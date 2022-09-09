Study: Fish Oil, Vitamin D During Pregnancy Lower Risk of Croup in Children Under 3

Read full article on original website
People who drink 2 or more cups of black tea a day have lower risk of early death than non-drinkers, study suggests
New research links black tea to health benefits like lower risk of heart disease and stroke, and suggests even tea with milk and sugar can be healthy.
Want to lower your risk of early death? 3 activities are most beneficial, study says
Just about any type of active movement can lower your risk of cancer, heart disease and overall risk for an early death, a new study finds.
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
Sipping a popular drink can lower your risk of death, docs claim
THERE is arguably no sound more comforting than a kettle boiling. And now, there’s even more reason to get together for a cuppa, as a study suggests one hot drink in particular can help you live for longer. The discovery will come as good news to tea-loving Brits who...
Vitamin D supplements could reduce depression symptoms, study finds — but taking too many can cause health problems
The study found vitamin D often worked better than placebo to reduce symptoms of depression. But taking too much can cause vomiting or kidney issues.
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
survivornet.com
Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
survivornet.com
‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
The Anti-Inflammatory Beverage Doctors Say You Should Have Every Day If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating
While frequently experiencing bloating and other signs of indigestion warrants a check-in with your doctor, there are still at-home remedies you can try before your visit. We reached out to doctors and other gut health experts who unanimously agreed upon one beverage to instantly soothe and/or prevent stomach pain— turmeric tea.
2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs
Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
Diabetic man, 36, died in hospital after he was given a 'fatal dose of another patient's medication'
A man died at Scotland's largest hospital after he was allegedly given a fatal dose of another patient's medication. Martin Weldon had been in intensive care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow since May after a diabetic hypoglycaemia - caused when blood sugar drops too low - left him with a severe brain injury.
survivornet.com
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
survivornet.com
‘Sun-Worshipping’ Texas Mom, 34, Left With Golfball-Sized Hole In Her Head, Blames Tanning Bed Use IN HER TEENS For Causing Her Skin Cancer
Mary Bentley, a mother of three, is thankful she’s kept up with her skin checks after having surgery to remove an area of skin about the size of a golfball due to melanoma. Now, she’s sharing her story to encourage others to protect their skin. Melanoma is a...
I’m a doctor and here’s when tingling feet mean you should go to hospital
WE all have aches and pains from time to time, and in most cases they are usually nothing to worry about. But one doctor has revealed that if you suffer a selection of symptoms in your feet and you're diabetic, then you must go to hospital. People with diabetes have...
msn.com
Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It
Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
