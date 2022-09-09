Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Popculture
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Stereogum
Watch Lizzo Accept The Outstanding Competition Program Emmy For Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the Outstanding Competition Program tonight at the 2022 Emmys, bringing her Emmy count to three (she won two Creative Arts Emmys last week for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality or Competition Program And Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program). It’s worth noting, this brings Lizzo halfway to an EGOT!
Stereogum
PnB Rock Shot Dead In Robbery At LA Restaurant
PnB Rock has died after reportedly being shot in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the Philadelphia rapper was shot in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon while at a Roscoe’s House Of Chicken ‘N Waffles. Some graphic footage of the rapper made its way onto social media, with TMZ writing that “the video shows Rock still moving, but it’s possible he may have taken a turn for the worse.” The outlet also said the the shooter “took jewelry off PnB and then fled.” He was 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stereogum
Torche – “It Never Began”
Torche singer Steve Brooks announced this year that he’d be parting ways with the Florida stoner-rock greats after one last tour this fall with Meshuggah. It seems they’re giving us one last blast of music before the band either ends or finds a new lead vocalist. Today the band dropped a new song called “It Never Began,” billed as part of an upcoming double single. It’s as sludgy and harmonically dense as you could want from a Torche track; there are guitar parts that gorgeously squall, as well as ones that bludgeon you along with the rhythm section. Listen below.
Stereogum
Drowse – “Untrue In Headphones” (Feat. Midwife)
This is a little confusing, but there are two prominent independent rock projects currently called Drowse, and both of those acts use radically different musical languages to address similar feelings. There’s the Philadelphia hardcore band Drowse, which released the excellent album Dance In The Decay two years ago. And then there’s the Portland Drowse, the one-man project from the musician Kyle Bates. Today, we’re talking about the Portland Drowse.
Stereogum
Will Sheff – “In The Thick Of It”
In October, Okkervil River leader Will Sheff will release his first solo album, Nothing Special. Already we’ve heard a few singles from it, including “Estrangement Zone” and the title track. Now, Sheff is back with “In The Thick Of It,” which features guest vocals from Cassandra Jenkins and a cameo from his dog Larry in the accompanying music video.
8 of the Best Stripped-Down Acoustic Rock Songs You Should Be Listening To
You know, there’s a reason MTV Unplugged existed and was such a fan favorite for so many years. Yes, we love acoustic songs. And all the better if they’re songs we’re familiar with from some of our favorite rockers. Below we will dive into eight of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Ela Minus & DJ Python – “Kiss U”
Last month, Ela Minus and DJ Python announced a new collaborative EP, ♡, and shared its lead single “Pájaros en Verano,” which landed on top of our list of the best songs of the week. Today, before the whole EP’s release this Friday, they’re putting out a gliding, peaceful new single called “Kiss U.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Algiers – “Bite Back” (Feat. Backxwash & billy woods)
The shit-starting Atlanta band Algiers has refused to fit into any sort of genre or pigeonhole. Instead, they make furious resistance music, drawing from sounds across the landscape and following their own ideas of how to do it. Today, Algiers have followed up their 2020 album There Is No Year, coming back hard with a new six-minute single that features two of the best rap expressionists currently working.
Stereogum
Disco Doom – “Patrik”
At the end of this week, the Swiss experimental rock greats Disco Doom are releasing their first new album in eight years, Mt. Surreal. They’ve shared two songs, “Rogue Wave” and the title track from it so far, and today they’re back with another one, the flurrying and flayed “Patrik.” “”The song was written and arranged directly in the studio,” Disco Doom noted in a statement. “Its immediate recording was important to us to not lose that nervous feeling which we were fascinated by. We wanted to keep the freshness of the new idea in the recording.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Colleen Green Launches Tape Label, Releases Split With Beat Awfuls
After spending a decade in California, Colleen Green relocated back to her hometown in Massachusetts in 2020. She released a new album, Cool, in the fall of last year, and today she’s back with a pair of new singles, “College Rock” and “I Hate Art,” which are being released via Cocoa Beach Tapes, a new label that Green has started up now that she’s based out of Lowell. Both are sharply melodic and comfortingly fuzzy, a given considering Green’s pedigree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brian Eno Shares New Song “We Let It In”: Listen
Brian Eno has shared a lyric video for his new song “We Let It In,” featuring vocals from his daughter Darla Eno. It’s the latest single from his forthcoming LP ForeverAndEverNoMore due out next month. Check out the video for “We Let It In”—directed by Eno and the multidisciplinary artist Orfeo Tagiri, with handwriting by Eno’s granddaughter Anya—below.
Guitar World Magazine
Kirk Hammett launches his latest project – a mysterious online horror story, which he is soundtracking
Kirk Hammett is not only one of metal’s most prolific electric guitar players, he's also one of the music world’s biggest fans when it comes to all things horror. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Stereogum
Daphni – “Arrow”
Next month, Caribou’s Dan Snaith is releasing Cherry, his first new full-length album as his dance project Daphni in five years. He’s already shared four singles from it — “Mania,” “Clavicle,” “Cloudy,” and the title track — and today he’s back with one more, a twitchy and meditative song called “Arrow,” which comes along with visuals featuring some disconcerting closeups of bugs. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Gold Dust – “Proof Of Life” & “Something On Your Mind” (Karen Dalton Cover)
Last year, Stephen Pierce of the bands Ampere and Kindling — released his debut album as Gold Dust, a project that channeled his interest in psychedelic folk music. Today, the Easthampton, MA-based musician is announcing a new album called The Late Great Gold Dust. He’s introducing it with “Proof Of Life,” an expansive track that boasts a dulcimer and some wonderful textures. It’s accompanied by a cover of Karen Dalton’s “Something On Your Mind,” which is available as a lathe cut 7″.
Why you should definitely own Blues For The Red Sun by Kyuss
The story of the sound that blew in from the desert
Stereogum
Bonny Light Horseman – “Sweetbread”
Bonny Light Horseman — the fruitful collaboration between Anaïs Mitchell, Josh Kaufman, and Eric D. Johnson — are releasing their sophomore album, Rolling Golden Holy, early next month. We’ve heard “California,” “Summer Dream,” and “Exile” from it so far, and today they’re back with another preview from the album, “Sweetbread.”
Stereogum
PVA – “Bunker”
Next month, the London dance trio PVA are releasing their debut album, BLUSH. We spotlighted “Hero Man” from it a couple months ago, and since then they’ve also shared the single “Bad Dad.” Today, they’re back with another one, the squiggling and shadowy “Bunker.” “We started playing ‘Bunker’ almost as soon as the band started,” PVA said in a statement. “Originally just a looped groove, it has evolved into the live track it is today through various compositions and outings live. The song tries to act as a reminder to overcome the want to chase things that ultimately lead to isolation.” Check it out below.
NME
Death Cab For Cutie cover R.E.M. and debut new song ‘Pepper’ during livestream
Death Cab For Cutie returned to their Live From Home streams this week – watch them cover R.E.M. and debut new song ‘Pepper’ below. During the first COVID lockdown in 2020, Death Cab frontman Ben Gibbard launched the Live From Home series, which saw him stream to fans at 4pm every single day, sharing covers and raising over £200,000 for local charities in the Seattle area.
Comments / 1