for Wildfire Property Damage in 2022
According to CoreLogic's newly released Wildfire Report for 2022, property owners in the Colorado Springs, CO and Santa Fe, NM metro areas run particularly high risks of property damage from wildfires. Wildfires commonly affect the Western U.S., but climate change and the region's severe drought of recent years has only...
Coloradans want you to stop moving to Colorado
New research says Colorado residents believe the state grew too much too fast, and that leaders should discourage more.
Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?
This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
This Colorado City Has One of the Highest Gun Suicide Rates in the Country
The laws surrounding guns are highly debated in Colorado and the U.S. and startling new data is sure to add more fuel to an already powerful fire. NYU Langone Health recently released a new report illustrating a rise in firearm suicides here in Colorado and across the country. Vetting the...
RELATED PEOPLE
pagosadailypost.com
More Colorado Schools and Districts Earn Low State Ratings
This story by Melanie Asmar appeared on Chalkbeat Colorado on September 8, 2022. Fewer Colorado schools earned top ratings this year — and 31% more earned one of the state’s two lowest ratings — after three years of pandemic-interrupted schooling, according to preliminary ratings released Thursday by the Colorado Department of Education.
Remnants of Hurricane Kay move into Colorado on Tuesday
COLORADO, USA — Showers and storms from Hurricane Kay's remnants will move into Colorado on Tuesday, bringing a limited threat for some flash flooding. Once-powerful Hurricane Kay is now just a remnant low slowly meandering over the southwestern U.S., but it'll move north and east, bringing with it a threat for widespread showers and storms this week.
Human rights leader makes it to new home in Colorado after a year of fearing for her life
AURORA, Colo. — As Aziza Akbari scrolls through Facebook, she looks for pictures of her friends and family that show the good. She especially likes to see photos of her friends traveling. That means they are safe, and away from the Taliban. “I hope to see good news," she...
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane to bring threat of flooding to large portion of Colorado
Weather in Colorado could get a bit wild on Tuesday, with thunderstorms a cause for caution amid dangerous fire conditions around much of the state. Meanwhile, according to Colorado Flood Threat, moisture from Hurricane Kay is expected to arrive in western Colorado throughout the day, increasing flood risk in the region, particularly in burn scar areas.
Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst
Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
9News
Amtrak canceling some Southwest Chief, California Zephyr routes in Colorado
WASHINGTON — Amtrak announced Monday it is pre-emptively canceling some long distance trips, mostly out of Chicago, ahead of a possible freight railroad strike later this week. Starting Tuesday, Amtrak said service would be suspended on the Southwest Chief (Chicago to Los Angeles), the Empire Builder (Chicago to Minneapolis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nuclear Attack: Colorado Sits Right In The Crosshairs Of Potential Targets
We're not putting this out there for any fear-mongering purposes; this is simply a heads up and something that I had no idea about until I did a little digging, and it's merely factual information to know and be aware of in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack. All...
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado
It's old-school meets current-ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend or family could have riding easily along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like a blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise, and seeing beautiful Colorado.
Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado
Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
When could we see our first snow in Colorado Springs?
With a taste of fall weather this weekend across southern Colorado, you might be thinking about the first snow of the season.
Comments / 4