Colorado State

Steve Pierce
3d ago

it's sad that these names have changed, time to remove all historical buildings as well, let's just start over.....oh don't worry one day all this will be gone

99.9 KEKB

New Names Given to 28 Offensively Named Places in Colorado

Colorado has a dark history regarding the treatment of Native Americans, but steps are being taken to create a brighter future. In November of 2021, "Squaw" was officially recognized as a derogatory term by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) and an order was put in place to remove the word from federal use.
New Mexico ranked 38th in educational freedom

The Washington, DC-based Heritage Foundation has released its first-ever “Education Freedom Report Card.”. While New Mexico does better than dead-last in educational freedom due to the existence of charter schools and the freedom of parents to home school, New Mexico’s overall ranking is 38th in educational freedom. As is usually the case New Mexico trails its neighbors including:
Colorado Newsline

Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?

This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUEBLO, CO
More Colorado Schools and Districts Earn Low State Ratings

This story by Melanie Asmar appeared on Chalkbeat Colorado on September 8, 2022. Fewer Colorado schools earned top ratings this year — and 31% more earned one of the state’s two lowest ratings — after three years of pandemic-interrupted schooling, according to preliminary ratings released Thursday by the Colorado Department of Education.
Remnants of Hurricane Kay move into Colorado on Tuesday

COLORADO, USA — Showers and storms from Hurricane Kay's remnants will move into Colorado on Tuesday, bringing a limited threat for some flash flooding. Once-powerful Hurricane Kay is now just a remnant low slowly meandering over the southwestern U.S., but it'll move north and east, bringing with it a threat for widespread showers and storms this week.
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?

Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst

Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
Amtrak canceling some Southwest Chief, California Zephyr routes in Colorado

WASHINGTON — Amtrak announced Monday it is pre-emptively canceling some long distance trips, mostly out of Chicago, ahead of a possible freight railroad strike later this week. Starting Tuesday, Amtrak said service would be suspended on the Southwest Chief (Chicago to Los Angeles), the Empire Builder (Chicago to Minneapolis...
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado

It's old-school meets current-ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend or family could have riding easily along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like a blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise, and seeing beautiful Colorado.
Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado

Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
