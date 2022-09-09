(CBS DETROIT) - An 8-year-old girl is dead after a fatal shooting inside her home in west Detroit on Tuesday.According to the Detroit Police Department, the child was at home with her 10-year-old sibling when she was accidentally shot. When officers arrived, they found the young girl with gunshot wounds to her neck and shoulder. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Detroit police say the children's mother was not at the home at the time of the shooting but did arrive a short time after. The department says they've secured a search warrant and more information is expected in the coming days.The 10-year-old child was uninjured but taken to an area hospital for evaluation.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO