Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch the Queen’s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
A ceremonial procession will transfer the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall today (Wednesday 14 September), where the lying in state will begin.Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. She was aged 96.In the days since her death, her coffin has travelled from Balmoral in Aberdeenshire to Holyroodhouse in Edunburgh.Her Majesty’s children King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, followed her coffin in procession along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile on Monday (12 September) where it lay in rest at St Giles Cathedral until Tuesday afternoon.Her coffin was transported to...
U.K.・
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
John Oliver's Jabs At Queen Elizabeth Are Cut From U.K. Version Of His Show
British broadcaster Sky was criticized online for scrapping the jokes.
Stereogum
Watch Lizzo Accept The Outstanding Competition Program Emmy For Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the Outstanding Competition Program tonight at the 2022 Emmys, bringing her Emmy count to three (she won two Creative Arts Emmys last week for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality or Competition Program And Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program). It’s worth noting, this brings Lizzo halfway to an EGOT!
RELATED PEOPLE
OK! Magazine
'It's All Sad': Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are 'Still Uneasy' With The Royal Family
Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted with Prince William and Kate Middleton following Queen Elizabeth's death, it doesn't look like a warm reunion is in the works. “Harry and and Meghan still are uneasy,” royal expert Christopher Andersen shared. “We’ve seen that in a recent interview that Meghan gave. It’ll take an awful lot, I think, for those to get things back to where they were, and it’s all sad.”Andersen is referring to Meghan's comments from The Cut in which she dished on her husband's brood. “There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release...
Stereogum
Watch Members Of Knocked Loose, Vein, God’s Hate, More Cover Cave In’s “Moral Eclipse”
Ever since Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night first started, Stephen Brodsky, longtime frontman of the great Boston band Cave In, was a regular. In fact, back when Two Minutes To Late Night was a parodic live talk show at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus, Brodsky’s side project Mutoid Man was the house band. In the past couple of years, Brodsky has taken part in a lot of all-star video covers for the series. But Brodsky and Cave In have plenty of their own classics, and today, one of them gets the Two Minutes to Late Night cover treatment.
Stereogum
Gold Dust – “Proof Of Life” & “Something On Your Mind” (Karen Dalton Cover)
Last year, Stephen Pierce of the bands Ampere and Kindling — released his debut album as Gold Dust, a project that channeled his interest in psychedelic folk music. Today, the Easthampton, MA-based musician is announcing a new album called The Late Great Gold Dust. He’s introducing it with “Proof Of Life,” an expansive track that boasts a dulcimer and some wonderful textures. It’s accompanied by a cover of Karen Dalton’s “Something On Your Mind,” which is available as a lathe cut 7″.
Stereogum
Torche – “It Never Began”
Torche singer Steve Brooks announced this year that he’d be parting ways with the Florida stoner-rock greats after one last tour this fall with Meshuggah. It seems they’re giving us one last blast of music before the band either ends or finds a new lead vocalist. Today the band dropped a new song called “It Never Began,” billed as part of an upcoming double single. It’s as sludgy and harmonically dense as you could want from a Torche track; there are guitar parts that gorgeously squall, as well as ones that bludgeon you along with the rhythm section. Listen below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Watch The Trailer For Kid Cudi’s New Animated Series And Visual Album Entergalactic
Since way back in the summer of 2019, Kid Cudi has been teasing Entergalactic, his new album and Netflix animated series. It’s finally coming out at the end of the month, and now the show has a trailer. In his recent Esquire interview, Cudi explained that the album is...
Stereogum
Pearl Jam Bring A Ton Of Gigaton To The Apollo
“What I’m about to say, I’m pretty damn sure they did not say to John Coltrane when he played here,” Eddie Vedder told the Apollo Theater audience five songs into Pearl Jam’s set last night. “They need us to… ‘reboot the computer.'” While technical issues were sorted out, the mezzanine sang the first verse and chorus of “Daughter” before Vedder sat down to play a tender cover of Warren Zevon’s swan song “Keep Me In Your Heart” literally unplugged. Then some more waiting. It was a 25-minute hiccup in the US fall tour kickoff from first wave grunge’s last survivors, but a short while to wait given that the concert was originally scheduled to take place two and half years ago. Plus everyone was there for free.
Stereogum
Ela Minus & DJ Python – “Kiss U”
Last month, Ela Minus and DJ Python announced a new collaborative EP, ♡, and shared its lead single “Pájaros en Verano,” which landed on top of our list of the best songs of the week. Today, before the whole EP’s release this Friday, they’re putting out a gliding, peaceful new single called “Kiss U.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: The Beths Expert In A Dying Field
The Beths do not have a gimmick — not even the ever-reliable “our band has no gimmick.” They’re not part of a trendy subgenre or revival; although decades’ worth of poppy guitar music echo through the Auckland quartet’s albums — recalling a constellation of acts you might call power-pop, indie-pop, pop-punk, indie rock, alt-rock, or just plain old pop-rock — they aren’t channeling one particular scene or era. It’s not that the Beths put no thought into how they present their music or that they’re actively avoiding categorization; impeccably nuanced arrangements and savvy bits of punctuation at the seams of their songs suggest they think deeply about their own craft and have studied at the feet of the masters. It’s just that there’s no real elevator pitch beyond this band writes great songs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Stream Portland Hardcore Band Long Knife’s Hard-Rockin’ New Album Curb Stomp Earth
The long-running Portland hardcore greats Poison Idea aren’t a band anymore, but there’s another Portland band that scratches the same itch, and they just released a motherfucker of an album. Long Knife sound basically nothing like any other hardcore band currently working. They specialize in a revved-up old-school attack that draws power from garage rock and even just straight-up classic rock. Imagine that the scummy, sticky filth on a dive-bar floor became sentient and started making music. That’s Long Knife. They fucking rule, and their new album Curb Stomp Earth is a total ass-kicker.
Stereogum
Angel Olsen & Sturgill Simpson – “Big Time”
Earlier this year, Angel Olsen released an excellent record, Big Time, and she recently wrapped up a tour in support of it alongside Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker. Big Time‘s title track is one of the best songs on it, and today she’s shared a new version of it featuring none other than Sturgill Simpson.
Stereogum
Watch Scowl & Gel Play A Guerrilla Punk Show At A Sonic Drive-In In New Jersey
One of the greatest things that we Americans can experience is the magic of a guerrilla punk show — a sudden burst of excitement happening in a place where it’s not supposed to happen. Somehow, that whole thing is even happier when it happens within the environs of a corporate chain restaurant. In 2019, for instance, a certain corner of the internet was captivated by the story of the 17-year-old kid who booked a rowdy punk show at a Denny’s. (Denny’s was pissed, but Green Day donated $2,000 to offset the damages that the kid had to pay for.) And this past weekend, Scowl and Gel, two of the greatest hardcore punk bands in America, played at a Sonic drive-thru in South Jersey.
Comments / 0