Watch Lizzo Accept The Outstanding Competition Program Emmy For Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the Outstanding Competition Program tonight at the 2022 Emmys, bringing her Emmy count to three (she won two Creative Arts Emmys last week for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality or Competition Program And Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program). It’s worth noting, this brings Lizzo halfway to an EGOT!
Torche – “It Never Began”
Torche singer Steve Brooks announced this year that he’d be parting ways with the Florida stoner-rock greats after one last tour this fall with Meshuggah. It seems they’re giving us one last blast of music before the band either ends or finds a new lead vocalist. Today the band dropped a new song called “It Never Began,” billed as part of an upcoming double single. It’s as sludgy and harmonically dense as you could want from a Torche track; there are guitar parts that gorgeously squall, as well as ones that bludgeon you along with the rhythm section. Listen below.
Colleen Green Launches Tape Label, Releases Split With Beat Awfuls
After spending a decade in California, Colleen Green relocated back to her hometown in Massachusetts in 2020. She released a new album, Cool, in the fall of last year, and today she’s back with a pair of new singles, “College Rock” and “I Hate Art,” which are being released via Cocoa Beach Tapes, a new label that Green has started up now that she’s based out of Lowell. Both are sharply melodic and comfortingly fuzzy, a given considering Green’s pedigree.
Bonny Light Horseman – “Sweetbread”
Bonny Light Horseman — the fruitful collaboration between Anaïs Mitchell, Josh Kaufman, and Eric D. Johnson — are releasing their sophomore album, Rolling Golden Holy, early next month. We’ve heard “California,” “Summer Dream,” and “Exile” from it so far, and today they’re back with another preview from the album, “Sweetbread.”
Disheveled Cuss – “Remote Viewer”
A couple weeks back, Tera Melos frontman Nick Reinhart announced a new album as Disheveled Cuss, Into The Couch, the follow-up to his 2020 solo debut. He shared “Creep A Little Closer” at the time, and today the Sacramento musician is back with another one, the swirlingly eerie “Remote Viewer.”
Will Sheff – “In The Thick Of It”
In October, Okkervil River leader Will Sheff will release his first solo album, Nothing Special. Already we’ve heard a few singles from it, including “Estrangement Zone” and the title track. Now, Sheff is back with “In The Thick Of It,” which features guest vocals from Cassandra Jenkins and a cameo from his dog Larry in the accompanying music video.
Disco Doom – “Patrik”
At the end of this week, the Swiss experimental rock greats Disco Doom are releasing their first new album in eight years, Mt. Surreal. They’ve shared two songs, “Rogue Wave” and the title track from it so far, and today they’re back with another one, the flurrying and flayed “Patrik.” “”The song was written and arranged directly in the studio,” Disco Doom noted in a statement. “Its immediate recording was important to us to not lose that nervous feeling which we were fascinated by. We wanted to keep the freshness of the new idea in the recording.” Listen below.
Daphni – “Arrow”
Next month, Caribou’s Dan Snaith is releasing Cherry, his first new full-length album as his dance project Daphni in five years. He’s already shared four singles from it — “Mania,” “Clavicle,” “Cloudy,” and the title track — and today he’s back with one more, a twitchy and meditative song called “Arrow,” which comes along with visuals featuring some disconcerting closeups of bugs. Check it out below.
Algiers – “Bite Back” (Feat. Backxwash & billy woods)
The shit-starting Atlanta band Algiers has refused to fit into any sort of genre or pigeonhole. Instead, they make furious resistance music, drawing from sounds across the landscape and following their own ideas of how to do it. Today, Algiers have followed up their 2020 album There Is No Year, coming back hard with a new six-minute single that features two of the best rap expressionists currently working.
Drowse – “Untrue In Headphones” (Feat. Midwife)
This is a little confusing, but there are two prominent independent rock projects currently called Drowse, and both of those acts use radically different musical languages to address similar feelings. There’s the Philadelphia hardcore band Drowse, which released the excellent album Dance In The Decay two years ago. And then there’s the Portland Drowse, the one-man project from the musician Kyle Bates. Today, we’re talking about the Portland Drowse.
