ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Anglophiles mourn death of Queen Elizabeth, celebrate her memory

By Sara Donchey, Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihX9t_0hoe55jI00

Queen Elizabeth mourned, celebrated across San Francisco 02:24

SAN FRANCISCO -- Bay Area residents reacted in disbelief to the news Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96, and in San Francisco - from high tea on Nob Hill to a British goods shop in the Inner Sunset - the city was an oasis of Anglophilia.

Shortly after news of her passing reached our shores, the bells at Grace Cathedral rang 96 times - once for every year of her life.

The InterContinental Mark Hopkins Hotel lowered the UK flag to half-staff in honor of the queen Thursday. The newly-renovated Peacock Court Ballroom was unveiled with afternoon high tea, which was a planned event.

To mark the occasion, people came in their best tea party attire and enjoyed scones, finger sandwiches and plenty of sweets. The experience was based on the royal afternoon tea hosted by the InterContinental London Park Lane.

"Not many people know, but the location of that hotel is actually on the site where her Majesty Queen Elizabeth actually grew up, her home was there. Unfortunately, it was demolished during World War II," said General Manager Michael Pace. "It's interesting unfortunately with her passing, we're looking at the theme of this afternoon tea being a nod to the queen and our royal connections."

Pace led a toast with the greatest respect to the queen. He is Maltese and grew up as a British citizen.

"I've always had a great sense of pride in being part of the culture and the folklore of the royal family," he said. "So I was obviously like everybody else very saddened."

At the British Consulate on Sansome Street in San Francisco, people brought flowers to pay their respects during the day.

Willow on the Green in the Inner Sunset, a shop that sells specialty British goods, put up a photo of the queen and King Charles. Founder and CEO Alex Sinclair said he's seen more customers than usual in the hours following her death.

He opened the relatively new shop to help showcase a taste of Britain, including hard-to-find items like British cheeses.

"It's bittersweet you know the queen has had a long and very beautiful life. She's part of our nation and she's been the backbone of our culture," said Sinclair. "On the one hand, it's sad that she's passed but i think the way that she has left our country is for the better."

"Just like shock that it happened and it happened so quick," said Donita Murphy, the longtime owner of Lovejoy's Tea Room in San Francisco's Noe Valley.

She heard the news over the phone Thursday morning. Murphy, who's from Nottingham, has admired Queen Elizabeth for decades. The queen is a centerpiece of one of Lovejoy's biggest events of the year.

Bay Area Anglophiles mourn queen's death at S.F. tea room 02:34

"On Mother's Day, we actually have a cut out of the queen and everybody takes their picture with her," Murphy explained.

Jodi Hayes and friend Debra Mulledy Greenberg stopped into Lovejoy's by chance, a few hours after the news broke.

"I've followed the queen my whole entire life, you know?" Hayes said. " As a kid. I've always thought she was spectacular. And I've been to England a few times."

Greenberg said she too was shocked to hear news of Elizabeth's passing.

"I actually started crying, believe it or not. It's just so sad," she said. "I'm leaving for England on Friday, so it's kind of like, what kind of timing is that?"

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

107-year-old Sonoma County war hero and philanthropist celebrated

SANTA ROSA -- A swing band and dozens of well-wishers celebrated a war hero and a Sonoma County philanthropist's 107th birthday on Saturday afternoon.Albert Maggini actually turned 107 on Monday, September 5th. But family and friends thought more people could joy the celebration by hosting it this weekend at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building.Maggini said he would have driven to his party if he didn't give up driving three years ago."That was a terrible thing in my life to give up my Porsche. I had a black Porsche.  Oh my, that puppy was a great, great automobile," said Maggini.Maggini...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo police share footage of mountain lion walking in residential area

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – The San Mateo Police shared a video Tuesday from a doorbell camera that captured a mountain lion walking through a residential area.The camera recorded the wildcat slinking by a house on Arroyo Ct. around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.While sharing the video on social media, department officials noted that the animal "was not acting aggressively" and they were sharing footage for information only.With mountain lion sightings, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife urges people not to hike, bike or jog alone, particularly around dawn, dusk or at night.If one encounters a mountain lion, CDFW officials urge...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wildlife rescue in San Jose sees influx of injured baby squirrels after record heat

SAN JOSE – Last week, with temperatures reaching 110 degrees, local wildlife hospitals were flooded with baby squirrels who tumbled out of their nests looking for relief from the heat. Now, the heat is on the hospitals as they try to care for them all.Things have cooled off a bit, so the local wildlife has had a chance to chill out. At the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley, last week was when things started getting a little crazy."This past Monday, we had 14 squirrels come in in an hour. People were lined up outside the gate to get in when...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Santa Rosa; jolt felt throughout North Bay and region

