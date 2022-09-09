Read full article on original website
Preseason rest led to Week 1 rust for several top QBs
Preseason rest appeared to lead to a little bit of rust in Week 1 for several of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. More than one-third of the league’s Week 1 starting quarterbacks didn’t play a single snap in the preseason and most of those 11 QBs didn’t play anywhere close to their usual form. Whether the poor results were a result of rust or other factors isn’t clear but the poor results are. The only QBs to rest the entire preseason and end up on the winning side in Week 1 were Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. Cousins and Herbert bested two other quarterbacks who rested with the Vikings beating Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay and the Chargers knocking off Derek Carr and the Raiders.
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match
Serena Williams says she “will not be relaxing” after playing what is likely to be her final competitive tennis match, and can now find time for “things that I’ve been wanting to do for so many years”.The global tennis phenomenon said that her reported “retirement” from the sport was “more of an evolution of Serena” and it was time for her to explore her other passions.The multi-grand slam winner bowed out of the third-round of the US Open tournament earlier this month after losing in three sets to Ajla Tomljanovic.Speaking about her tennis career on The Tonight Show with Jimmy...
