2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
When and where to watch Boblo Island documentary in theaters in Metro Detroit starting this week
Boblo Island. It’s one of the most iconic Detroit area things you can bring up to anyone who grew up here. It was in operation for more than 80 years, serving as a place where many families created long lasting memories at the amusement park. It’s been closed since 1993.
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
visitdetroit.com
Get into the spirit of Halloween at this 52-room mansion in Detroit
“Get into the spirit of Halloween at The Whitney, a 52-room mansion completed in 1894 that is now an award-winning restaurant. Outside, it’s all turrets, archways, gables, gardens and rose-pink South Dakota Jasper stone studded with Tiffany windows. The interior decor — rare wood wainscoting and paneling, stately staircases, chandeliers, 20 fireplaces and the first elevator in Detroit for personal use — reflects an old-world Victorian splendor.”
One Michigan chef named to Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs in the U.S. list
“This chef’s global imagination suffuses the dazzling pastries at her Detroit neighborhood bakery,” reads Food and Wine’s description headline for its only Michigan selection on its Best New Chefs of 2022 list. Warda Bouguettaya has done it again! Just a few months ago, she took home the...
visitdetroit.com
10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County
Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?
I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
Detroit News
Detroit rapper taps TikTok fame in bid to buy block where he grew up
Detroit — Rapper Tray Little is using a social media app in his bid to fulfill a dream of not just buying back his childhood home, but the entire block on the city's northwest side where he grew up. While Little is far from acquiring the dozen vacant homes...
12 Famous People With Ties to Dearborn, Michigan
Dearborn, Michigan is tied to several famous and notable people. Dearborn is the seventh most-populated city in Michigan. As of the 2020 census, Dearborn also has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita and is home to the largest mosque in the nation. Dearborn is also located in Wayne County.
Meet the couple opening a taco shop in a double-decker tour bus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While most novel restaurants struggle with the menu, financing or staffing, the owners of 1923 were faced with another issue altogether – driving their restaurant to Michigan. Spouses Aaron and Miriam Orr are co-owners of 1923, a restaurant opening in September in a double-decker English...
Detroit News
Man sentenced to life in prison after slipping through cracks in 2003 Detroit slaying
Detroit — A suspect in a 2003 slaying who slipped through the cracks and was not charged until 2018 was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the murder of Marchella Robinson. Detroit police sought murder charges against James Matthews, 69, in Robinson's death in 2003, but the warrant...
Centre Daily
Wounded daughter crawls away to call 911 as dad fatally shoots mom, Michigan cops say
A 53-year-old man wounded his daughter and fatally shot his wife and the family dog, according to Michigan authorities. The 25-year-old daughter called 911 just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, saying her father had just shot her, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Detroit's first stand-alone birth center bringing more options to mothers
A community on Detroit’s west side will soon welcome the city’s very first stand-alone birth center, a historic project aiming to provide new resources and education.
Detroit News
With Michigan students struggling in math, schools look to change the equation in approach
Detroit — One student in Kimberly Thompson's fourth-grade math group was so excited about his lesson on place value in patterns of 10 and multiplying by 10 that he started solving questions ahead of the class on his dry-erase board. "Why do you want to move ahead? Can you...
Daughter blames QAnon after father shot family
Rebecca Lanis said her father started getting more agitated at normal things and that he often found a way to bring up conspiracy theories and had a fascination with Qanon.
School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker
Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans. Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
michiganradio.org
Report: Detroiters living under the federal poverty line would struggle with a $400 emergency
A report from the City of Detroit has found that many families below the federal poverty line would struggle if faced with a $400 emergency. An emergency that costs residents $400 could put many Detroiters in debt or cause them to forego essential needs like healthcare, the report from the city's Legislative Policy Division found.
8-year-old girl fatally shot inside Detroit home
(CBS DETROIT) - An 8-year-old girl is dead after a fatal shooting inside her home in west Detroit on Tuesday.According to the Detroit Police Department, the child was at home with her 10-year-old sibling when she was accidentally shot. When officers arrived, they found the young girl with gunshot wounds to her neck and shoulder. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Detroit police say the children's mother was not at the home at the time of the shooting but did arrive a short time after. The department says they've secured a search warrant and more information is expected in the coming days.The 10-year-old child was uninjured but taken to an area hospital for evaluation.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
Detroit News
Warren Police chief William Dwyer reflects on 60 years of service
Since graduating from Detroit’s police academy in August of 1962, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer has blazed a few trails during his 60-year public service career. After nearly five decades of service in Detroit and Farmington and Warren police, Dwyer was approaching his 70s and thought he'd slow down a bit as an Oakland County commissioner. He was re-elected three times, but realized he wasn't ready to ease up and came back to Warren Police in 2017.
Even for Dan Gilbert, transformation is tough
Good morning, today is Tuesday. New projects and developments have been underway in Detroit over the past few years. The goal is to bring jobs back to the city and boost the economy. It's a huge task — even for billionaire Dan Gilbert. A state program was launched in 2017 that offers powerful...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Zoo Senior Day: Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne County residents 62+ get in for free Wednesday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo's Senior Day returns Wednesday, Sept. 14. People 62 and older who live in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties get free entry into the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is also included. Each senior can bring one adult guest for free, too.