SANTA ROSA -- A pair of earthquakes measuring 4.4 and 3.9 in magnitude rocked a neighborhood in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and were felt widely across the region.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the 4.4 quake hit at 6:39 p.m. and was followed less than a minute later by the 3.9 shaker in the area around Chanate Road and Hidden Valley Park east of U.S. Highway 101 in northwest Santa Rosa.There was no immediate word of any significant damage or injuries. On social media, residents posted messages of broken dishes and pictures falling off of walls.The Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
CBS San Francisco

Noise, crowds at Oakland restaurant, wine bar spilling into neighborhood

OAKLAND (KPIX) --  A buzzy restaurant and natural wine bar in the East Bay is upsetting some of its neighbors who say its popularity has created headaches for the community. On a Monday night, every table at Snail Bar on Shattuck Avenue in Oakland is full and this is the way it is every night of the week, according to neighbors."That whole corner is usually packed, there's no place for them to go while they're waiting except for the corner. The street - drunk people standing in the street, walking in the street - so it's not just noise, it's public...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco street vendors required to carry permits following complaints

San Francisco is about to take another shot at containing illegal vending. City leaders say the sidewalk markets are hurting licensed businesses, and contributing to crime, so starting Tuesday permits will be required. "This is information on how to get a permit," said a San Francisco Public Works employee, handing out flyers Monday. It was a personal visit to each vendor at the 24th Street BART plaza, with San Francisco doing one last round of public outreach. "He was talking about how I can get a vendor permit to be able to sell here without catching a citation," said JJ,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco sued by woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest

SAN FRANCISCO — A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city.During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. Her DNA had been collected and stored in the system as part of a 2016 domestic violence and sexual assault case, then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in February in a shocking revelation that raised privacy concerns."This is government overreach of the highest order,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fentanyl deaths leave family members searching for answers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every day, 136 people across the country die from an opioid overdose according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States. It's ripping apart families as they cope with tragedy. Building homes has been in Paul McGregor's DNA for generations. He learned the craft from his father while growing up in San Francisco. His small business has developed nearly 100 homes. But these days, McGregor chooses to work alone. The 65-year-old contractor controls each aspect...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Sinclair
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco firefighter spearheads fundraising for Ukrainian counterparts

By Lauren TomsSAN FRANCISCO -- As Ukraine continues to face war against Russia hundreds of Bay Area organizations have stepped up to aid however they can.Russian forces have lost significant ground in the eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine where Russian soldiers have retreated across the border.But the fight is not over in the City, where San Francisco firefighter Heather Buren has focused fundraising efforts for her Ukrainian counterparts."Once it was firefighter to firefighter, and we are a family," Buren told KPIX 5. "Even if it's all the way across the world, I understand what they do. I don't understand what...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara Valley Water enacts ban on lawn watering for businesses, institutions

Santa Clara County water officials are imposing some strict new watering rules.The Valley Water Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a complete ban on watering all non-functional turf for businesses and institutions, including homeowners' associations.The board voted to amend the existing outdoor watering ordinance to allow Valley Water to enforce the State of California's ban against watering decorative lawns on commercial, industrial and institutional properties. The ordinance applies to any grass or landscaping that's purely decorative. Current limits on residential watering will stay in effect."We don't know when this drought is going to end. We don't know, you know, how long we're going to have to continue. And although we met the goal for the first time again in 2022, the cumulative numbers, you know, still have some ways to go."Valley Water also announced Tuesday its customers reduced water usage by 16% in July compared to 2019 level and by 19% compared to 2020, numbers that exceed statewide goals. 
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Habitat for Humanity opens housing in Redwood City to 20 families

REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) -- Twenty families moved into a brand new, affordable housing development that they all helped build in Redwood City.It's called 612 Jefferson and the project was spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity."Regional homeownership is out of reach for most people. In the Bay Area, you have to make well over $350,000 a year to own a home. So, what happens to our teachers, our daycare workers, our construction workers, our clergy, our first responders? They have to move far away," said Maureen Sedonaen, CEO of Habitat Greater San Francisco."Now, we're proud to say today that 20 families don't...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading

REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
SAN CARLOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Afternoon Tea#Grace Cathedral#Peacock Court Ballroom
CBS San Francisco

