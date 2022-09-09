ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitdetroit.com

Get into the spirit of Halloween at this 52-room mansion in Detroit

“Get into the spirit of Halloween at The Whitney, a 52-room mansion completed in 1894 that is now an award-winning restaurant. Outside, it’s all turrets, archways, gables, gardens and rose-pink South Dakota Jasper stone studded with Tiffany windows. The interior decor — rare wood wainscoting and paneling, stately staircases, chandeliers, 20 fireplaces and the first elevator in Detroit for personal use — reflects an old-world Victorian splendor.”
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
visitdetroit.com

10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County

Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?

I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

12 Famous People With Ties to Dearborn, Michigan

Dearborn, Michigan is tied to several famous and notable people. Dearborn is the seventh most-populated city in Michigan. As of the 2020 census, Dearborn also has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita and is home to the largest mosque in the nation. Dearborn is also located in Wayne County.
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Crown Heights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

8-year-old girl fatally shot inside Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - An 8-year-old girl is dead after a fatal shooting inside her home in west Detroit on Tuesday.According to the Detroit Police Department, the child was at home with her 10-year-old sibling when she was accidentally shot. When officers arrived, they found the young girl with gunshot wounds to her neck and shoulder. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Detroit police say the children's mother was not at the home at the time of the shooting but did arrive a short time after. The department says they've secured a search warrant and more information is expected in the coming days.The 10-year-old child was uninjured but taken to an area hospital for evaluation.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Warren Police chief William Dwyer reflects on 60 years of service

Since graduating from Detroit’s police academy in August of 1962, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer has blazed a few trails during his 60-year public service career. After nearly five decades of service in Detroit and Farmington and Warren police, Dwyer was approaching his 70s and thought he'd slow down a bit as an Oakland County commissioner. He was re-elected three times, but realized he wasn't ready to ease up and came back to Warren Police in 2017.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Even for Dan Gilbert, transformation is tough

Good morning, today is Tuesday. New projects and developments have been underway in Detroit over the past few years. The goal is to bring jobs back to the city and boost the economy. It's a huge task — even for billionaire Dan Gilbert. A state program was launched in 2017 that offers powerful...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy