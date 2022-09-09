Read full article on original website
Related
Cher makes confusing blunder in tribute post to Queen Elizabeth II
Cher fans are reacting to the singer’s confusing blunder about the Queen, who has died, aged 96.Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday 8 (September). The news prompted widespread tributes from her family, world leaders and stars of film, TV and music.Celebrities including Daniel Craig and Elton John sent touching messages in the wake of the news, as did Cher – however, the “Believe” singer’s fans couldn’t help but notice her post included something of an error.Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IICher, recalling the time she met the Queen in...
Harper's Bazaar
Photographer who captured the last image of Queen Elizabeth II shares her memories of that day
The royal photographer, Jane Barlow, who captured the final public images of Queen Elizabeth II – during Her Majesty's first and only meeting with the UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss – has shared what the mood was like at Balmoral on that now-poignant day, and their final conversation together.
What will happen at the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is expected to be held on Monday, 19 September.While the exact date and time has yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace, it has been confirmed that the day of the funeral will be a bank holiday.In the next few days, the Queen’s coffin will leave Balmoral and travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.From there it will take part in a procession to St Giles’ Cathedral.The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days, where the public will be invited to pay their respects.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
RELATED PEOPLE
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
TMZ.com
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96
11:24 AM PT -- Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was just with the Queen on Tuesday, just addressed the nation. 11:08 AM PT -- King Charles III just released a statement. He says "the death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."
Elton John Remembers Queen Elizabeth at Toronto Show—“Her Spirit Lives On”
Thursday night (Sept 8.), Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth following the news of her death. During his final show in Toronto, the “Rocket Man” singer took a moment to address the Rogers Centre crowd to say “She was an inspiring presence to be around.”. As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch in history, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She the United Kingdom had officially celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, with stamps, souvenirs and four days of festivities to mark 70 years on the throne.
The Archers addresses death of Queen Elizabeth II in latest episode
Long-running BBC radio series The Archers addressed the death of Queen Elizabeth II during Sunday’s (11 September) episode.The Queen died on Thursday (8 September) in Balmoral at the age of 96.In the specially recorded scene, two of the Radio 4 drama’s best known characters – Lynda Snell and Lilian Bellamy – offered reflections on the monarch’s life and legacy.Lilian, voiced by Sunny Ormonde, described the royal as being “steady as a rock” throughout her 70-year reign. “It’s going to be strange without her, I think,” she said.“When you think of our lives since then, and everything that’s happened to...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after a day of lying in rest in Scotland. CBS News' Lana Zak and royal contributor Amanda Foreman have more on the reaction as the public prepares to bid the queen a final goodbye.
The not-so-complicated relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana
The relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana is one that the public has scrutinized for years. While the passing of the the queen on Thursday rocked the world, many are reminded of Diana. News outlets and public discourse has returned to wondering what Diana’s relationship was like with her mother-in-law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
Queen Elizabeth II Wore the Same Nail Color For 33 Years
During Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of reign as the monarch of the United Kingdom, she could often be found in a bright ensemble and matching pair of gloves. That, along with a bright pink or red lipstick, was her go-to. But there was another element of the late queen's signature look that many people might not know, and it has to do with her nails.
Overnight queue, strict rules for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state
Britons have a reputation for patiently waiting in line but the queue for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state is likely to be unprecedented even by their standards. Like her mother's, Queen Elizabeth II's closed coffin will rest on a raised platform known as a catafalque, and people will file past on both sides to pay their respects.
Queen Elizabeth II Has Died. Here’s What To Expect In The UK In The Coming Days.
On Thursday at 6:30 p.m. local time, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. The sad news was not unexpected; hours earlier, the Palace had released a rare statement saying doctors were “concerned” and that she was under medical supervision.
The Crown pauses filming following passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Netflix has confirmed that production has halted on the upcoming season of The Crown following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A representative for Netflix has confirmed to Tyla that filming has paused out of respect for Her Majesty. Production will also not take place on the day of the Queen's funeral - the exact of the ceremony date will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace in due course .
Queen Elizabeth II's death revives criticism of the monarchy's colonial past and role in the slave trade
As the UK prepares for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday, criticism of the monarchy's colonial past is resurfacing. CBS News correspondent Lana Zak joins "CBS News Mornings" from London to discuss what the queen's death means for the future of the Commonwealth.
Minute’s silence to be held next Sunday to remember Queen Elizabeth II’s life, No. 10 announces
A minute’s silence will be held across the country at 8pm next Sunday to remember the Queen’s life, Downing Street has announced.It will be “a national moment of reflection” on her “life and legacy” which can be observed “privately at home on your own or with friends and neighbours,” the prime minister’s spokesman said.The event will come the evening before the Queen’s funeral, when world leaders will descend on London for what could be a logistical nightmare for the capital’s authorities.However, contrary to reports, the US president Joe Biden can be driven to the ceremony in Westminster Abbey if...
Watch: King Charles III gives 1st address after Queen Elizabeth II's death: 'We owe her the most heartfelt debt'
In his first speech after ascending the British throne, King Charles III on Friday called his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, an inspiration and urged people to remember and draw strength "from the light of her example."
Comments / 0