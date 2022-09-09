ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.13.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Fairview at Overland, 6:30 p.m. Mountain Vista at Grandview, 6:30 p.m. Smoky Hill...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Week past: The week past in Aurora prep sports, 9.5-9.10.22

AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 5-10, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 9.5-9.10.22. SATURDAY, SEPT. 10:...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.12.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Holy Family def. Regis Jesuit 15-25, 12-25, 25-22, 29-27, 15-10 SOFTBALL. Eaglecrest 22, Denver East 12. Standley Lake...
AURORA, CO
cpr.org

The Wheat Ridge elementary schools that JeffCo selected to close underscore potential inequities, miscalculations and pitfalls in the process

Selene Hernandez Ruiz bought a house near New Classical Academy at Vivian, a little neighborhood school in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge surrounded by quiet streets, single-family homes and apartments. Not just because of the small school’s emphasis on classical books, logic and rhetoric but because of its focus...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

A taste of Jamaica in Centennial

Tamara Nisbeth has seen the power of recommendations, referrals and reviews firsthand. Folks come in from the airport, luggage still in the car, and stop at her restaurant on their way to their final Colorado destination — all because of what they’ve read online about her place, the owner of Reggae Pot Jamaican Grill told Colorado Community Media. People generate interest by sharing their experiences on neighborhood social media pages. New customers come hoping to give her a hug after hearing about her and her restaurant from friends.
CENTENNIAL, CO
denverite.com

Little Saigon, Westwood and Sun Valley put their identities front-and-center while inviting the rest of Denver over to party

What do Little Saigon, Westwood and Sun Valley have in common? They are all essential pockets of culture in the fabric of Denver’s westside. Sun Valley is considered the most diverse neighborhood in Denver with over 30 different languages spoken in the small area. Westwood is a majority Latino neighborhood and Little Saigon is a stronghold of Denver’s Asian population.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

First school in Aurora Highlands development breaks ground

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools broke ground Thursday on a new P-8 school that will serve students in the Aurora Highlands. It will be the first of four schools in the development. The school is scheduled to open for the 2023-2024 school year and will serve about 1,000 students in...
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst

Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

State of the Atmosphere: Sunday, September 11th, 2022

What a cool down we felt the past couple of days! Denver hit 51° Saturday, the coolest day since May 21st. And, Sunday morning was a chilly one with some first-freeze locations. Warmer temperatures are expected to return quickly, however. As far as a general summary for the week...
DENVER, CO
K99

Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
ESTES PARK, CO
9News

Kevin Hart adds 2nd Colorado show to US tour

DENVER — Kevin Hart is extending his stay in Colorado. The actor and comedian announced another Denver tour stop on his cross-country "Reality Check Tour." Hart will now perform at Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, in addition to his previously announced performance on Sunday, Oct. 16. Hart's...
DENVER, CO