Big Ears Announces 2023 Lineup With The Mountain Goats, Grouper, Kevin Morby, & More
The Knoxville, TN-based Big Ears Festival has announced its initial 2023 lineup. It’ll be the 10th iteration of the event, which started back in 2009 and had a few years off in between. Performers this time around include the Mountain Goats, Grouper, Kevin Morby, Iron & Wine, Andrew Bird, Charles Lloyd, Christian McBride, and William Parker, Devendra Banhart, Bonny Light Horseman, Son Lux, the Weather Station, Pino Palladino and Blake Mills, Bill Frisell, Sam Gendel, Makaya McCraven, Arooj Aftab, and more.
Citizen – “A Passing Thing” & “I Don’t Love You”
In 2021, the Midwestern post-hardcore band Citizen released their album Life In Your Glass World, which pushed the band into previously unexplored sonic territories. Today, Citizen have come out with a deluxe edition of that album. It’s got a bunch of bonus tracks, including a bunch of alternate versions and two brand-new songs.
Makaya McCraven – “The Fours”
Next week, the Chicago jazz musician Makaya McCraven will release a new album, In These Times. He’s shared “Dream Another” and “Seventh String” from it so far — the latter made it onto our best songs of the week list — and today he’s back with the stuttering, impressive new track “The Fours,” which comes alongside a music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa. Check it out below.
Fran – “So Long”
Fran, the recording project led by Chicago musician Maria Jacobson, released its debut album A Private Picture back in 2019. Today, Jacobson is back with her first new single since then, the gorgeous and arresting “So Long.” “And I can’t hold on/ With a rope so long/ I wonder where you’ve gone,” she sings on it. “So Long is about the gulfs that form in relationships: feeling distant emotionally and then trying to correct it with physical distance,” she said in a statement. “It was written in a time of a lot of solo camping. The video is inspired by my favorite escape, Real Housewives.” Watch and listen below.
Ela Minus & DJ Python – “Kiss U”
Last month, Ela Minus and DJ Python announced a new collaborative EP, ♡, and shared its lead single “Pájaros en Verano,” which landed on top of our list of the best songs of the week. Today, before the whole EP’s release this Friday, they’re putting out a gliding, peaceful new single called “Kiss U.” Check it out below.
We’ve Got A File On You: Ben Gibbard
We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. A cool thing about Ben Gibbard is how game he is. Got a 100-mile race that cuts through the...
Watch The Trailer For Kid Cudi’s New Animated Series And Visual Album Entergalactic
Since way back in the summer of 2019, Kid Cudi has been teasing Entergalactic, his new album and Netflix animated series. It’s finally coming out at the end of the month, and now the show has a trailer. In his recent Esquire interview, Cudi explained that the album is...
Stream Portland Hardcore Band Long Knife’s Hard-Rockin’ New Album Curb Stomp Earth
The long-running Portland hardcore greats Poison Idea aren’t a band anymore, but there’s another Portland band that scratches the same itch, and they just released a motherfucker of an album. Long Knife sound basically nothing like any other hardcore band currently working. They specialize in a revved-up old-school attack that draws power from garage rock and even just straight-up classic rock. Imagine that the scummy, sticky filth on a dive-bar floor became sentient and started making music. That’s Long Knife. They fucking rule, and their new album Curb Stomp Earth is a total ass-kicker.
Jann Wenner Leaks News Of New Bruce Springsteen Album Coming This Fall
Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner has always presented himself as a friend and ally of A-list rock stars, so it’s a little bit funny that he’s just blown the record-release rollout of one of the biggest A-list rock stars. Right now, Wenner is promoting his new memoir, which is called (wait for it) Like A Rolling Stone, and which is out today.
Angel Olsen & Sturgill Simpson – “Big Time”
Earlier this year, Angel Olsen released an excellent record, Big Time, and she recently wrapped up a tour in support of it alongside Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker. Big Time‘s title track is one of the best songs on it, and today she’s shared a new version of it featuring none other than Sturgill Simpson.
