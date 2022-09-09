Read full article on original website
Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlandsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Indigenous people plan trek from Sand Creek massacre site to Mount Evans baseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: What homeless people fight about in Denver sheltersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver approves basic income, tent village, hotels for homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo Youth Congress applications now openNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.13.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Fairview at Overland, 6:30 p.m. Mountain Vista at Grandview, 6:30 p.m. Smoky Hill...
Week past: The week past in Aurora prep sports, 9.5-9.10.22
AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 5-10, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 9.5-9.10.22. SATURDAY, SEPT. 10:...
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.12.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Holy Family def. Regis Jesuit 15-25, 12-25, 25-22, 29-27, 15-10 SOFTBALL. Eaglecrest 22, Denver East 12. Standley Lake...
The Wheat Ridge elementary schools that JeffCo selected to close underscore potential inequities, miscalculations and pitfalls in the process
Selene Hernandez Ruiz bought a house near New Classical Academy at Vivian, a little neighborhood school in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge surrounded by quiet streets, single-family homes and apartments. Not just because of the small school’s emphasis on classical books, logic and rhetoric but because of its focus...
Here's The Best College In Colorado
U.S. News & World Report laid out the best public colleges and universities in the Centennial State.
A taste of Jamaica in Centennial
Tamara Nisbeth has seen the power of recommendations, referrals and reviews firsthand. Folks come in from the airport, luggage still in the car, and stop at her restaurant on their way to their final Colorado destination — all because of what they’ve read online about her place, the owner of Reggae Pot Jamaican Grill told Colorado Community Media. People generate interest by sharing their experiences on neighborhood social media pages. New customers come hoping to give her a hug after hearing about her and her restaurant from friends.
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
Indigenous people plan trek from Sand Creek massacre site to Mount Evans base
(Denver, Colo.) Indigenous people will walk, run, and ride horses from Sand Creek Massacre Historic Site to the base of Mount Evans. The 250-mile trek will occur Oct. 1-9 and shine a spotlight on efforts to rename Mount Evans. Several indigenous groups want to call the summit Mount Blue Sky.
Vakoff 2nd killed in line of duty this year
The death of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff once again shows the danger of working in law enforcement. Vakoff is the second Colorado officer to be shot and killed this year.
Little Saigon, Westwood and Sun Valley put their identities front-and-center while inviting the rest of Denver over to party
What do Little Saigon, Westwood and Sun Valley have in common? They are all essential pockets of culture in the fabric of Denver’s westside. Sun Valley is considered the most diverse neighborhood in Denver with over 30 different languages spoken in the small area. Westwood is a majority Latino neighborhood and Little Saigon is a stronghold of Denver’s Asian population.
First school in Aurora Highlands development breaks ground
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools broke ground Thursday on a new P-8 school that will serve students in the Aurora Highlands. It will be the first of four schools in the development. The school is scheduled to open for the 2023-2024 school year and will serve about 1,000 students in...
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst
Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
State of the Atmosphere: Sunday, September 11th, 2022
What a cool down we felt the past couple of days! Denver hit 51° Saturday, the coolest day since May 21st. And, Sunday morning was a chilly one with some first-freeze locations. Warmer temperatures are expected to return quickly, however. As far as a general summary for the week...
Arapahoe County deputies rescue women from Cherry Creek Reservoir
Two women were rescued by Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office deputies after accidentally driving their car into the Cherry Creek Reservoir.
Denver Used Car Dealership, Famous for Commercials, Closes After 40 Years
After four decades in Denver, one of the most-popular used car dealers has stopped operation. Their commercials were legendary. The company started out in 1982, and moved to the location everyone knew them for in 1992. Here we are, 30 years after that, that we find they've closed those doors on Federal Boulevard.
Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Colorado’s Chili Shack
I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
The Famed Casa Bonita Seems to Be Making Headway
A new paint job to the building suggests promising progress after months of superficial stagnancy
Kevin Hart adds 2nd Colorado show to US tour
DENVER — Kevin Hart is extending his stay in Colorado. The actor and comedian announced another Denver tour stop on his cross-country "Reality Check Tour." Hart will now perform at Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, in addition to his previously announced performance on Sunday, Oct. 16. Hart's...
