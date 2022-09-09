Read full article on original website
Polaroids From Tommy Hilfiger's Star-Studded Front Row
If there’s one thing The Factory owned, it was the art of wielding a spectacle — and not the type that’s premeditated or overly controlled, but a real show that allows chance and a small dose of chaos to help shape all the magic. Outdoor shows during...
Collina Strada Unveils Recyclable Footwear Collabs
NYFW's darling flower child Collina Strada kicked off the week with a golden hour show at the naval cemetery yard turned monarch preservation field in Brooklyn. Titled "GOT MILKWEED?", the runway was packed full of Collina regulars, including models Hari Nef, Fernando Casablanca, Ella Emhoff, Aaron Philip and Jazzelle Zanaughtti. Hillary Taymour, the creative director and designer of the brand, has cultivated a loving community and cast throughout the years.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly 'Pursuing' Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently wasting no time when it comes to his dating life. "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," as one person said, before another revealed that "they've been seen hanging out with groups of people." They also went on to say that DiCaprio has already "been hanging out with [her] friends and family" since his split "a few weeks" ago. However, as a third insider clarified, they're still just "getting to know each other" while hanging out in New York City and aren't officially dating yet.
Julia Fox and Her Baby Wore Custom Elena Velez Looks to NYFW
Moments before the start of Elena Velez's runway show, Julia Fox arrived with an unexpected +1 — her baby son Valentino, who made his first New York Fashion Week appearance this season. Velez often cites the complexities of motherhood and womanhood as starting points in her collections, making Fox...
Pete Davidson Steps Out in Kanye West's Met Gala Outfit
While Ye was busy prepping the release of his futuristic new sunglasses, Pete Davidson took to the stage at the 2022 Emmys with a familiar outfit. Wait... I think we've seen this before?
Backstage With Holland at Coach Spring 2023
The cool kids are all grown up, and they’re wearing Coach. The brand has just come off two hot collaborations — one with Tom Wesselmann’s artwork and a NYFW Nolita pop-up with artists Mint+Serf, which is open through September 18 — and the new collection didn't disappoint. This season, Coach put on its Spring 2023 runway show at the Park Avenue Armory, with everyone turning out to support.
Marshall Columbia Launches New York City Pop-Up Store
New York City fans of emerging designer Marshall Columbia can shop his latest accessory collection in-person for the entire month of September. Columbia, a Denver native who moved to NYC to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology, launched his namesake label in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, designing his own website and ran his own social media. He previously told PAPER he was inspired by memories of his hometown skate parks, wanting to reclaim their aesthetics through the lens of queer inclusivity.
Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in 'Priscilla'
Just when we thought we’d made it to the other side of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Austin Butler’s accent, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla looms on the horizon. Priscilla tells the story of Elvis’ wife Priscilla Ann Presley who met Elvis in Germany at 14 and the courtship (read: grooming), marriage and infidelity that followed.
Private Policy Brought '90s Rock to NYFW With Donner Guitars
Music during New York Fashion Week is in many ways just as important as the clothes themselves, and Private Policy Creative Directors Siying Qu and Haoran Li know this to be true. For their Spring 2023 collection, the two married fashion with '90s rock music, specifically, for a show they titled "Noahs Ark" that emphasized the importance of "peace and love." What better way to achieve peace with your enemies than by dancing to your favorite song?
Zendaya Makes History Again With 'Euphoria' Emmys Win
Zendaya has made history once again at the 2022 Emmys. On Monday, September 12, the 26-year-old star took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second time, beating out the likes of Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, Ozark's Laura Linney and Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey with her critically acclaimed performance as Rue Bennett in HBO's hit series, Euphoria. As many pointed out though, Zendaya's big win was more than just another professional accolade for the talented actress. Rather, it was also another big win for television representation.
French New Wave Legend Jean-Luc Godard Dies at 91
Legendary film director Jean-Luc Godard has died. He was 91. According to the New York Times, the Franco-Swiss filmmaker's longtime legal advisor, Patrick Jeanneret, confirmed that he'd passed away on Tuesday, September 13. Jeanneret also revealed that the pioneer of French New Wave cinema, who was suffering from "multiple disabling pathologies," had chosen to die by assisted suicide at his home in Rolle, Switzerland, where the procedure is legal under certain circumstances.
Tara Babylon Turned Cake Decor Into Groovy Textiles at NYFW
Tara Babylon loves two things: dizzy prints and wacky textures, both of which were highlighted in her debut NYFW presentation in Chelsea. The designer found her momentum when she began experimenting on her graduate collection at Parsons, where she would find the cheapest materials possible to create her designs. “From there, I upscaled the techniques," she says. "I have custom Tara Babylon safety pins and I get my elastics specially made." She is now known for her patented elastic-weaving technique and her use of recycled car tires.
