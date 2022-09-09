Tamara Nisbeth has seen the power of recommendations, referrals and reviews firsthand. Folks come in from the airport, luggage still in the car, and stop at her restaurant on their way to their final Colorado destination — all because of what they’ve read online about her place, the owner of Reggae Pot Jamaican Grill told Colorado Community Media. People generate interest by sharing their experiences on neighborhood social media pages. New customers come hoping to give her a hug after hearing about her and her restaurant from friends.

CENTENNIAL, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO