Upcoming full-scale exercise to test post’s response to simulated tornado

14news.com
Baptist Health adjusts visitation guidelines
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has made changes to their visitation policy at the hospital and clinic locations. Officials say visitation hours are 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days per week. Visitors are required to wear a hospital approved mask at all times within all facilities....
Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap
MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
Storm chaser captures WKY tornado recovery by drone video as it happens
We've seen what the tornado recovery in western Kentucky looks like on the ground. A western Kentucky storm chaser is also showing everyone what it looks like from sky above.
Last home delivery of a newspaper in Christian County is an unsettling sign of our times
At 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an event occurred that was little noted by anyone in Hopkinsville. It passed by us like a faint summer breeze in the dark, barely rustling the tree leaves. It came and went without fanfare, but it broke my heart. What so affected me and made so little impact on my fellow citizens? The last delivery of a physical newspaper by a carrier to my front door ended an era going back over a century.
WSMV
Student arrested for having gun at Todd Co. school
ELKTON, KY. (WSMV) - A student was arrested on Wednesday by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office for having a gun at the school. Around 11:47 a.m., the school resource officers at the Todd County Central High School were told that a student had a weapon. Officials made contact with...
Drone video shows recovery 9 months after western Kentucky tornadoes
(WEHT) - More than 9 months after a series of tornadoes took the lives of 81 Kentuckians, Dawson Springs continues to show progress on the road to recovery.
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized
Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
wvlt.tv
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE 3:03 p.m.; WKUPD has arrested a woman in connection to the alleged bomb threat on campus. Hailee Reed, a student at WKU, was arrested by police and charged with Terroristic Threatening, First Degree. [Story continues below mugshot]. 12:59 p.m. UPDATE: Anonymous threat against PS2...
whvoradio.com
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County involving three vehicles sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a car was westbound when the vehicle’s mirror hit a man that was changing a tire on his vehicle on the side of the road.
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman
A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
Kentucky store captures dramatic 18-wheeler police chase on camera
A military supply store employee is thankful to be safe after witnessing a dramatic police chase involving a semi-truck.
whopam.com
Elkton man injured in Caldwell Co. crash
An Elkton man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Caldwell County were the box truck he was driving overturned. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of the 14-mile marker on Marion Road around 9:36 a.m. for reports of an overturned box truck with possible injuries. Upon arrival, investigation determined that 37-year old David McClure of Elkton had been operating the truck north on Marion Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hampton Meats truck he was driving ran off the shoulder of the roadway.
Man arrested after reportedly throwing Molotov cocktail at group of girls at Kentucky university
Kentucky State Police arrested a 19-year-old after he reportedly threw a “Molotov cocktail” like explosive at a group of Murray State University students. A KSP news release reports that Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted assaults and one count of possession of a destructive device.
WLBT
Semi-truck driver arrested after leading multi-state chase, causing damage to several vehicles
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a semi-tractor-trailer was arrested after they caused a lot of damage after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Around 6 p.m. the Clarksville Police Department received several 911 calls about a semi tractor-trailer that was driving recklessly...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Reports Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman reported a tablet and a ring stolen out of her home on Fairview Drive in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an engagement ring in a tablet were taken out of the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $2,580. No...
Multi-state pursuit ends in arrest of juvenile
It started as an investigation into a stolen car, but it ended dramatically with a multi-state agency pursuit, according to Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan.
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police investigate string of robberies over weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to be possibly connected to a string of robberies over the weekend. According to police, officers responded to a total of five robberies in various parts of the city over the weekend. Police are working to determine if one man was responsible for all the robberies.
