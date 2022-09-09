Read full article on original website
What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
Princess Diana’s Friend Says the Late Royal Wouldn’t Be a Big Meghan Markle Fan Because She Was So Protective of Prince Harry
Find out why one of the late Princess Diana's confidants doesn't think that Harry's mom would be huge fan of his wife.
Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle ‘Destroyed’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s Taught Him How to Hate His Family’
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Prince Harry has changed a lot since marrying Meghan Markle and that Meghan has 'taught him how to hate his family.'
Lamprey pie: Michigan man prepares to ship invasive, blood-sucking fish to England for king's coronation
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The death of an English monarch portends the crowning of another and that means giving King Charles III the gift of a pie filled with Michigan flavor. An invasive species, lampreys have decimated game species in the Great Lakes. They have been the fishing industry’s...
EXCLUSIVE: Showdown in Bel Air: Jerry Hall prepares to reunite with ex-husband Rupert Murdoch as she arrives at his $35M vineyard - just weeks after finalizing their multi-million dollar divorce
Jerry Hall was spotted arriving at her ex husband Rupert Murdoch's $35M vineyard in Bel Air on Wednesday after the former married couple finalized their divorce last month. The 66-year-old former supermodel looked glamorous wearing oversized Gucci sunglasses and a red lip as she was driven into the sprawling estate in a Jeep SUV.
Every time Meghan Markle talked about herself in her keynote speech to One World Summit in Manchester
Meghan Markle was accused of focusing too much on herself in a speech to the One Young World summit in Manchester last night. One royal expert said it 'felt a bit flat because it was very, very self-centred'. In the video below, MailOnline tallies how often she talked about herself...
Live updates: King Charles, siblings escort mother's coffin
EDINBURGH, Scotland — The children of Queen Elizabeth II are accompanying their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital. A military bagpiper played mournful music as the coffin, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse Monday.
William and Harry return to families after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex expected to stay in Windsor until Queen’s state funeral