Former Wood Street resident talks about finding new home as cleanup continues

OAKLAND – The full-scale clearing out of Oakland's largest homeless camp just wrapped up its fourth day.Caltrans is moving some 200 people out of the Wood Street encampment, which stretches for nearly three-quarters of a mile along Interstate 880.The city said about 45 people have accepted some kind of help - shelter or a place for their RV. So where are they ending up, and how are they doing? KPIX 5 caught up with one of them at work."My first job was working on a soundstage when I was like five years old," said Ron McGowan, who was working on...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2.9 magnitude earthquake rattles the Oakland Hills

PIEDMONT -- While only measuring 2.9 in magnitude, an earthquake Sunday night in the Oakland hills in Piedmont was felt throughout much of the East Bay and in San Francisco.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor struck at 10:31 p.m. and had an epicenter off Broadway by the Caldecott Tunnel and near Lake Temescal along the Hayward Fault.By 11 p.m. more than 1,000 people had told the USGS they had felt the quake. There were no immediate reports of any damage.Dozens of people posted on social media that they felt the quake.Naty Nat was a little rattled by the temblor, posting "Yup in San Francisco, quick but good enough to get me nervous"Louisa Pickering said it was a "sharp jolt on Telegraph Hill in SF"Laura Scaparro's cat was spooked as she posted -- "House was shaking and kitty was not happy."Deborah Davis tweeted - - "I'm in SF. Jolt lasted only a few seconds. But very sharp."GinaR's dog was jolted awake -- "WC dog jumped out of her sleep."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: San Bruno BART station reopens after dead person found on platform

SAN BRUNO -- BART authorities confirmed that a deceased person was found on the platform at the San Bruno station on Sunday afternoon, forcing it to be shut down for almost 90 minutes.The SF BART Alert Twitter account initially posted about a major medical emergency closing the station at around 1:30 p.m. Transit officials said trains were running through San Bruno station until further notice, with SamTrans offering mutual aid via bus ECR from South San Francisco and Millbrae to San Bruno station. Authorities later confirmed that a deceased person had been found on the platform. While no foul play is suspected, BART police and the county coroner are responding to the location.There were no additional details regarding the person found or the circumstances of their demise. The station reopened shortly before 3 p.m., according to officials.
SAN BRUNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 wounded in separate shootings in East Oakland

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are investigating two separate shootings Sunday afternoon and early Monday that left two victims hospitalized, according to authorities.One person was shot just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to police. The person was in stable condition, police said. Just after 3:15 p.m. Sunday a person was shot in the 3500 block of Gray Street, according to police.The victim had at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition, police said. Police are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco teen suspects will be tried as adults only for heinous crimes

SAN FRANCISCO  -- District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled her juvenile justice policy Tuesday, limiting the filling of adult charges against teens only in cases that involve "heinous crimes that shock the conscience of the community."Jenkins will also be establishing a Juvenile Review Team as part of her office's process of determining whether cases involving 16- and 17-year-olds should be elevated to adult criminal proceedings."History has made it clear that juveniles of color have been disproportionately charged as adults in the American criminal justice system," Jenkins said in a news release. "This is something that we must correct by always presuming...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested for attacking men with wine bottle in Palo Alto parking lot

PALO ALTO -- A 31-year-old East Palo Alto woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking two men with a wine bottle and robbing another man.Palo Alto police said  Ariana Michelle Goree has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.Dispatchers received a call at about 2:55 p.m. on Saturday of an in-progress disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. The caller told dispatchers that a woman was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles.  Officers responded immediately and detained Goree near San...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

At least 3 injured when tree topples in San Jose's Almaden Quicksilver County Park

SAN JOSE -- Three hikers were hurt when a tree fell down on them at a park in San Jose Monday.The incident was reported at Almaden Quicksilver County Park in South San Jose at about 9:50 a.m.A Santa Clara County Sheriff's spokesman said the three people suffered minor injuries when the tree toppled. All three were taken to a hospital as a precaution.There was no word on what caused the tree to topple.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Carlos mourns woman killed in beheading; community fund established

SAN CARLOS – The community of San Carlos is in mourning and a fund has been established following Thursday's beheading attack that killed a young mother."Yesterday, our community was shocked by the tragic murder of a young mother in our community," Mayor Sara McDowell and the city council said in a joint statement Friday. "Thanks to the quick reaction by neighbors calling 911, San Carlos Deputies were able to quickly respond and immediately take a suspect into custody."According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50...
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
72K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy